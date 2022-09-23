Read full article on original website
Kentucky man who shot classmates in '97 imprisoned for life
A Kentucky man who killed three fellow students and wounded five others when he was 14 years old will have to spend the rest of his life in prison without another opportunity to seek parole, the Kentucky Parole Board voted Monday. Michael Carneal, now 39, told parole board members last...
Editorial Roundup: New England
Hartford Courant. September 21, 2022. Editorial: A state trooper’s humanity toward a veteran is a lesson to all. You really have to see the bodycam video. But if you don’t get that chance, take our word for it: the Connecticut State Police trooper did the right thing. During...
Work on medical marijuana moves on, with or without General Assembly
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Work on establishing a medical marijuana program in Kentucky is continuing to advance on two fronts, even though the General Assembly has yet to approve legislation that would legalize its use in the state. The University of Kentucky Cannabis Center is to conduct research on...
