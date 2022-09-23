The Center for Korean Studies at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa turns 50 this year. The CKS building in the north-east corner of the UH Mānoa campus is hard to miss. The building was designed by Korean architects Chong In-guk and Na Sang-gi. The design of the building is influenced by the Gyeongbok Palace — a former royal palace in Seoul. The palace was a former gathering place for leaders.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO