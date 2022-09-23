When Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season is complete, only one team will have an 0-3 record. And it's not the type of team you'd expect to be in that position early in the year. The Las Vegas Raiders have been playing close contests, with each of their first three games being decided by six or fewer points. However, they've been on the losing end of all three, including the 24-22 road defeat against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 6 HOURS AGO