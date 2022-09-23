ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcallen, TX

Man crosses border with meat, puppies, and a drug-filled candy box

By Gabriela Gonzalez
 3 days ago

MCALLEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A U.S. citizen residing in Mexico was convicted Thursday of smuggling narcotics in a box of candy after he claimed has was crossing the border to attend a party in McAllen.

The trial of Nestor Alan Garcia, 35, spanned four days, finding him guilty on all six counts as charged related to the May 13 smuggling attempt.

Authorities say Garcia attempted to enter the Hidalgo Port of Entry in a taxi with a box of Pulparindo candy, puppies and several meat products. During inspection, officers searched the candy box, unveiling 6.2 kilograms of meth and 2.08 kilograms of cocaine.

No drugs were found on the puppies or meat products.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Garcia “coordinated the smuggling of narcotics with his mother for days ahead of the smuggling event at the Hidalgo Port of Entry.”

Smuggler gets prison after flying past Brownsville school at 96 mph

Garcia’s defense tried to convince the jury Garcia was doing a favor for his mom, unaware of any drugs in his possession, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas said.

“The federal jury did not believe the defense and found Garcia guilty of smuggling narcotics,” prosecutors said.

Garcia remains in custody pending sentencing, set for Dec. 8. He faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in federal prison and up to $10 million in fines.

