ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Kenan Thompson Resumes Nationwide Talent Search, Adding Virtual Reality and a Hologram to the Hunt (TV News Roundup)

By EJ Panaligan
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JEOlg_0i6kd38P00

Fresh off his gig hosting this year’s Primetime Emmys, comedian and “SNL” veteran Kenan Thompson is back on stage Thursday night in Atlanta, as he kicks off the 13th edition of his “Kenan Presents The Ultimate Comedy Showcase” — and this time with a few new technological wrinkles.

The stand-up comedy search, which leads off at the Atlanta Comedy Theatre on Sept. 22, follows Thompson as he scouts for adult comedians and talented kids in more than 50 cities. Among the new elements, all around the country (50+ major cities).

Thompson has teamed up with Rendered Talent to include a virtual reality option for participants to partake in the metaverse through the “Failed To Render Comedy Club.” In addition, Thompson partnered with Proto to be able to join live shows through the metaverse as a digital hologram, attending showcases digitally to accommodate his busy schedule via Proto’s 4K hologram device.

After the initial Atlanta showcase, the next major city showcase will take place in Chicago on October 5.

Also in today’s television news:

PRODUCTION

Production has started on Tubi Original Movie “Spread,” starring Elizabeth Gillies, Harvey Keitel, Diedrich Bader, Bryan Craig, Teri Polo, Blake Harrison, Tim Rozon and Keith Walker. The film comes from Cartel Pictures and is set to debut in 2023.

Gillies plays an ambitious aspiring journalist who lands a temp job at an adult magazine run by an aging industry king, played by Keitel, and wrestles with her idealism as she works to help the company succeed. The film is directed by Ellie Kanner and written and co-produced by Buffy Charlet, and also stars Dia Frampton, Jonah Platt and Diora Baird.

The film’s plot is inspired by screenwriter Charlet’s real-life experience as a temp at Hustler magazine, where she eventually rose to become an editor, and is executive produced by Gillies, and produced by Stan Spry, Eric Scott Woods and Graem Luis.

DATES

TheGrio announced that “Masters of the Game” will premiere Friday, September 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and airing original episodes every last Friday of the month on TheGrio’s cable channel. Writer and journalist Touré hosts one-on-one conversations each episode, and the first guests will include tennis superstar Frances Tiafoe in his first long-form interview since the U.S. Open and first-ever Black female NFL coach Jennifer King.

Future guests on the program will include filmmaker Tyler Perry, NBA head coach Doc Rivers, Debbie Allen and more. The show is executive produced by Kash Alexander; Christina Faith also directs and produces.

*

Canela Media announced that their new docuseries titled “Mi Vida,” its second original project which features celebrities’ firsthand accounts of their lives, premieres November 10.

The first part of the docuseries will run in 2022 and features Kate del Castillo in the first episode, with four additional episodes releasing weekly before the end of the year. The second part, with five additional episodes, will debut in the first quarter of 2023. In addition to del Castillo, other stars who will be featured in “Mi Vida” episodes include Manolo Cardona, Ludwika Paleta, Jencarlos Canela, Julián Gil, Roselyn Sánchez, Guy Ecker, Gaby Espino and Danny Trejo.

The ten-episode series is produced by Canela Media in partnership with JK Media Group.

*

Crackle Plus original series “Wedding Talk,” with hosts Tara Lipinski, Jose Rolon and Jove Meyer, will debut October 13 on the streaming service. It will be available exclusively on the Chicken Soup for the Soul and Crackle’s ad supported streaming apps, as well as Chicken Soup for the Soul’s free ad supported television channel.

Olympic gold medalist and Olympic commentator Lipinski will pivot from sports to fashion, discussing all things nuptials with wedding planner José Rolón and leading wedding designer Jove Meyer during each 30-minute episode of “Wedding Talk.”

The series is executive produced by Jess Loren, Erick Geisler, and Matt Hanna for production company To Whom It May Concern LLC, and executive produced by Michael Winter and David Ellender for Chicken Soup for the Soul Television Group and Rachel Silver of Love Stories TV.

