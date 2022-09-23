ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Johns Hopkins University students protest against proposed campus police force

By Nordea Lewis
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zIBfv_0i6kdnSS00

Student protesters from Johns Hopkins University flocked to Shriver Hall where a meeting took place regarding a plan to create a private police force.

College students say they're fearful of having private armed police on campus, because they worry the Hopkins officers will target people of color and cause fear and discomfort on campus.

"I think Baltimore is a dangerous neighborhood. It's a dangerous area, but I don't necessarily think increased police presence here will do justice to the community. I think there's other ways of protecting the students, not just through the use of police," said Jaden Edogie, Hopkins student.

According to the university, the police force would handle vehicle accidents without serious injury, larcenies, burglaries, DUI's and trespassing. Baltimore City Police would handle major investigations involving violent crimes.

Officials say this understanding between the university and the city police is equipped to keep people safer, but others beg to differ.

"A group of black faculty met with president Daniels and told him in no uncertain terms that we thought that it was a bad idea. We thought that it made campus less safe, less safe for populations like ours, we thought that it exacerbated inequality between Hopkins and nearby communities," said Lester Spence, Johns Hopkins professor.

"With the massive amount of funding and resources Hopkins has, there are more successful programs that have to try other than having a private police force. It could fund education resources in Baltimore, it could fund mental health resources," said David Donald, Hopkins Student.

However, some people think the campus police could be beneficial to the university.

"I'm supportive of it. I fully believe in Dr. Daniel's vision, and I believe looking at the MOC and how it outlines, I think it's in our best interest to find a way to work with them. So, we end up having a force that could appease pretty much everybody," said Shedrick Eliott, assistant track and field coach.

Johns Hopkins University sent WMAR-2 News this statement:


“Johns Hopkins University held the first of three town halls tonight to discuss the draft Memorandum of Understanding between the Baltimore Police Department and the Johns Hopkins University Police Department. Despite interruptions, the university was able to present the draft MOU at Shriver Hall and via livestream and took questions and feedback from the community during a livestreamed Q&A session. The MOU is an operational agreement between JHU and the BPD that represents the first step toward the development of a small, publicly accountable, community-oriented police department at JHU.

“At Johns Hopkins, we strongly value free expression and fully support the right to protest. We also believe we must be able to engage civilly across our differences and have difficult conversations about the challenging issues we face together as a community, such as public safety. Individuals who wish to participate in a constructive dialog will have additional opportunities to share their comments and questions at one of two remaining town halls, or by email or through the feedback option on our public safety website. The feedback captured through the public engagement period will directly inform the final operational agreement between the BPD and Johns Hopkins, and we continue to encourage members of our community to participate in the ongoing MOU engagement process, which includes the public comment period and city council review.”

The university says officers employed by Hopkins are unable to use their law enforcement power outside their properties.

View the Johns Hopkins University Q&A here .

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
Related
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

First JHPD town hall moved to virtual format after disruption by protestors

The University held a town hall meeting on Sept. 22 in Shriver Hall to hear community feedback on an initial draft of the Johns Hopkins Police Department (JHPD) Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). The event was disrupted by protesters, forcing the school to move the town hall online. In 2020, the...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Society
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Education
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Society
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Education
CBS Baltimore

Fight over gun near Baltimore Police headquarters ends with gunshot injury

BALTIMORE -- A fight over a gun on The Block early Sunday morning left one man with a gunshot wound and two other men in the custody of police, according to authorities.The three men were "in a physical altercation over the gun" when a bullet flew out of the chamber, striking a 27-year-old man in the foot, Chakia Fennoy, a spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department, told WJZ.The trio's struggle for control over the gun occurred in the 400 block of East Baltimore Street a few minutes after 2 a.m.—just after some of the city's bars and clubs had closed for the night, police said.Officers on foot patrol in downtown Baltimore learned of the altercation after they heard a gunshot ring out near police headquarters, according to authorities.They responded to the sound and found the 27-year-old man with the gunshot injury, police said. He was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for his injuries.Police immediately took into custody the two other men who were both 26 years old, according to authorities. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Central District detectives at 410-396-2411.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johns Hopkins
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

Students react to Hopkins Dining changes

The University recently unveiled its new internally-operated dining plan, which has brought opinions for both new and returning students. The transition was made to allow for more sustainable food practices, enhanced student experience and collaboration with local partners, like Gold Crust Bakery. In an email to The News-Letter, Assistant Vice...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Scott proclaims Sept. 23 as HBCU Day in Baltimore

Baltimore is home to two prominent Historically Black Colleges and Universities - Morgan State and Coppin University. Mayor Brandon Scott on Friday paid tribute to those universities, as well as the other HBCUs across the country.Scott proclaimed Friday, Sept. 23 as HBCU Day in Baltimore. The National HBCU Week is from September 20 to 23, which was started by the Biden Administration."This is a week to place a spotlight on the advancement of educational equity, excellence and economic opportunity associated with Historically Black Colleges and Universities," Mayor Scott said. "I'm so excited to have HBCU Day here in Baltimore."Mayor Scott made...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore Police#Campus Police#Linus College#Dui
mocoshow.com

Longer Winter Break? No School the Week of Thanksgiving? MCPS Asks Public to Provide Input on the 2023-2024 School Calendar

Montgomery Public Schools released a survey this week asking the public to provide input on the 2023-2024 school year calendar. According to MCPS, “This survey seeks to gauge the Montgomery County Public School (MCPS) community’s interests as the calendar scenarios are developed for school year (SY) 2023–2024. Prior to presenting the calendar scenarios for discussion at the Board of Education Meeting on October 25, 2022, MCPS is providing an opportunity for the public to provide input. Please share your SY 2023–2024 calendar interests by Thursday, October 13, 2022.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
Wbaltv.com

Police: Homicide detectives investigating Lansdowne fatal shooting

LANSDOWNE, Md. — Baltimore County police are investigating a shooting that has left a man dead in Lansdowne Sunday morning. According to police, around 11 a.m. officers received a call about a shooting in the the area of Birdnest Court and Songbird Circle in Lansdowne. They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and he was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
LANSDOWNE, MD
wypr.org

Meet the Republican seeking top executive spot in Baltimore County, promising ‘revolutionary change’

The Republican nominee vying to become Baltimore County’s next county executive promised voters a ‘revolutionary change in government’ if elected this November. Former Delegate Pat McDonough said he would fire the county police chief, sever ties with Baltimore City, and regain control over the school system curriculum. McDonough laid out his plans to a gathering of about a dozen people earlier this week at the Perry Hall Public library.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

New rules take effect Friday at Baltimore County school sporting events

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — A new set of rules will take effect Friday for anyone attending a sporting event at Baltimore County Public Schools. BCPS issued a stern warning unsafe and unruly behavior that will not be tolerated at sporting events. The new directive comes just ahead of a number of high school games set to be played across the county.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

40K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy