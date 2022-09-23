Read full article on original website
Related
HipHopDX.com
‘Munch’ Rapper Ice Spice Talks Linking With Drake: 'I Did Not Really Expect That'
“Munch” rapper Ice Spice has revealed what it was like hanging out with Drake after he flew her out to Toronto, Canada, last month. The curly-haired rapper had a chat with RapCaviar where she spoke about the impromptu meet-up and the time Drizzy reached out to her on Instagram to shout her out on her hit single “Munch (Feelin’ U)” and a freestyle she did for On the Radar Radio.
HipHopDX.com
Akademiks Responds To Backlash Over 'Dusty' Rapper Comments
Akademiks has addressed the backlash he’s received from the likes of LL COOL J and Hot 97’s Ebro Darden over him calling Hip Hop pioneers “dusty.”. The controversial media personality responded via his Off The Record podcast on Friday (September 23) in an episode titled “Letter to LL Cool J.” During the 48-minute episode, Akademiks explained that his original comments were tongue-in-cheek and they have been blown way out of proportion.
HipHopDX.com
Hip Hop Pioneers Respond To Akademiks Calling Them ‘Dusty’ After LL COOL J Lashing
Exclusive – Akademiks is facing an onslaught of criticism after he referred to the pioneers and architects of Hip Hop as “dusty” in one of his recent Twitch rants. In addition to LL COOL J, who berated the media personality on Wednesday night (September 21), Scorpio of groundbreaking Hip Hop group Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five has spoken out about Akademiks’ comments, telling HipHopDX he was way off base.
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Proves JAY-Z Isn’t The Only Rapper With Picasso Money
Dr. Dre and JAY-Z have something else in common outside of their enormous Hip Hop success: an appreciation for Pablo Picasso. The legendary producer’s son, Truice Young, posted a photo on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday (September 21) showing his father posing in front of a painting by the iconic Spanish artist.
RELATED PEOPLE
musictimes.com
Future's Net Worth 2022: Publishing to Greatest Hits Sold For THIS Much, Including 'Mask Off'
Future's publishing catalog from 2004 to 2020, which amounted to 612 songs, was sold to Influence Media Partners. According to reports, Future's smash-hit songs including "Mask Off," a fan-favorite released in 2017 which was included in his self-titled album "Future;" some songs with Drake like "Jumpman" and "Life Is Good;" "King's Dead," featuring Kendrick Lamar; "Selfish" with Rihanna, and "Low Life" featuring The Weeknd.
hotnewhiphop.com
Russell Simmons Stunts On Akademiks: "I Remember Signing Paperwork For Jay-Z & Kanye West"
DJ Akademiks continues to face backlash for his comments about the pioneers of hip-hop. Ak's claims that the founding fathers are "dusty" because they never made the same amount as rappers today. He later doubled down on his comments, adding that the forefathers didn't provide the younger generation with enough game to avoid the same financial mistakes that they did. LL Cool J fired back at Ak but now, Russell Simmons chimed in.
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z Salutes Rihanna Ahead Of Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show: 'A Generational Talent'
JAY-Z has given high praise to Rihanna ahead of her performance at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show. With RiRi confirmed to play next year’s Super Bowl, which takes place on February 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Hov saluted the singer for her successful career and how far she’s come.
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Admits Super Bowl Halftime Show Made Him 'Extremely Nervous'
Dr. Dre spoke to Apple Music’s Ebro Darden about his own Super Bowl Halftime Show experience on Sunday (September 25), shortly after the NFL announced Rihanna as 2023’s headliner. The epic, West Coast-themed performance boasted appearances from Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent and Mary...
NFL・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trina Picks Up Wrestler Diamante By Her Hair and Slaps Her – Watch
Trina has proven once again who is the baddest. On All Elite Wrestling's Grand Slam Rampage special, the Miami rapper picked up wrestler Diamante by her hair and slapped her. The AEW Grand Slam Rampage program on Friday night (Sept. 23) featured the undefeated Jade Cargill defending her TBS Championship title against Diamante, who was accompanied by Trina before the match. Cargill proved she was the strongest by delivering her signature wrestling move called Jaded on Diamante and pinning her for the win.
