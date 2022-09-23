Read full article on original website
Related
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Authorities seek information on missing woman
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen on Friday, and was reported missing on Sunday by a family member. Billie Jean Zampini, 36, is 5’7”, 160 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. Zampini...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: One killed in domestic-related shooting at Rio Hill Apartments
One person is dead in what Albemarle County Police are calling a domestic-related shooting in the parking lot at Rio Hill Apartments. Police were called to the apartment complex for a reported gunshot Saturday at 9:25 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a patient with a gunshot wound. Albemarle County Fire Rescue transported the patient via ambulance in critical condition to UVA Medical Center, where they succumbed to their injuries.
NBC 29 News
ACPD investigating gunshot in Rio Hill Apt. area, 1 dead
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department says a person is dead following a shooting late Saturday, September 24. ACPD announced Sunday, Sept. 25, that officers were called out the parking lot of Rio Hill Apartments around 9:20 p.m. for a reported shooting. A person suffering from a gunshot was transported to the hospital in critical condition. That person later succumbed to their injuries.
wfxrtv.com
VSP investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Highland Co.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) say they are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. The crash happened in Highland County on Saturday at 3:10 p.m. on Route 250, eight-tenths of a mile east of Route 601. Troopers say a 2022 Harley Davidson was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSLS
State police investigating fatal crash in Highland County
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. – A 68-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Highland County Saturday, police say. At 3:10 p.m., a 2022 Harley Davidson was heading east on Route 250 when it ran off the right side of the road and hit an embankment, officials say. The...
cbs19news
Man arrested after two police chases in stolen vehicles
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Waynesboro is facing multiple charges after leading law enforcement officers on a chase through several jurisdictions. According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy tried to pull over a speeding Ford Explorer on East Side Highway around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Augusta Free Press
Highland County: Motorcyclist dies from injuries in crash on Route 250
Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Saturday at 3:10 p.m. on Route 250, eight-tenths of a mile east of Route 601 in Highland County. A 2022 Harley Davidson was traveling east on Route 250, when the motorcycle ran off the right side of the roadway...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Two defendants in scheme to rob suspected drug dealer plead guilty
The final two defendants in a four-man robbery team that threatened both an Albemarle County woman and a Charlottesville man at gunpoint pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court. Corey Raymont Kinney, 48, and Quincy “Boosie” Brock, 27, both of Charlottesville, pled guilty to one count each of brandishing and possessing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs19news
Escaped inmate remains on the loose
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reports an escaped inmate is still on the loose. According to a release, several buildings were searched in Highland County on Tuesday. A roadblock was also put in place on Route 250 at the Augusta/Highland county line. Shaun...
q101online.com
School bus involved in interstate crash
Virginia State Police are investigating a crash involving a school bus that happened Wednesday night in northern Rockingham County. The accident happened shortly before 10 o’clock along Interstate 81 at around mile marker 261. A highway work zone was being set up in the northbound lanes when a highway...
WHSV
Hampton Street in Staunton remains closed
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Hampton Street in Staunton remains closed after a car accident split two power lines in half, police said. According to the Staunton Police Department, crews are out working to repair the poles, but they are unsure of how long it will take. In a Facebook post,...
cbs19news
Police investigating shooting at Mallside Forest Apartments
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at Mallside Forest Apartments. The shooting occurred around 7 p.m., and at least three victims were taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center for injuries. A witness says they heard gunshots and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Three people injured in shooting at Albemarle apartment complex
Three victims were taken to the hospital on Thursday night after shots were fired at an Albemarle County apartment complex.
Virginia school bus driver charged with reckless driving, students injured in crash
The driver of a bus that crashed into a truck on Interstate 81 in Rockingham County late Wednesday night has been charged with reckless driving. Two teenage girls and the driver of the second vehicle involved were all injured in the crash.
Augusta Free Press
Spotted lanternfly continues to be a threat to Virginia crops
Clarke, Frederick and Warren Counties and the city of Winchester are heavily infested with the spotted lanternfly, according to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. To slow the spread in other areas of Virginia, VDACS has established a quarantine for Albemarle, Augusta, Carroll, Clarke, Frederick, Page, Prince William,...
jmu.edu
Information from the JMU Police Department
James Madison University Police Department has received recent reports of suspicious people and incidents on or around campus. It was reported that two non-affiliated females wearing long dresses approached students and asked them to join their organization and for personal information. The students were not harmed but felt uncomfortable about being asked for personal information and reacted in the right manner by reporting it to authorities.
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals agenda for Oct. 6 public hearings
The Augusta County Board of Zoning Appeals will conduct public hearings at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 6, in the Board Meeting Room, Augusta County Government Center, 18 Government Center Lane, Verona. A request by Michael R. or Cindy P. Hays, for a Special Use Permit to have outdoor display and...
WSET
Pilot dead in an accident near Afton on September 14: NTSB
AFTON Va. (WSET) — A plane was destroyed and a pilot was killed after an accident near Afton the National Transporation Safety Board (NTSB) said. This incident happened on Wednesday, September 14. The plane according to the NTSB was a Piper PA-32-300, N2104J. "The airplane was operated as a...
Where to enjoy peak West Virginia fall foliage in late September
Friday, Sept. 23 marked the first full day of fall, and in higher-elevation areas of West Virginia, fall foliage is expected to reach its peak in late September, according to the West Virginia Department of Tourism and fall foliage reports from the West Virginia Division of Forestry.
WHSV
Queen City Mischief & Magic returns to Staunton, boosts local business sales
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - One of Staunton’s biggest events of the year returned in person this weekend after two years of doing the event virtually. The businesses downtown were happy to welcome thousands of people back to the streets of Staunton. “The businesses and the restaurants say that this...
Comments / 0