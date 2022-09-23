Read full article on original website
14news.com
Gov. Beshear announces infrastructure money for Hancock and Ohio Counties
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear visited western Kentucky Thursday, handing out state money to fund local projects. There were a lot of smiles here in Hartford as Governor Beshear gave out hundreds of thousands of dollars so that several local projects, aiming to improve the lives of those that live in the area, could become a reality.
kentuckytoday.com
One week remains for FEMA assistance applications
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, says homeowners and renters in 13 eastern Kentucky counties who suffered property damage from the historic July flooding, now have less than a week to apply for federal disaster assistance. Wednesday, Sept. 28 is the aid application deadline...
Governor Beshear’s Team Kentucky update for September 22
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on a few issues, including the historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky, the creation of the Council for Community Recovery and Resiliency, COVID-19, Kentucky All-Stars and declining gas prices, among other topics. He also named the 2023 Kentucky Teachers of the Year and Kentucky’s Blue Ribbon Schools […]
Kentucky Digital Archives offering public access to interviews with Historian For Life Dr. Thomas D. Clark
Never-released, digitized audio interviews with well-known Kentucky Historian Laureate Dr. Thomas D. Clark (1903-2005) are now available online to the public. Clark was the driving force behind the creation of what is now the Kentucky State Archives. Clark served as Kentucky Historian Laureate from 1990 until his death in 2005...
Work on Kentucky’s medical marijuana program continues, with or without General Assembly
Work on establishing a medical marijuana program in Kentucky is continuing to advance on two fronts, even though the General Assembly has yet to approve legislation that would legalize its use in the state. The University of Kentucky Cannabis Center is to conduct research on the health effects of cannabis,...
WLKY.com
One in five Ky. child care centers say they may close when federal funding runs out
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Like many child care center owners, Asia Rivers was having a hard time finding workers. Subsidy payments from federal stimulus money have helped her raise wages so she can attract employees, but there is a problem – that money is expected to run out sometime in 2024.
WHAS 11
Man arrested as fugitive in Tennessee for charge involving minor in Kentucky
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Knox County Schools employee is facing charges in Tennessee and Kentucky, according to deputies. Zachariah Albaba was arrested on Sept. 23 by the Knox County Sheriff's Office for felony fugitive from justice for a crime involving a minor in Kentucky, according to KCSO.
WKYT 27
Environmental group sues US Forest Service over planned logging project in Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - An environmental group is suing the U.S. Forest Service over a planned logging project in Kentucky. Kentucky Heartwood filed the lawsuit in federal court. The group says leaders failed to legally approve a logging project in the Daniel Boone National Forest in the eastern part of the state.
marijuanamoment.net
Kentucky Governor Says Medical Marijuana Actions Are ‘Forthcoming’ After Receiving Advisory Committee Report
The governor of Kentucky said on Thursday that he’s received a report from a medical marijuana advisory committee that he convened and “there will be some actions forthcoming.”. Gov. Andy Beshear (D) put the 17-member advisory group together via executive order in June, with the intent of getting...
Amye Bensenhaver: Kentucky Public Pension Authority ignores ‘culture of secrecy,’ public’s rights
It didn’t take long for the Kentucky Public Pension Authority to respond to the followup open records request and open meetings complaint filed last week in the wake of the long overdue release of the $1.2 million taxpayer funded Calcaterra Pollack report. In both cases, KPPA issued quick denials.
wtloam.com
Kentucky’s County Unemployment Data Is Released
The Kentucky Center for Statistics, an agency of the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet, released its Aug. 2022 county unemployment data. The unemployment rate fell in 111 counties between Aug. 2021 and Aug. 2022. However, it also rose in six counties and stayed the same in three, according to a release. Oldham County recorded the lowest jobless rate at 2.6% and Magoffin County recorded the highest at 11.7%. The release said the county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted. This is due to small sample sizes. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for Kentucky was 3.7% for Aug. 2022 and 3.8% nationwide. The state’s seasonally adjusted Aug 2022 unemployment rate can be viewed by clicking or tapping here.
wcluradio.com
Kentuckians demand control over their bodies as doctors navigate abortion law gray areas
Destinee Ott poses for a portrait at her home in Beattyville, Ky., on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Ott, 25, made the decision to get her tubes tied after the reversal of Roe. She’s one of many women seeking out this option, in part because she lives with two diseases that would make pregnancy very hard for her.
WLWT 5
Kentucky couple finds blue crayfish crawling in their garage
RUSSELL SPRINGS, Ky. — A couple in Kentucky made a recent colorful discovery when they found a blue crayfish crawling around in their garage. Crystal Hash said her husband, Allen, found the colorful crayfish crawling in their garage, saying he was surprised since they aren't near a creek or body of water.
Kentucky Is Home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center and You Can Visit!
A museum highlighting everything from cryptids, to aliens is located in Kentucky, and it's a must-see!. Did you know that Kentucky is home to the International Paranormal Museum and Research Center? It's true! It's located in Somerset, Kentucky which is about a 3-hour drive from the Tri-State, and it definitely seems worth the day trip. They're located in the lower level of the Carnegie Community Arts Center.
Are These Old Kentucky Sayings or Just Southern Phrases?
You could spend a long time going over a list of folk sayings that are uniquely American. I did it in my Introduction to Folklore class at Western Kentucky University. The whole class had a ball. But "uniquely American" is one thing; "specifically regional" is another thing entirely. And I've...
clayconews.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE INVESTIGATE A SWATTING COMPLAINT IN ANDERSON COUNTY, KENTUCKY
LAWRENCEBURG, KY (September 20, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP)) Post 12, Frankfort, is investigating a possible shooting incident that occurred just before 5:00 p.m. in the area of Salt River Road in Anderson County. The initial investigation indicates this incident was (Swatting), and law enforcement cleared the...
953wiki.com
Ky Attorney General Urges Banks, Credit Card Companies Not to Track, Monitor Firearm and Ammunition Purchases
FRANKFORT, Ky. (September 21, 2022) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined a 24-state coalition in urging banks and the chief executive officers of three major credit card companies, American Express, Mastercard, and Visa, to avoid tracking and monitoring firearms and ammunition purchases through Merchant Category Codes. The attorneys general warn that the use of these codes may violate consumer protection laws, anti-trust laws, and the privacy rights of Kentuckians.
seniorresource.com
Where Are The Best Places In Kentucky For Retirement?
Kentucky, nicknamed the Bluegrass State, is home to the world’s first KFC, the Kentucky Derby, and a growing number of retirees! This state boasts more than its fair share of tourist attractions, including Mammoth Cave, Cumberland Falls, and the Louisville Slugger Museum. The cost of living in Kentucky is...
wpsdlocal6.com
Grand opening for new men's drug treatment facility brings support from Gov. Beshear
BALLARD COUNTY, KY — The opioid epidemic continues to impact western Kentucky, but on Wednesday, another step was taken toward hope. Lifeline Recovery Group hosted the grand opening for The Ranch, which is a new men's drug treatment facility in Ballard County. The public was able to see the...
WLKY.com
Kentucky mother spreading awareness that no child is immune to accidental opioid overdose
KENTUCKY — During this National Recovery Month, a local mother is spreading awareness that no child is immune to an accidental opioid overdose. "He died right there in the kitchen you know basically it just slows your breathing and your heart rate and everything down so quickly that he just laid down," said Julie Hofmans.