WWE・
HipHopDX.com
Trina Named 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards’ 'I Am Hip Hop Award' Honoree
Trina will be honored at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards with the “I Am Hip Hop” Award, putting an exclamation point on her decades-long career. The rapper, producer, TV/radio personality and entrepreneur was understandably thrilled by the announcement. “I am honored to receive and accept the 2022 I Am Hip Hop Award presented by BET,” she said in a statement.
After PnB Rock's slaying, Roddy Ricch goes off on 'senseless violence' in L.A.
Rapper Roddy Ricch says L.A. has to chill out with all the gun violence: "Before you know it, it'll be nobody left to take from or kill."
HipHopDX.com
DaBaby Accused Of Ripping Off Another Artist’s Track: ‘You’re Stealing From Women’
DaBaby‘s latest single, “Boogeyman” — which sparked quite a bit of discussion due to its subject matter — may have also put the artist on track for a legal battle. Toronto-based artist and songwriter Layla Hendryx has accused the controversial rapper of copying the entire hook for an unreleased song of hers, also titled “Boogeyman.” Hendrix told Rolling Stone that she’s even more angry about how the artist chose to use her work.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Gotit Says He Didn't Date Bhad Bhabie
Were Lil Gotit and Bhad Bhabie ever an item? Lil Gotit finally put the rumors surrounding him and Bhabie to rest on the No Jumper podcast with Adam22. Gotit and Bhabie were presumed to be at the start of a new relationship when the two were seen snuggling up on one another over an Instagram live session in October of 2019. The video ended without any official confirmation of the rappers’ couple status, but nonetheless, Bhad Bhabie could be seen sniffing and lightly kissing Gotit’s neck. The pair then each posted the same photo of themselves in the studio together, adding more fuel to the fire. It's worth noting that this was all happening in the midst of the two collaborating together on "$," and thus, perhaps it was all in an effort to hype up the single.
Here’s What the Baby From The Notorious B.I.G.’s ‘Ready to Die’ Album Cover Looks Like Now
Over 28 years ago, The Notorious B.I.G. released his classic debut album,. on Bad Boy Entertainment. Not only was the music impactful but the picture of a chubby baby on the front cover would become one of the most recognizable images in hip-hop history. So who is the diaper-donning baby...
HipHopDX.com
Iggy Azalea Admits Her Infamous Sway Freestyle Was 'Trash'
Iggy Azalea has admitted that her notorious 2015 freestyle on Sway In The Morning was “trash” in hindsight. The freestyle, which found Azalea spitting memorable bars such as: “Better check my tax bracket/ What you think was gonna happen/ Naggin’ now he’s leaving and y’all broke up like Mad Men,” was met with critical disdain from the jump, with one memorable caller known as “John From Tennessee” allegedly calling in to Sway’s radio show to call Azalea out for her tepid bars.
HipHopDX.com
Chris Rock Reportedly Turned Down 'A Shit-Ton' Of Money To Host Golden Globes
Chris Rock was reportedly offered a substantial amount of money to be the host of next year’s Golden Globe Awards. The comedian, who earlier this year was assaulted by Will Smith while hosting the Oscars, is said to have been approached by organizers of the Golden Globes and asked whether he would be interested in fronting the event’s next ceremony.
HipHopDX.com
6ix9ine Faces Another Potential Six Figure Payout In Fashion Nova Lawsuit
6ix9ine‘s latest legal drama may cost the rapper $350,000 to resolve, now that a judgement has been issued in Fashion Nova’s lawsuit against the controversial rapper. The civil proceedings date back to March 2020, when the fast fashion brand sued the Brooklyn artist for failing to honor a contract to promote the clothing line. It claimed to have entered into an agreement with 6ix9ine just two weeks prior to his November 2018 arrest.
Comments / 0