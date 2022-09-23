ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaiian culture showcased in Aloha Festival’s 74th Annual Floral Parade

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thousands of spectators lined Kalakaua Avenue Saturday for the Aloha Festival’s 74th Annual Floral Parade. Many were happy to see the tradition return after a two-year hiatus. It was a procession of marching bands, traditional pa’u riders, hula halau and colorful floats — each meticulously decorated...
KHON2

The Aloha Festivals Floral Parade Returns Tomorrow

It has been two years since the Aloha Festivals floral parade has been held, and the state is l looking forward to celebrating this treasured tradition once again in the  community. This year’s theme is Aloha ʻĀina: Love of the Land, which emphasizes taking care of the land for future generations to enjoy. Kelly sat […]
BEAT OF HAWAII

Epic Malasada Failure Strikes Leonard’s Bakery

If you love Leonard’s Bakery in Honolulu for its specialty creamy custard-filled malasadas as we do, you’re in for some bad news. Leonard’s just announced that “The boiler we use to make our creamy custard fillings is currently broken which means we are temporarily unable to serve our Malasada Puffs.
hawaiinewsnow.com

E.K. Fernandez no longer offering thrill rides, games at school carnivals

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Next year’s Punahou Carnival will not have any E.K. Fernandez thrill rides or games. And neither will carnivals at other schools. Iolani and Mililani High have also been informed of the change. In a letter sent out to families, Punahou School said the highly anticipated carnival...
hawaiipublicradio.org

Community reactions to new Aloha Stadium plans

The news that Gov. David Ige may be moving in another direction when it comes to the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District certainly caught many people by surprise. Claire Tamamoto is the president of the ʻAiea Community Association and a member of the Aloha Stadium Authority. Tamamoto says the ʻAiea community heard about it at a Monday night meeting when the state Department of Accounting and General Services shared an email from Ige’s Chief of Staff, Linda Chu Takayama, that said the governor was rethinking the project, and to hold off on issuing a request for proposals.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Fall is kicking off with a huge festival in Kailua — and it’s all for free

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fall is here and its time to celebrate the season. The Kailua Fall Festival is happening Saturday from 4 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. “We want people to celebrate the beginning of fall in the heart of old Kailua,” said Ben Marumoto from KRAVE Marketing. “Over 90 street vendors, yard games and digital games for the keiki and adults alike.”
KHON2

Missing swimmer off Waikiki found

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Multiple agencies responded to a report of a missing man off Waikiki Saturday afternoon. The United States Coast Guard reported on Sunday, Sept. 25 that the Honolulu Police Department found the swimmer in good condition. The 55-year-old man was last seen swimming 30 yards off Duke Kahanamoku Beach around 4:30 p.m. Multiple […]
BEAT OF HAWAII

Warning: Two Hawaii Tourists Critically Injured In Pedestrian Accidents

Two tragic pedestrian accidents this week on Maui and Kauai caught our attention. One Kauai woman was killed and two visitors were critically injured. Of the two visitors, one was walking in a marked crosswalk at the time, while the other was not. Can these tragedies be avoided? We have some insights based on what we see frequently.
hawaiipublicradio.org

1,000 bikers expected from Honolulu to Kaʻaʻawa over the weekend

Be wary of bikers when driving through Honolulu and windward Oʻahu this weekend. Nearly 1000 bikers will be participating in the 39th Honolulu Century Ride on Sunday. The 100 mile route starts at Kapiʻolani Park to Hawaiʻi Kai, and continues into Kailua and Kāneʻohe. Cyclists will turn around at Swanzy Beach Park in Kaʻaʻawa.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Smile! Hawaii is the happiest state in the nation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you live in Hawaii, chances are you’re pretty happy. At least that’s according to a new analysis that says Hawaii is the happiest state for 2022. The personal finance site WalletHub looked at all 50 states across 30 key metrics, from depression rates to...
KHON2

Hawaii’s child passenger laws recently updated

This week is Child Passenger Safety Week. Plus, the State’s child passenger laws were recently updated. So, what do parents need to know? Lisa Dau, Injury Prevention Coordinator and Registered Nurse from the Kapiolani Medical Center, joined Wake Up 2Day with the details including two free car seat check events happening this weekend. For more […]
KHON2

Stolen Frenchie pup ‘Knuckles’ reunited with owner

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The owner of a french bulldog, who said his pet was stolen at knifepoint along with other belongings, has been reunited with his Frenchie named “Knuckles”. The few-month-old French Bulldog whose owner said was stolen from him Wednesday morning in Waikiki. The owner, Render Brown who is a local mural artist said […]
mauinow.com

Plantation Days Festival features cultural mix

When Masao Suzuki left Japan to work at a sugar plantation on Maui, he never imagined his son would become an agricultural corporate executive, much less dream that his grandson would become the Major League Baseball star Kurt Suzuki. Suzuki played as catcher for the Washington Nationals who won the...
