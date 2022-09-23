Read full article on original website
cbs7.com
Bi-annual Rhea Lana’s children’s consignment event begins today
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The Rhea Lana’s children’s consignment event kicks off today at the Midland County Horseshoe. The event brings Midland and Odessa parents and moms together, giving them the chance to shop for children’s items at a fraction of the retail price. “It doesn’t get...
cbs7.com
West Texas Food Bank annual Kid’s Farmers Market
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Today the West Texas Food Bank hosted their annual Kid’s Farmers Market in Midland. Sponsored by H-E-B, every kid who attended were able to pick fresh fruits and vegetables to take home. Community vendors were also set up, with games and activities for kids and...
Award-winning Midland artist Tristan Ramos inspires others after life-or-death moment
MIDLAND, Texas — Tristan Ramos is only 17 but he has big dreams. He's already a professional musician, a business owner of his band and record company, and to top it off, he finished high school with honors at only 16-years-old. Ramos started playing the accordion at an early...
St. Ann's Family Fair returns to Midland
MIDLAND, Texas — The St. Ann's Family Fair is back in Midland for its 74th year. St. Ann's Fair is split into two sections: the fair and the carnival. Carnival hours are 6-10 p.m. on Thursday, 6 p.m.-midnight on Friday, 10 a.m.-midnight on Saturday and 1-6 p.m. on Sunday.
West Texas Fear Fest coming to Midland
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Looking for some spooky Halloween fun? You won’t want to miss West Texas Fear Fest. This family friendly event is coming to Midland and bringing with it all things Halloween- costume contests for children and adults, a trunk or treat with oodles of candy, as well as bobbing for apples, live music, […]
Late Midland rapper celebrated with posthumous album release
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Charles Young would have turned 42-years-old on Friday. In June, Charles was killed in a car crash on Front Street. On Friday night, Charles’ family celebrated his Heavenly birthday at Centennial Park in Midland with a balloon release. Charles was a rapper, who went by the stage name “Crowdpleeza.” To his […]
cbs7.com
Peanut Butter Brigade is tomorrow, volunteers needed at West Texas Food Bank
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Tomorrow is the peanut butter drive at CBS7, in support of the West Texas Food Bank. In the midst of this, they are also in need of volunteers. The food bank is based on volunteer help and after the peanut drive Content Marketing Manager for the West Texas Food Bank, Autumn Bohannan, said they’ll be needing many more.
West Odessa couple calls for compassion
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Patricia and Chuck Shaw say their yard is a work in progress, but due to age, disability, and limited finances, it’s not happening as fast as they’d like. But they do say, the job will get done. The Shaws were recently visited by an inspector from Ector County Environmental Enforcement […]
yourbasin.com
Local woman harassed in Walmart parking lot
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Jeannie Jones says she never thought she’d be harassed while going to Walmart, but it happened. And now she wants other woman in the area to stay safe in case the same guy approaches them. On Thursday, Jeannie parked at the Walmart near I-20...
cbs7.com
One person shot in Music City Mall parking lot in Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police have confirmed to CBS7 that a shooting happened in the parking lot of Music City Mall Saturday afternoon. Officials say that one person was shot and taken to Medical Center Hospital. Their condition is unknown. Police say that the shooting initially started as a...
Burglary suspicions in East Odessa
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A woman in East Odessa is in the process of cleaning up the home of her adoptive mother who had issues with hoarding but has since passed away. But she’s run into a problem that requires help from neighbors and the law: a suspected burglar. “There have been things missing like some […]
Ector county judge helps out local woman
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Local Judge Tracey Scown took action after she saw a woman with a toddler pushing a grocery cart down the street. Judge Scown found out the woman was not allowed to get on an EZ rider bus. “I just feel like any time there’s an opportunity we’re all here to help […]
Midland VFW Post 4149 holds event to raise awareness of veteran suicide
The Veterans Crisis Line is a 24/7, confidential crisis support resource for veterans and their loved ones. Dial 988, then press 1. You can also text 838355. MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 4149 held an event on Saturday called, “22 A Day Walk and Ride.” The event’s purpose was to […]
OPD investigating shooting in parking lot of Music City Mall
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department is investigating a shooting outside Music City Mall. An OPD spokesperson said there was a fight in the parking lot of Music City Mall on Saturday night. One person was shot. That unknown individual was taken to MCH. Their current condition is unknown. Officers are on scene investigating, […]
yourbasin.com
Parking lot scams happening in Midland
MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Scammers are getting creative, now they’re targeting you when you just try and go to the grocery store. Midlander Elaina Mills says Tuesday night she went to grab a few items from H-E-B off of Midkiff. When she came out she saw a woman parked over the line and extremely close to her car, just about 8 to 12 inches away.
Legend Says These Are the Most Haunted Places in the Permian Basin of Texas
Here is a list of what is said to be the most haunted places in Midland and Odessa, Texas, the region of the state known as the Permian Basin. Apartment 2F is considered haunted after some sort of extremely violent event in the early 2000s. The staff decided to re-rent the place with new doors and carpets. At first the showers would go on by themselves and the closest apartment, which was closed each night, was open in the mornings. This started getting worse as hair pulling and things getting thrown started occurring. Ripping papers with prayers and scratching of furniture with evidence of these markings. The attacks got more physical. Dogs would not enter the main room – they would get water or other things thrown at them. Several exorcisms took place but the “things” always came back worse. Residents were pulled out of bed and started to find mysterious bruises on their bodies.
MySanAntonio
Companies turning to auctions to source equipment
Companies hindered by supply chain woes are increasingly turning to auctions to obtain needed equipment. “Companies are doing the best they can to find the right, low-mileage equipment,” said Terry Dickerson, chief executive officer of Machinery Auctioneers. Speaking with the Reporter-Telegram by telephone, he said an auction his company...
Man assaults realtors, says home for sale is ‘his’
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after investigators said he allegedly assaulted two women who were removing a lock box from the door of a home that had been listed for sale with their company. Chaz Scarborough, 34, has been charged with two counts of Robbery, as well as Evading Arrest and […]
Intruder arrested at elementary school in Texas
A man is behind bars after he was caught breaking into a Texas elementary school early Monday morning.
cbs7.com
HIGHLIGHTS: El Paso Andress vs. Midland High
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland and El Paso Andress battled it out this evening at Astound Broadband Stadium. Watch the highlights here.
