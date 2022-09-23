Were Lil Gotit and Bhad Bhabie ever an item? Lil Gotit finally put the rumors surrounding him and Bhabie to rest on the No Jumper podcast with Adam22. Gotit and Bhabie were presumed to be at the start of a new relationship when the two were seen snuggling up on one another over an Instagram live session in October of 2019. The video ended without any official confirmation of the rappers’ couple status, but nonetheless, Bhad Bhabie could be seen sniffing and lightly kissing Gotit’s neck. The pair then each posted the same photo of themselves in the studio together, adding more fuel to the fire. It's worth noting that this was all happening in the midst of the two collaborating together on "$," and thus, perhaps it was all in an effort to hype up the single.

