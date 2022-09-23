Miami coach Erik Spoelstra’s chair remained vacant at Heat media day on Monday, for the best possible reason. His family roster is growing. Spoelstra and his wife Nikki were planning to welcome their third child into the world — the couple’s first daughter after two sons. That’s one of the few lineup changes for the Heat in the last few months, with the team having its eight top scorers in terms of total points and all but one of its regular rotation players from a year ago back this season.