EXECUTIVES

SKDK announced Sarah Lyons has joined the firm’s New York City office as a senior VP of the public affairs practice. In her new role at the firm, she will support corporate, technology and healthcare clients at both SKDK and Sloane.

“Sarah has long supported the work of SKDK’s major health care clients as a consultant, and her addition as a full-time senior vice president provides us with an outstanding opportunity to further deploy her expertise throughout our public affairs practice,” said Mike Morey, Partner at SKDK. “Sarah’s savviness as a comms strategist is unmatched and we are grateful to have her onboard.”

Since early 2021, Lyons has worked with SKDK’s corporate clients in a consultant role supporting its healthcare clients. Before that, she served as the VP of corporate communications for AMC Networks, where she was responsible for the development and execution of internal and external communications strategies in support of content, creative deals, advertising sales, data, distribution and new businesses.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Variety

WME Signs Actor and Content Creator Rickey Thompson (EXCLUSIVE)

Internet personality Rickey Thompson has signed with WME for representation. The agency will represent Thompson in all areas, working to further develop Thompson’s businesses across brand partnerships, film, television and digital media. Thompson has amassed nearly 11 millions followers across Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Twitter, as well as hosts his Spotify-exclusive podcast “We Said What We Said.” Known for his comedic monologues on social media, the multi-hyphenate rose to prominence on Vine, boasting 2.5 million followers before the app shut down in 2016. Thompson was featured on Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood impact list in 2020, a group that was...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Original ‘High School Musical’ Cast Members to Join Season Four of Disney+ Series (TV News Roundup)

Original “High School Musical” franchise cast members Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed and Kaycee Stroh have joined season four of the Disney+ series “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” the streamer announced as production begins on the new season. The new season will take a meta turn, with the Principal Gutierrez character announcing that Disney has decided to make the long-awaited “High School Musical 4: The Reunion” movie on location at their in-show high school. Bleu, Coleman, Grabeel, Johnson, Reed and Kaycee Stroh will play themselves, resurrecting their “High School Musical” roles within the show,...
BROOKLYN, NY
Variety

Danica McKellar and Neal Bledsoe to Star in Great American Family’s ‘Christmas at the Drive-In’ (TV News Roundup)

After locking a multi-picture deal with cable network Great American Family, actor Danica McKellar is slated to executive produce her debut holiday feature for the channel, “Christmas at the Drive-In,” this holiday season. McKellar will also co-star in the film alongside fellow actor Neal Bledsoe, both of whom previously worked together in the Hallmark Channel original “The Winter Palace.” The script was written by Rick Garman, whose filmography is largely dominated by other holiday TV movies like “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” or more recently, “A Christmas… Present.” The premiere of “Christmas at the Drive-In” is part of...
MOVIES
Popculture

Comedian and Netflix Star David A. Arnold Dead at 54

David A. Arnold, the comedian, writer and actor who headlined two Netflix comedy specials, has died. Arnold passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at his home, his family confirmed. He was just three shows into his four-month national Pace Ya Self comedy tour. His cause of death was ruled "natural causes," per the family. Further details were not provided. Arnold, who also served as a writer and producer on Netflix's Fuller House reboot and created the Nickelodeon series That Girl Lay Lay, was 54.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
Deadline

Amanda Mackey Dies: Casting Director On ‘The Fugitive’, ‘A League Of Their Own’ & Dozens Of Other Films & TV Shows Was 70

Amanda Mackey, the casting director behind such films as Best Picture Oscar nominee The Fugitive and A League of Their Own and who earned an Emmy nom for The Normal Heart during a nearly four-decade career, has died. She was 70. Her longtime friend and business partner Cathy Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline that Mackey died August 27 in her sleep of myelodysplastic syndrome, a form of blood cancer, at NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn. “Amanda was a singular force — fiercely intelligent, impeccably stylish, wildly passionate about ideas, the state of the world and her work,” Sandrich Gelfond told Deadline. “She loved her...
TV SHOWS
TheWrap

