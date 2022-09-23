ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
14news.com

Gov. Beshear announces infrastructure money for Hancock and Ohio Counties

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear visited western Kentucky Thursday, handing out state money to fund local projects. There were a lot of smiles here in Hartford as Governor Beshear gave out hundreds of thousands of dollars so that several local projects, aiming to improve the lives of those that live in the area, could become a reality.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

One week remains for FEMA assistance applications

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, says homeowners and renters in 13 eastern Kentucky counties who suffered property damage from the historic July flooding, now have less than a week to apply for federal disaster assistance. Wednesday, Sept. 28 is the aid application deadline...
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Governor Beshear’s Team Kentucky update for September 22

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on a few issues, including the historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky, the creation of the Council for Community Recovery and Resiliency, COVID-19, Kentucky All-Stars and declining gas prices, among other topics. He also named the 2023 Kentucky Teachers of the Year and Kentucky’s Blue Ribbon Schools […]
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kentucky Digital Archives offering public access to interviews with Historian For Life Dr. Thomas D. Clark

Never-released, digitized audio interviews with well-known Kentucky Historian Laureate Dr. Thomas D. Clark (1903-2005) are now available online to the public. Clark was the driving force behind the creation of what is now the Kentucky State Archives. Clark served as Kentucky Historian Laureate from 1990 until his death in 2005...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frankfort, KY
City
Buckhorn, KY
City
Louisville, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
City
Prestonsburg, KY
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
City
Cumberland, KY
City
Covington, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
wtloam.com

Kentucky’s County Unemployment Data Is Released

The Kentucky Center for Statistics, an agency of the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet, released its Aug. 2022 county unemployment data. The unemployment rate fell in 111 counties between Aug. 2021 and Aug. 2022. However, it also rose in six counties and stayed the same in three, according to a release. Oldham County recorded the lowest jobless rate at 2.6% and Magoffin County recorded the highest at 11.7%. The release said the county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted. This is due to small sample sizes. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for Kentucky was 3.7% for Aug. 2022 and 3.8% nationwide. The state’s seasonally adjusted Aug 2022 unemployment rate can be viewed by clicking or tapping here.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Trailers#Western Kentucky#Politics State#Politics Governor#Kentuckians#Blue Ribbon Schools#Team Kentucky#The Kentucky State Police#Ksp Post 13
WLWT 5

Kentucky couple finds blue crayfish crawling in their garage

RUSSELL SPRINGS, Ky. — A couple in Kentucky made a recent colorful discovery when they found a blue crayfish crawling around in their garage. Crystal Hash said her husband, Allen, found the colorful crayfish crawling in their garage, saying he was surprised since they aren't near a creek or body of water.
KENTUCKY STATE
KISS 106

Kentucky Is Home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center and You Can Visit!

A museum highlighting everything from cryptids, to aliens is located in Kentucky, and it's a must-see!. Did you know that Kentucky is home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center? It's true! It's located in Somerset, Kentucky which is about a 3-hour drive from the Tri-State, and it definitely seems worth the day trip. They're located in the lower level of the Carnegie Community Arts Center.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

Are These Old Kentucky Sayings or Just Southern Phrases?

You could spend a long time going over a list of folk sayings that are uniquely American. I did it in my Introduction to Folklore class at Western Kentucky University. The whole class had a ball. But "uniquely American" is one thing; "specifically regional" is another thing entirely. And I've...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
FEMA
News Break
Politics
953wiki.com

Ky Attorney General Urges Banks, Credit Card Companies Not to Track, Monitor Firearm and Ammunition Purchases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (September 21, 2022) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined a 24-state coalition in urging banks and the chief executive officers of three major credit card companies, American Express, Mastercard, and Visa, to avoid tracking and monitoring firearms and ammunition purchases through Merchant Category Codes. The attorneys general warn that the use of these codes may violate consumer protection laws, anti-trust laws, and the privacy rights of Kentuckians.
KENTUCKY STATE
seniorresource.com

Where Are The Best Places In Kentucky For Retirement?

Kentucky, nicknamed the Bluegrass State, is home to the world’s first KFC, the Kentucky Derby, and a growing number of retirees! This state boasts more than its fair share of tourist attractions, including Mammoth Cave, Cumberland Falls, and the Louisville Slugger Museum. The cost of living in Kentucky is...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy