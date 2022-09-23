Read full article on original website
Related
mauinow.com
Year of the Limu event shares information on proper harvesting and cultural importance
More than 20 species of seaweed were on display at a Year of the Limu community celebration Friday. Visitors got the opportunity to see up-close, touch, and even sample some of the varieties. This was just one of several events held throughout this “Year of the Limu” as designated by...
hawaiipublicradio.org
UH Center for Korean Studies celebrates 50 years of research and education
The Center for Korean Studies at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa turns 50 this year. The CKS building in the north-east corner of the UH Mānoa campus is hard to miss. The building was designed by Korean architects Chong In-guk and Na Sang-gi. The design of the building is influenced by the Gyeongbok Palace — a former royal palace in Seoul. The palace was a former gathering place for leaders.
91 days out at sea, solo kayaker finally makes it to Hawaii
After 91 days and 9 hours out at sea alone, Cyril Derreumaux is checking an item off his long bucket list of adventures, one that he's been training for the past four years.
hawaiinewsnow.com
A tiny island in the Pacific is born ... but it probably won’t be around for long
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a tiny new island in the Pacific, but don’t plan your visit just yet. Scientists say it’s not expected to be around for very long. The island is the product of an eruption of the Home Reef seamount in the Central Tonga Islands.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hawaiinewsnow.com
After death of a young woman, Hawaii residents highlight human rights concerns in Iran
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of Hawaii residents gather to stand in solidarity with the people of Iran. On Sunday, dozens of people lined up outside of the State Capitol to show their support for the people of Iran. Protests have been spreading across Iran following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa...
hawaiinewsnow.com
E.K. Fernandez no longer offering thrill rides, games at school carnivals
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Next year’s Punahou Carnival will not have any E.K. Fernandez thrill rides or games. And neither will carnivals at other schools. Iolani and Mililani High have also been informed of the change. In a letter sent out to families, Punahou School said the highly anticipated carnival...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Workers demanded higher wages while still watering the sugar cane during 1958 'Aloha Strike'
Sixty-five years ago this month, local union leaders warned that sugar workers needed a “substantial” wage increase because of the rising cost of living in what was still the territory of Hawaiʻi. In February 1958, nearly 14,000 sugar workers went on strike. As part of a continuing...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Effort to expand Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument gets pushback
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii-based coalition’s effort to expand the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument is getting pushback by the fishery council created to oversee that area of the Pacific. The national monument makes up nearly 500,000 square miles of open ocean, coral reefs and island habitats south...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BEAT OF HAWAII
Epic Malasada Failure Strikes Leonard’s Bakery
If you love Leonard’s Bakery in Honolulu for its specialty creamy custard-filled malasadas as we do, you’re in for some bad news. Leonard’s just announced that “The boiler we use to make our creamy custard fillings is currently broken which means we are temporarily unable to serve our Malasada Puffs.
KITV.com
Waianae community members worried their land and homes are in danger because of local man's illegal actions
WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4)-- Kingsley Toloke Sr. has been illegally excavating the land around his house for a few years now, with the purpose to sell the mined landscaping rocks. His actions have deeply frustrated the Waianae community, leaving them fearful damage will be done to their homes and potentially destroy...
Wedding bells booming in Hawaii in 2022
According to industry experts, it's hard to think of a more popular time to have a wedding than this summer has been, with pandemic restrictions in the rearview mirror of life's limo to the future.
hawaiinewsnow.com
A Hawaii couple finds a ‘calling’: To help their neighbors ― by helping to feed their pets
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - During the early stages of the pandemic, Pride Mendonza saw more and more stray dogs wandering the Waianae Coast. He learned some families were releasing their animals because they couldn’t afford to buy pet food. So he and his wife, Elsie, did something about it. “And...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hawaiipublicradio.org
Islands’ population decline still tilts toward Las Vegas
Hawaiʻi has been one of several states that has had a declining population in recent years. When it comes to people leaving the islands, Honolulu has been hardest hit, with a recent net loss of tax filers. The national newsroom of PBN’s parent company, American City Business Journals, has...
hawaiinewsnow.com
He paid Tesla for a solar panel system. 4 years later, he’s never been able to use it
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In June 2018, Tesla’s SolarCity installed roof panels and wall chargers on Ben Kulia’s multi-unit home in Manoa. The project was supposed to save him money ― while saving the environment. But all it’s done is give him grief. To this day, the system...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Queen’s Medical Center to host COVID and flu vaccine event at Punchbowl
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Queen’s Health System will host a flu and COVID vaccination event for the community on Sunday. The clinic will be held at two locations on the Queen’s Punchbowl campus from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. No appointment is needed and parking is free. Queen’s...
URGENT: Fosters needed as Maui shelter experiences overcapacity
“We are full and overcapacity. We need the community to understand that the shelter should be the last option for the animal," said Katie Shannon, Director of Marketing at MHS, in a statement.
hawaiinewsnow.com
State official calls for overhaul of HCCC, describing facility as ‘terrible mess’
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A state Oversight Commission official is calling for the complete overhaul of the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo. After a recent tour of the facility, Commissioner Ted Sakai called the facility a “terrible mess,” saying HCCC lacked adequate medical and recreational facilities. Newly-appointed Oversight...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaiian culture showcased in Aloha Festival’s 74th Annual Floral Parade
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thousands of spectators lined Kalakaua Avenue Saturday for the Aloha Festival’s 74th Annual Floral Parade. Many were happy to see the tradition return after a two-year hiatus. It was a procession of marching bands, traditional pa’u riders, hula halau and colorful floats — each meticulously decorated...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Gubernatorial candidate Duke Aiona weighs in on new direction for Aloha Stadium project
We asked both gubernatorial candidates — Democrat Josh Green and Republican Duke Aiona — for their thoughts about the proposed new direction of the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District project. We talked with former Lieutenant Governor and Republican Duke Aiona on Friday. Whoever wins during the general election...
Stolen Frenchie pup ‘Knuckles’ reunited with owner
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The owner of a french bulldog, who said his pet was stolen at knifepoint along with other belongings, has been reunited with his Frenchie named “Knuckles”. The few-month-old French Bulldog whose owner said was stolen from him Wednesday morning in Waikiki. The owner, Render Brown who is a local mural artist said […]
Comments / 0