David A. Arnold, Comedian, Actor, Producer and TV Writer, Dies at 54

David A. Arnold, a respected stand-up comedian, actor, television writer and producer on shows like “Fuller House,” died suddenly on Wednesday. He was 54. “It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold. David passed away peacefully today in his home and doctors have ruled the cause of death due to natural causes. Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time, as we are all shocked and devastated by this loss,” his family said in a statement.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Dale McRaven, ‘Mork & Mindy’ and ‘Perfect Strangers’ Creator, Dies at 83

Dale McRaven, an Emmy-nominated television writer and a creator behind shows like “Perfect Strangers” and “Mork & Mindy,” died Sept. 5 at his home in Porter Ranch, Calif. due to lung cancer complications. He was 83. McRaven’s death was confirmed to Variety by his son, David McRaven. McRaven received nominations from both the Writers Guild of America Awards and the Primetime Emmys for his work writing on ABC’s “Mork & Mindy,” which he served as a co-creator of alongside Joe Glauberg and the late film director Garry Marshall, who he worked closely with throughout his career. McRaven later created the popular ABC sitcom...
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

How to Watch Dancing With the Stars Season 31, Only on Disney+ Streaming

Dancing With the Stars is showing off some very fancy footwork in its 31st season, foxtrotting away from its longtime ABC home to exclusively stream on Disney+. Here’s how you can avoid missing a single step. Dancing With the Stars makes its Disney+ debut on Monday, Sept. 19 at 8/7c. As first confirmed by TVLine, Season 31 of the reality competition will feature no commercials for the entirety of its run. Tyra Banks is returning for her third season as host and executive producer, this time around sharing emcee duties with AFV‘s Alfonso Ribeiro.  The judging panel will again be comprised of Len...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roselyn Sánchez
Person
Ludwika Paleta
Person
Elizabeth Gillies
Person
Harvey Keitel
Person
Manolo Cardona
Person
Kenan Thompson
Person
Gaby Espino
Variety

Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Donnie Wahlberg Set First-Look Unscripted TV Deal With Lionsgate

Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Donnie Wahlberg have signed a three-year first-look deal for unscripted projects with Lionsgate Television. The deal will see the couple produce and develop unscripted and reality projects, documentaries, short form productions, and non-fiction podcasts via their newly formed company, Work Baby Productions. Lionsgate company Pilgrim Media will provide development support and the production services entity for sold projects under the terms of the deal. “Our focus as a couple, and as partners, is to bring light to projects that we are passionate about,” said Wahlberg and McCarthy Wahlberg. “Our new partners at Pilgrim and Lionsgate share...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Alan Rickman’s Journals Reveal Why the ‘Harry Potter’ Actor Decided to Continue Playing Snape: ‘See It Through. It’s Your Story.’

Excerpts from Alan Rickman’s diaries published by The Guardian offer a glimpse into the late actor’s decade-long journey through the “Harry Potter” franchise, with insight into why he decided to continue playing the role of Severus Snape across all eight films. Prior to production beginning on the series’ fifth entry “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix,” Rickman was forced to confront health issues. The actor was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer in 2005 and began to receive treatment. Doctors later decided to remove his entire prostate, with surgery occurring at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Bill Clinton Offers Urgent Warning in Candid Talk With Tom Hanks: ‘Democracy Is Fragile Right Now’

Former President Bill Clinton believes that “democracy is fragile right now,” speaking candidly on Saturday at A+E Networks and the History Channel’s History Talks about the issues “tearing us apart.” “What’s more important? Our common humanity or differences?” he mused on stage. “And what works better to build the kind of future we all want? Does cooperation work better or is everything a zero-sum game?” He answered the rhetorical question by saying, “Life is not a zero-sum game. Football is a zero-sum game — I’ve already watched one game today. I hope it’s not true, but it may be true that saving...
POTUS
Talking With Tami

Red Carpet Rundown: Tyler Perry’s ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ NY Special Screening

