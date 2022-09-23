ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Saturday, September 24, 2022

On 09/24/22 at 1:30 a.m. in the 6600 block of 6th Ave SW, Sheriff's deputies arrested Matthew Alan Thibodeau, 33, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault. On 09/24/22 at 11:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Sleater Kinney Rd SE, police arrested David Paul Gilligan, 51, on suspicion of second-degree criminal trespass.
OLYMPIA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Investigation underway after man shot, killed in Graham

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Graham. According to the sheriff’s department, the incident began in the 25600 block of 61st Avenue Court East. At 4:13 p.m., police received a call reporting a man chasing another man and shooting at him.
GRAHAM, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Kent shooting likely a case of domestic violence

A neighborhood is on edge after an argument between two acquaintances ended in gunfire. The shooting happened just after 6:30 Saturday morning near Kent along South 236th Street in an area known as “The Triangle.”. Two people were rushed to the hospital. They are still trying to sort out...
KENT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

1 dead, 2 injured in drive-by shooting in Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. — An investigation is underway after one man was killed and two other men were injured in a drive-by shooting Friday night in Auburn. Officers were called before 9 p.m. to the 800 block of 10th Street Northeast. When police arrived, they found a man dead with...
AUBURN, WA
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Thursday, September 22, 2022

On 09/22/22 at 4:45 a.m. in the 500 block of 17th Ave SE, Sheriff's deputies arrested Amanda Lee Harris, 29, on suspicion of 1) first-degree possession of stolen property and 2) possession of stolen vehicle. Lacey Police Department. On 09/22/22 at 12:15 p.m. in the 8500 block of Litt Dr...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Deputy Watson joins Pierce County Jail

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department social media post. Please join us in congratulating Corrections Deputy Watson on graduating from the Corrections Officers Academy yesterday. We couldn’t be happier to have him joining our team at the jail and we are thankful he has chosen to serve the community here in Pierce County.
Chronicle

Sirens: Swimming in the Fountain; Sword Fighting in the Street; Driver Involved in Crash Would Like to Speak to a Manager

• A driver sustained minor injuries following a single-vehicle collision that was reported in the 1200 block of North Tower Avenue at approximately 8:55 p.m. on Sept. 20. • A minor collision between a school bus and a passenger vehicle was reported at the intersection of North Washington Avenue and West Center Street just after 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 22. No injuries were reported.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Thurston County Resident Sentenced to 23 Years for Murdering Wife in Presence of Children

A 35-year-old Yelm woman has been sentenced after being found guilty of murdering her wife in the presence of their children in 2020. Thurston County Superior Court Judge John Skinder sentenced Zilla Ayana Crowley, who previously identified as Michael Anthony Brower, to 23 years and four months in prison on Sept. 15. He also ordered she be on probation for three years and pay $600 in fines and fees.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman killed in fiery wrong-way crash on I-5 in SeaTac

SEATAC, Wash. — A 19-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by a wrong-way driver in SeaTac. The crash happened on northbound Interstate 5 near the South 188th Street exit at around midnight. Troopers said a 46-year-old Puyallup man driving a Jeep Liberty was heading southbound in the...
KOMO News

Tumwater man killed in grocery store parking lot in 'seemingly unprovoked shooting'

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man was killed in what deputies called a "seemingly unprovoked shooting" in a supermarket parking lot in Thurston County on Saturday evening. According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, a man called 911 from the parking lot of the WinCo in the 7500 block of Martin Way East in Olympia around 10:15 p.m. reporting he found his brother dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside the car. About 45 minutes later, after deputies put out an attempt to locate the suspect, a Lacey Police Department officer found the man walking on Martin Way East and arrested him without incident.
OLYMPIA, WA

