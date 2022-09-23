Read full article on original website
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Saturday, September 24, 2022
On 09/24/22 at 1:30 a.m. in the 6600 block of 6th Ave SW, Sheriff's deputies arrested Matthew Alan Thibodeau, 33, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault. On 09/24/22 at 11:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Sleater Kinney Rd SE, police arrested David Paul Gilligan, 51, on suspicion of second-degree criminal trespass.
Investigation underway after man shot, killed in Graham
Pierce County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Graham. According to the sheriff’s department, the incident began in the 25600 block of 61st Avenue Court East. At 4:13 p.m., police received a call reporting a man chasing another man and shooting at him.
Kent shooting likely a case of domestic violence
A neighborhood is on edge after an argument between two acquaintances ended in gunfire. The shooting happened just after 6:30 Saturday morning near Kent along South 236th Street in an area known as “The Triangle.”. Two people were rushed to the hospital. They are still trying to sort out...
1 dead, 2 injured in drive-by shooting in Auburn
AUBURN, Wash. — An investigation is underway after one man was killed and two other men were injured in a drive-by shooting Friday night in Auburn. Officers were called before 9 p.m. to the 800 block of 10th Street Northeast. When police arrived, they found a man dead with...
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Thursday, September 22, 2022
On 09/22/22 at 4:45 a.m. in the 500 block of 17th Ave SE, Sheriff's deputies arrested Amanda Lee Harris, 29, on suspicion of 1) first-degree possession of stolen property and 2) possession of stolen vehicle. Lacey Police Department. On 09/22/22 at 12:15 p.m. in the 8500 block of Litt Dr...
Emphasis patrols targeting ‘high-risk behaviors’ on SR-7 corridor set to begin Monday
Law enforcement from across the South Sound will be conducting emphasis patrols on State Route 7 beginning Monday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. Along with PCSD, the Washington State Patrol and the Lakewood and Puyallup police departments will be participating in the patrols on the Pacific Avenue/Mountain Highway Corridor.
q13fox.com
Deputies: Man arrested in Spanaway after breaking into home while owner was out of town
SPANAWAY, Wash. - Pierce County deputies arrested a man suspected of stealing a motorcycle, guns, jewelry, electronics, power tools and bicycles from a person’s home while they were out of town. Authorities say they received a call Tuesday from someone reporting their neighbor’s home had been broken into in...
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office involved in shooting near Brinnon
BRINNON, Wash. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) was involved in a shooting near Brinnon, just north of Dosewallips State Park on Friday, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP). WSP said a JCSO detective was following up on an investigation and made contact with a man and...
The Suburban Times
Deputy Watson joins Pierce County Jail
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department social media post. Please join us in congratulating Corrections Deputy Watson on graduating from the Corrections Officers Academy yesterday. We couldn’t be happier to have him joining our team at the jail and we are thankful he has chosen to serve the community here in Pierce County.
Man killed by SWAT officers after shooting at law enforcement officials during standoff in Sequim
The Kitsap County Critical Incident Response Team is investigating after a man was killed in an officer-involved shooting when Sequim police officers and Clallam County sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic violence assault incident Thursday. According to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a domestic violence...
Retrial begins for getaway driver convicted of murder in Lakewood police killings
TACOMA, Wash. — Jury selection for the retrial of Darcus Allen began Thursday at the Pierce County Courthouse in Tacoma. Allen was charged and convicted in 2011 on four counts of first-degree murder in the 2009 killings of four Lakewood police officers. Allen, the alleged getaway driver for shooter Maurice Clemmons, was sentenced to 420 years in prison.
2 men sentenced for brutal 2018 murder of woman on federal land near Spanaway
Two men were sentenced in U.S. District Court on Friday for their roles in a brutal 2018 murder of a 34-year-old woman on federal land near Spanaway, U.S. Attorney Nick Brown announced. 53-year-old Bobbie Anson Pease was sentenced to 26 years in prison for second-degree murder and being a felon...
Investigation underway after shooting involving Jefferson County deputy
BRINNON, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers are investigating a shooting involving a Jefferson County deputy. Chopper 7 flew over the scene, just north of Dosewallips State Park off U.S. Route 101. It is not clear if anyone was hit or what led to the shooting. Authorities said no...
westsideseattle.com
Woman robbed at gunpoint; chase followed but suspects escaped at high speed
At 4:06am on Wednesday Sept. 21, a victim stated that two males pulled up in a vehicle at 2 Ave SW/Highland Park Way SW. The victim stated that one of the suspects grabbed her and threw her to the ground. The victim stated that the suspect put a rifle to her head.
Chronicle
Sirens: Swimming in the Fountain; Sword Fighting in the Street; Driver Involved in Crash Would Like to Speak to a Manager
• A driver sustained minor injuries following a single-vehicle collision that was reported in the 1200 block of North Tower Avenue at approximately 8:55 p.m. on Sept. 20. • A minor collision between a school bus and a passenger vehicle was reported at the intersection of North Washington Avenue and West Center Street just after 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 22. No injuries were reported.
Chronicle
Thurston County Resident Sentenced to 23 Years for Murdering Wife in Presence of Children
A 35-year-old Yelm woman has been sentenced after being found guilty of murdering her wife in the presence of their children in 2020. Thurston County Superior Court Judge John Skinder sentenced Zilla Ayana Crowley, who previously identified as Michael Anthony Brower, to 23 years and four months in prison on Sept. 15. He also ordered she be on probation for three years and pay $600 in fines and fees.
98online.com
Lakewood Police: Mother drives stolen car through freshly poured concrete, with child in backseat
(Q13FOX) LAKEWOOD, Wash. – A mother was arrested early Tuesday morning after she reportedly drove a stolen Mini Cooper through an active construction zone, then ditched the car after it got stuck in freshly poured concrete. According to the Lakewood Police Department (LPD), at 1:53 a.m., officers were called...
kpq.com
Passenger was Airlifted to Harborview Medical Center After Crash on I-90
A female passenger was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after a crash on I-90 left her with life threatening injuries Saturday morning. At 1:22 a.m., a white 2008 Pontiac G6 and a gray 1999 Dodge Caravan were both going eastbound on I-90. Around MP 113 near Ellensburg, the...
Woman killed in fiery wrong-way crash on I-5 in SeaTac
SEATAC, Wash. — A 19-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by a wrong-way driver in SeaTac. The crash happened on northbound Interstate 5 near the South 188th Street exit at around midnight. Troopers said a 46-year-old Puyallup man driving a Jeep Liberty was heading southbound in the...
KOMO News
Tumwater man killed in grocery store parking lot in 'seemingly unprovoked shooting'
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man was killed in what deputies called a "seemingly unprovoked shooting" in a supermarket parking lot in Thurston County on Saturday evening. According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, a man called 911 from the parking lot of the WinCo in the 7500 block of Martin Way East in Olympia around 10:15 p.m. reporting he found his brother dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside the car. About 45 minutes later, after deputies put out an attempt to locate the suspect, a Lacey Police Department officer found the man walking on Martin Way East and arrested him without incident.