Last night, Thursday, September 22, 2022, Netflix hosted a New York Special Screening for A JAZZMAN’S BLUES at The Paris Theater. In attendance was Producer, Screenwriter and Creator Tyler Perry along with some of the cast Solea Pfeiffer, Amirah Vann, Austin Scott, Joshua Boone and many more that came out to support the film! See all the fun photos inside and you can see the movie now thats streaming on Netflix now!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tubi Tv#Tv News#Streaming Tv#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Television News#Snl#Cartel Pictures
Variety

Rihanna Confirmed for Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna has slyly affirmed that she will be performing at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show in Feb. 2023. Roc Nation also officially confirmed the singer’s participation through a statement released on Sunday. The singer shared a picture of an NFL-branded football on her Instagram. The post came amid reports that the singer was “in talks” to headline the next Halftime Show. The game, which typically draws one of the biggest single TV audiences of the year, is scheduled to be played at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Feb. 12. “Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble...
GLENDALE, AZ
Variety

Is Taylor Swift Playing the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show?

When the NFL announced at midnight ET that Apple Music is the new sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show, the Swift-iverse went into overdrive speculating that Taylor Swift will be the performer: The announcement was made at midnight, Taylor releases her new music at midnight (er, like 99% of all major artists in the streaming age) and her new album is called “Midnights.” With no disrespect to the Swifties, there are actually many more-tangible reasons why Swift seems a likely front-runner for the Super Bowl Halftime Show — which, with an estimated 103 million viewers this year, is the single...
NFL
Variety

Jennifer Kuo Baxter, Former DreamWorks and Sony Pictures Executive, Dies at 62

Jennifer Kuo Baxter, an entertainment lawyer whose career led to holding several senior executive positions at multiple movie studios, died on July 23 of cancer. She was 62. Kuo Baxter’s career in entertainment spanned more than 30 years, working in the business and legal affairs departments at Sony Pictures Entertainment, TriStar Pictures, Sony Pictures Animation, Interscope and DreamWorks Animation Studios. She joined the legal affairs group at Columbia Pictures — which subsequently became Sony Pictures Entertainment — in the fall of 1986, where her responsibilities included supporting the production and distribution of feature films and motion pictures. Her immense experience across production...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Illumination Taps Former Netflix Adult Animation Chief Mike Moon to Start Moonlight Label

Illumination, the studio behind the “Despicable Me” franchise, has tapped Mike Moon to form a new label, Moonlight. The goal is to broaden the range of films that Illumination makes beyond the kid-friendly fare that’s been its stock in trade. Moon most recently served as the head of adult animation at Netflix, a post he stepped down from in July to “pursue other opportunities.” His exit came as the streamer, battered by a swooning stock price, was laying off animators and dialing back its ambitions in the space. In addition to his new role as president of Moonlight, the company...
MOVIES
Variety

Serena Williams Talks to Bradley Cooper About Retiring From Tennis: ‘I Just Needed to Stop’

Bradley Cooper flexed a new skill on Saturday as the actor-turned-director interviewed tennis legends Serena and Venus Williams for the A+E Networks and the History Channel’s History Talks in Washington D.C. At the top of the conversation, he addressed Serena’s recent announcement that she was retiring from tennis. She played her final match at the U.S. Open earlier this month in New York City. “I just needed to stop,” Serena recalled of her decision. “I always said I wanted to stop when I’m playing really good tennis and winning and beating good players. For me, it’s really about things I want to...
WASHINGTON, DC
Variety

Allison Janney on Becoming an Action Hero in ‘Lou’ and What Makes a Great Awards Acceptance Speech

Allison Janney has found that, depending on the person and location, people want to talk to her about different projects. “Sometimes a person will come up to me and I’m sure they’re a ‘West Wing’ person but they say ‘Drop Dead Gorgeous’ is their favorite movie,” says the 62-year-old actress. “Or I’ll think they’re about to talk about ‘Mom’ and they saw me in ‘A View from the Bridge’ on Broadway. It’s really fun to have people know all these different things.” Yet after so many iconic roles, Janney is still finding she can do new things on screen. Case in...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

83K+
Followers
60K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy