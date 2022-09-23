ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
Augusta Free Press

Augusta County: Authorities seek information on missing woman

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen on Friday, and was reported missing on Sunday by a family member. Billie Jean Zampini, 36, is 5’7”, 160 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. Zampini...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Albemarle County: One killed in domestic-related shooting at Rio Hill Apartments

One person is dead in what Albemarle County Police are calling a domestic-related shooting in the parking lot at Rio Hill Apartments. Police were called to the apartment complex for a reported gunshot Saturday at 9:25 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a patient with a gunshot wound. Albemarle County Fire Rescue transported the patient via ambulance in critical condition to UVA Medical Center, where they succumbed to their injuries.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

ACPD investigating gunshot in Rio Hill Apt. area, 1 dead

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department says a person is dead following a shooting late Saturday, September 24. ACPD announced Sunday, Sept. 25, that officers were called out the parking lot of Rio Hill Apartments around 9:20 p.m. for a reported shooting. A person suffering from a gunshot was transported to the hospital in critical condition. That person later succumbed to their injuries.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

VSP investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Highland Co.

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) say they are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. The crash happened in Highland County on Saturday at 3:10 p.m. on Route 250, eight-tenths of a mile east of Route 601. Troopers say a 2022 Harley Davidson was...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Mcdowell, VA
County
Highland County, VA
cbs19news

Man arrested after two police chases in stolen vehicles

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Waynesboro is facing multiple charges after leading law enforcement officers on a chase through several jurisdictions. According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy tried to pull over a speeding Ford Explorer on East Side Highway around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.
WAYNESBORO, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fugitive#County Line#Grand Larceny#Highland County Sheriff
cbs19news

Escaped inmate remains on the loose

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office reports an escaped inmate is still on the loose. According to a release, several buildings were searched in Highland County on Tuesday. A roadblock was also put in place on Route 250 at the Augusta/Highland county line. Shaun...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
q101online.com

School bus involved in interstate crash

Virginia State Police are investigating a crash involving a school bus that happened Wednesday night in northern Rockingham County. The accident happened shortly before 10 o’clock along Interstate 81 at around mile marker 261. A highway work zone was being set up in the northbound lanes when a highway...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Hampton Street in Staunton remains closed

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Hampton Street in Staunton remains closed after a car accident split two power lines in half, police said. According to the Staunton Police Department, crews are out working to repair the poles, but they are unsure of how long it will take. In a Facebook post,...
STAUNTON, VA
cbs19news

Police investigating shooting at Mallside Forest Apartments

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at Mallside Forest Apartments. The shooting occurred around 7 p.m., and at least three victims were taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center for injuries. A witness says they heard gunshots and...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Augusta Free Press

Spotted lanternfly continues to be a threat to Virginia crops

Clarke, Frederick and Warren Counties and the city of Winchester are heavily infested with the spotted lanternfly, according to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. To slow the spread in other areas of Virginia, VDACS has established a quarantine for Albemarle, Augusta, Carroll, Clarke, Frederick, Page, Prince William,...
WINCHESTER, VA
jmu.edu

Information from the JMU Police Department

James Madison University Police Department has received recent reports of suspicious people and incidents on or around campus. It was reported that two non-affiliated females wearing long dresses approached students and asked them to join their organization and for personal information. The students were not harmed but felt uncomfortable about being asked for personal information and reacted in the right manner by reporting it to authorities.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WSET

Pilot dead in an accident near Afton on September 14: NTSB

AFTON Va. (WSET) — A plane was destroyed and a pilot was killed after an accident near Afton the National Transporation Safety Board (NTSB) said. This incident happened on Wednesday, September 14. The plane according to the NTSB was a Piper PA-32-300, N2104J. "The airplane was operated as a...
AFTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy