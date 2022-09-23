Girard hands Lakeview first loss in state ranked battle

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Girard volleyball team avenged a loss to Lakeview earlier in the season by topping the Bulldogs 3-1 on Thursday.

Watch the video above to see highlights and reaction from the game.

Lakeview would take the first set but the Indians would rally to take the next three straight.

It is the first loss of the season for the Bulldogs and first time they have dropped two or more sets on the season.

For Lakeview, Tara Lytle had 20 kills while Mallory Mailach had 24 assists.

For the Indians, Lauren Pallone had 24 kills to lead Girard.

With the loss, Lakeview drops to 12-1 while Girard improves to 11-2.

