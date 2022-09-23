Read full article on original website
Related
Odell Beckham Jr. Weighs in on George Pickens Insane One-handed Catch During TNF Steelers Game
Not one to hold back when it comes to speaking his mind, Odell Beckham Jr. took to his Twitter account to share his reaction to George Pickens’ insane one-handed catch during the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns game on Thursday (September 22nd). While responding to a post that featured...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 3 Rankings: Updated Positional Breakdown for Flex and PPR
Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season is underway. It kicked off on Thursday with a Cleveland Browns victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers—a game that provided some interesting fantasy takeaways. The fact that Najee Harris and Nick Chubb performed well should surprise no one, as both running backs were...
Bleacher Report
Justin Herbert, Alvin Kamara NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 3
The 48-hour watch over Justin Herbert's injury status is on. The Los Angeles Chargers quarterback was listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Herbert appeared to be in significant pain in Week 2 after suffering a rib injury in the second half...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Alert: Ravens' J.K. Dobbins Likely to Debut Week 3 After Knee Injury Recovery
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is expected to make his 2022 season debut on Sunday against the New England Patriots, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Dobbins missed the first two weeks of the season while nursing a knee injury. The news comes after Ravens head coach John Harbaugh...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video
The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
Bleacher Report
Ken Dorsey's Meltdown After Bills' Loss to Dolphins Inspires Jokes from NFL Twitter
The Buffalo Bills fell back to earth Sunday following a blistering start in the first two weeks of the 2022 NFL season. Buffalo suffered a 21-19 defeat to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, a result that points to a new contender in the AFC East title race. Nobody took the...
Bleacher Report
NFL Free Agents Still on the Market Who Can Help Turn Teams Around
Two games rarely expose new problems, but even in a small sample, NFL teams may realize one of their weaknesses can no longer be ignored. For example, the Las Vegas Raiders just swapped late-round picks with the New England Patriots to add offensive tackle Justin Herron. Other teams, meanwhile, are starting to check out free agents once again.
Bleacher Report
Report: Tua Tagovailoa's Concussion Check in Bills vs. Dolphins to Be Investigated
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's concussion check is going to be investigated by the NFL Players Association, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Tagovailoa left Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills late in the second quarter with what initially appeared to be a head injury. He took a hard hit from linebacker Matt Milano and got up wobbly before momentarily falling to a knee.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Jimmy Garoppolo Rumors: 49ers, Commanders Had Trade in Place Before QB Had Surgery
The Washington Commanders were close to acquiring Jimmy Garoppolo from the San Francisco 49ers before the quarterback's offseason surgery, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The two sides "had the parameters of a trade agreement in place" involving multiple draft picks, per Schefter. Washington instead pivoted toward a trade for Carson...
Bleacher Report
Report: Patriots' Mac Jones Believed to Have Sprained Ankle Injury; Will Undergo MRI
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens and will undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm the diagnosis, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. That news comes after Mike Giardi of NFL Network previously reported Jones...
Bleacher Report
Khalil Herbert's Bears Fantasy Impact After David Montgomery's Injury vs. Texans
Many fantasy football managers just got their wish with Khalil Herbert taking over as the Chicago Bears' No. 1 running back. Herbert's promotion comes after David Montgomery was doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Houston Texans because of a knee injury, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. In Montgomery's absence, Herbert ran for 157 yards and two touchdowns.
Bleacher Report
Aaron Rodgers Generates GOAT Buzz on Twitter as Packers Beat Tom Brady, Buccaneers
In a battle of two of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, Aaron Rodgers came out on top, defeating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 14-12 at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. Rodgers completed 27 of 35 passes for 255 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, finding Romeo Doubs...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
Report: Broncos' Nathaniel Hackett Hires Jerry Rosburg to Help with Game Management
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has hired Jerry Rosburg as a senior assistant to help with game management, according to Mike Klis of 9News. "Rosburg had been with the Broncos all week, observing practices and talking with personnel while his specific role and contract were being finalized. The hiring was finalized late Friday afternoon in time for Rosburg to assist Hackett for the game Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers at Empower Field at Mile High."
Bleacher Report
Patrick Mahomes on Chiefs' Cleaning Up Offensive Mistakes: 'It Starts with Me'
The Kansas City Chiefs haven't had the high-powered offense we're used to seeing, but star quarterback Patrick Mahomes isn't making any excuses for the team's slow start. Mahomes told reporters after Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts that he doesn't think chemistry issues with his new wide receivers are causing the offensive struggles.
Bleacher Report
Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 3 Results
When Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season is complete, only one team will have an 0-3 record. And it's not the type of team you'd expect to be in that position early in the year. The Las Vegas Raiders have been playing close contests, with each of their first three games being decided by six or fewer points. However, they've been on the losing end of all three, including the 24-22 road defeat against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.
Bleacher Report
Texas' Bijan Robinson Gets Heisman, NFL Hype Despite OT Fumble vs. Texas Tech
Texas running back Bijan Robinson continued his phenomenal 2022 season by amassing 123 total yards and two touchdowns against Texas Tech on Saturday. Unfortunately, Robinson lost a fumble in overtime, and Texas Tech responded with a field goal for the 37-34 win. The late turnover proved to be the difference,...
Bleacher Report
NFL Coaches Already On the Hot Seat in the 2022 Season
It doesn't take long for seats to start getting warm when you're an NFL head coach. Nearly a third of the NFL franchises hired a new head coach coming into the 2022 season. The year before that there were seven new head coaches. Some franchises are in a position to...
Bleacher Report
Jimmy Garoppolo Ripped for Safety, 'Rookie Mistakes' in 49ers' Loss to Broncos
Jimmy Garoppolo might want to stay off social media for a while. The San Francisco 49ers defense played more than well enough to win in Sunday's punt fest against the Denver Broncos, but the visitors still left with an 11-10 loss. The teams combined for 17 punts, and it felt like the defenses had just as good of a chance to score on a given possession as the offenses did for much of the game.
Bleacher Report
Ranking the Toughest NFL Divisions in the Past Decade
Talent, scheme and preparation are critical components of success in the NFL. Even when all three seemingly come together, though, a tough division can ruin it all. Naturally, the league has featured incredibly tight division races throughout its history. We're highlighting the most difficult of the bunch since 2012. The...
Bleacher Report
Rihanna to Perform NFL Super Bowl 57 Halftime Show After Taylor Swift Rumors
Rihanna confirmed she will play the Super Bowl halftime show by posting an NFL football on Sunday. . <a href="https://t.co/7oCnFsZH5U">pic.twitter.com/7oCnFsZH5U</a>. TMZ Sports first reported the singer was in talks to headline the show in February 2023. Taylor Swift was rumored to be an option for Super Bowl LVII, but TMZ...
Comments / 0