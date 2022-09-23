ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girard, OH

Girard hands Lakeview first loss in state ranked battle

By Josh Frketic
 3 days ago

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Girard volleyball team avenged a loss to Lakeview earlier in the season by topping the Bulldogs 3-1 on Thursday.

Watch the video above to see highlights and reaction from the game.

Lakeview would take the first set but the Indians would rally to take the next three straight.

It is the first loss of the season for the Bulldogs and first time they have dropped two or more sets on the season.

For Lakeview, Tara Lytle had 20 kills while Mallory Mailach had 24 assists.

For the Indians, Lauren Pallone had 24 kills to lead Girard.

With the loss, Lakeview drops to 12-1 while Girard improves to 11-2.

CANFIELD ESCAPES DOVER WITH OT WIN

Dover, OH- The Canfield Cardinals bounced back in a big way last night, taking down division 2 opponent, Dover. The Dover Tornadoes got on the board first with a touchdown reception from JJ Barton to make it 7-0 with 5:46 left in the first quarter. Canfield came right back in quarter number 2, with a Broc Lowry touchdown pass to tight end Hunter Kanotz to tie the game at 7.
URSULINE COMES OUT ON TOP OF GRIT CITY SHOWDOWN

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio- In one of the most anticipated games of the weekend, Ursuline and Chaney met at Rayen Stadium with a lot on the line. For Chaney, they came in looking to preserve their undefeated record (5-0), as well as their No.4 ranking in Division III. For Ursuline, they were looking to continue their rush up towards the top of the DIII Region 9 polls, and looking to move into the Top 10 in the state polls.
RAIDERS TAKE A VICTORY LAP IN ARROWHEAD

GIRARD, OH- As we narrow down to the last few weeks of the regular season, the matchups of the unbeatens become vital games to win and watch. On Friday, South Range traveled to Girard to see who would walk out still undefeated. With the Raiders being the powerhouse of the conference and the Idians pursuing their crown, defense and even special teams need to be a big factor to secure the victory for either team. Luckily for South Range, their defense and special teams unit came ready to show the Indians who is the true unbeaten team in the NE8. Thanks to the stifling defense, special teams, and the explosion on offense, South Range was able to walk away with a demanding 56-12 victory over Girard.
ALLIANCE KNOCKS DOWN THE QUAKERS

After a thrilling victory in week 5, the Quakers returned home to open EBC play and were greeted by the high-powered Alliance Aviators, whose offense would score often en route to a 41-30 win over the Quakers. The Aviators would jump out to a 14-0 first quarter lead on two...
UNITED TAKES CARE OF THE CLIPPERS

HANOVERTON OH- United came into week six action looking to maintain their edge as the EOAC conference schedule is full steam ahead. The Eagles offense sharpened that edge all evening as they took care of Columbiana 47-7 Friday night in Hanoverton. The starting offense for United had to shake off...
Cleveland Guardians AL Central Division champions | Shirts, hats, more gear for sale online

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Guardians are American League Central Division champs! Merchandise commemorating the Guardians’ title went on sale minutes after they clinched the division Sunday when the Chicago White Sox lost to the Detroit Tigers, 4-1. Just minutes later, Cleveland defeated the Texas Rangers 10-4. Replace your old Indians postseason gear with Guardians playoffs merchandise. It’s Cleveland’s first AL Central crown since 2018 and the city’s first championship as the Guardians. Lots of apparel and accessories are available.
