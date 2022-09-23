ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Kolten Wong has 3 homers, 5 RBIs as Brewers beat Reds

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yexwm_0i6kcGPy00

Kolten Wong hit a career-high three home runs and had five RBIs as the visiting Milwaukee Brewers opened a four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds with a 5-1 victory on Thursday.

Wong recorded his sixth career multi-home run game to lead the Brewers (80-70), who moved two games behind the Philadelphia Phillies for the third and final National League wild-card berth while the Phillies were still in action Thursday night.

Brandon Woodruff (12-4) allowed one run on three hits over six innings. He walked two and matched his season high with 11 strikeouts. He has 32 strikeouts in his past three starts.

Kyle Farmer homered for Cincinnati (59-91), which was held to four hits and lost for the 11th time in its last 14 games.

Milwaukee took an early 2-0 lead in the second when Hunter Renfroe drew a leadoff walk and Wong deposited a 98 mph fastball from Hunter Greene (4-13) over the right-field seats.

Greene yielded two runs on two hits over five innings with three walks and eight strikeouts. He has 27 strikeouts in his last 17 innings pitched.

Dauri Moreta relieved Greene to start the sixth inning and issued a leadoff walk to Rowdy Tellez. Wong then delivered a one-out homer to right field to extend the Brewers’ lead to 4-0.

Farmer put the Reds on the board with a solo homer in the sixth against Woodruff. The 391-foot shot came one batter after Jonathan India hit into a double play.

Wong continued his career night with two outs in the eighth. His solo blast against Joel Kuhnel sailed into the right-field seats, giving him a career-high 15 homers this year.

Wong’s three-homer game is the 22nd in franchise history and the first since Christian Yelich against the St. Louis Cardinals on April 15, 2019.

Alejo Lopez had two hits for Cincinnati, which has lost 11 of its first 16 meetings with Milwaukee this season.

Reds outfielder Michael Siani made his major league debut and went 0-for-3 while batting eighth.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
City
Milwaukee, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Farmer
Person
Jonathan India
Person
Shane Bieber
Person
Hunter Renfroe
Person
Christian Yelich
Person
Brandon Woodruff
Person
Kolten Wong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cincinnati Reds#The Philadelphia Phillies#National League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

78K+
Followers
59K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy