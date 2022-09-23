ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Updating Stormwater Regulations - Background

Seattle, Washington
 3 days ago

Background

The Department of Ecology is requiring Seattle to update our current codes with additional stormwater control regulations as a condition of our NPDES 2019 Stormwater Permit (Ecology Permit). To meet these requirements, we are revising our existing Stormwater Code (SMC 22.800-22.808) and the associated Stormwater Manual (Directors' Rule 17-2017). These new rules will replace the current drainage control code and Directors' Rules which are administered jointly by SDCI and SPU.

The actual code and manual changes are still to be determined. However, our regulations must be equivalent to the Ecology Permit.

