Honolulu, HI

UH Center for Korean Studies celebrates 50 years of research and education

The Center for Korean Studies at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa turns 50 this year. The CKS building in the north-east corner of the UH Mānoa campus is hard to miss. The building was designed by Korean architects Chong In-guk and Na Sang-gi. The design of the building is influenced by the Gyeongbok Palace — a former royal palace in Seoul. The palace was a former gathering place for leaders.
E.K. Fernandez no longer offering thrill rides, games at school carnivals

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Next year’s Punahou Carnival will not have any E.K. Fernandez thrill rides or games. And neither will carnivals at other schools. Iolani and Mililani High have also been informed of the change. In a letter sent out to families, Punahou School said the highly anticipated carnival...
Effort to expand Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument gets pushback

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii-based coalition’s effort to expand the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument is getting pushback by the fishery council created to oversee that area of the Pacific. The national monument makes up nearly 500,000 square miles of open ocean, coral reefs and island habitats south...
Epic Malasada Failure Strikes Leonard’s Bakery

If you love Leonard’s Bakery in Honolulu for its specialty creamy custard-filled malasadas as we do, you’re in for some bad news. Leonard’s just announced that “The boiler we use to make our creamy custard fillings is currently broken which means we are temporarily unable to serve our Malasada Puffs.
Wedding bells booming in Hawaii in 2022

According to industry experts, it's hard to think of a more popular time to have a wedding than this summer has been, with pandemic restrictions in the rearview mirror of life's limo to the future.
Islands’ population decline still tilts toward Las Vegas

Hawaiʻi has been one of several states that has had a declining population in recent years. When it comes to people leaving the islands, Honolulu has been hardest hit, with a recent net loss of tax filers. The national newsroom of PBN’s parent company, American City Business Journals, has...
State official calls for overhaul of HCCC, describing facility as ‘terrible mess’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A state Oversight Commission official is calling for the complete overhaul of the Hawaii Community Correctional Center in Hilo. After a recent tour of the facility, Commissioner Ted Sakai called the facility a “terrible mess,” saying HCCC lacked adequate medical and recreational facilities. Newly-appointed Oversight...
Hawaiian culture showcased in Aloha Festival’s 74th Annual Floral Parade

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thousands of spectators lined Kalakaua Avenue Saturday for the Aloha Festival’s 74th Annual Floral Parade. Many were happy to see the tradition return after a two-year hiatus. It was a procession of marching bands, traditional pa’u riders, hula halau and colorful floats — each meticulously decorated...
Stolen Frenchie pup ‘Knuckles’ reunited with owner

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The owner of a french bulldog, who said his pet was stolen at knifepoint along with other belongings, has been reunited with his Frenchie named “Knuckles”. The few-month-old French Bulldog whose owner said was stolen from him Wednesday morning in Waikiki. The owner, Render Brown who is a local mural artist said […]
