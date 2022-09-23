ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tumwater, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Suburban Times

Video: Chambers Creek Canyon Trail a log gem

What better time than now to take a walk on the Chambers Creek Canyon Trail?. This beautiful trail system connects the communities of University Place and Lakewood, and is highlighted by the recently constructed Chambers Creek Canyon Bridge.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
thurstontalk.com

Where to View Salmon in Olympia and Tumwater: 5th Avenue Bridge and Brewery Park

There are many indicators of the seasons changing, such as days growing shorter and temperatures slowly dropping. Though we are often sad to see summer go, this shift means the welcome and exciting return of our beloved local salmon. The salmon run has been an integral and cherished part of our regional ecosystems, and indicates the end of another lovely summer as we move into fall. View salmon run in Olympia and Tumwater at 5th Avenue Bridge and Brewery Park.
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Onalasks Apple Harvest Festival Brings Back Full Lineup

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Wall Hanging & Quilt Show, Onalaska Presbyterian Church. 6 p.m. — Royal Court Coronation, Onalaska School. 7-10 a.m. — Pancake Breakfast, Onalaska Presbyterian Church. 8 a.m. to noon — Apple Cider Pressing supporting the Onalaska Football Team, Community Youth Center.
ONALASKA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tumwater, WA
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Home, WA
The Suburban Times

The nation’s largest traveling zoetrope lands in Tacoma with The Animation Academy: From Pencils to Pixels

Tacoma, WA – Do you remember Gumby? Are you a Simpsons fan? Have you mimicked the voice of Scooby Doo, or made your own stop-motion animated film? You’ll love learning more about the magical world of cartoons and animation through a new interactive exhibition at the Washington State History Museum. The Animation Academy: From Pencils to Pixels, created by Stage Nine Entertainment Inc., opens October 6, 2022 and will be at the History Museum in Tacoma through January 12, 2023.
TACOMA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Tumwater and Thurston County looking to stop Hopkins Drainage District

A Tumwater city committee is working to oppose the annexation of 599 properties into the Hopkins Drainage Ditch District No. 2 with an ordinance aiming to prevent the action. Further, Thurston County has scheduled a public hearing “regarding the suspension of the operations of the Hopkins Drainage District” on October 18.
TUMWATER, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Diamonds#Auction#Calendars#Wine#Equine Assisted Learning
maritime-executive.com

Fire Breaks Out Aboard Ro/Ro Midnight Sun at Tacoma

On Thursday evening, a fire broke out on the upper deck of the TOTE ro/ro Midnight Sun at her homeport of Tacoma, Washington. At about 1920 hours, local authorities received notice of a fire aboard the vessel. By the time fireboats and fire engines arrived on scene, the ship's crew had extinguished the fire using the fixed firefighting system. No injuries or pollution were reported.
TACOMA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Friday, September 23, 2022

On 09/23/22 at 8:52 a.m. in the 3700 block of Carpenter Rd NE, Sheriff's deputies arrested Joe Louis Perez, 33, on suspicion of violation of no-contact order. On 09/23/22 at 11:54 p.m. in the 700 block of Sleater Kinney Rd SE, police arrested Dylan Jay Higgins, 25, on suspicion of third-degree driving while license suspended.
YELM, WA
seattlerefined.com

6 hidden gems of Carnation, Washington

Located in rural King County, Carnation has a population around 2,200. This small Washington town offers some big-time fun and loads of charm. Writer Jeff Totey explores six spots that will have you asking, "What in Carnation was I waiting for?" Red Pepper Pizzeria & Pasta. 4721 Tolt Ave. Carnation,...
CARNATION, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
thejoltnews.com

Incomplete and untruth - a mega airport in Thurston County?

A mega airport in Thurston County? Two locations (of several others) in Thurston County have been suggested by WSDOT and the Governor’s aviation expansion work group. One between Olympia and Yelm, and the other between Tenino and Interstate I-5. The workgroup is completely dominated by commercial interests and only...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
travelawaits.com

8 Delicious Apple Festivals To Experience In The Northwest

The Northwest offers so much more than a spectacular coastline. When the air turns crisp, your fall visit to this part of the country should leave room for some of these festivals celebrating all things apple:. 1. Ravalli Museum McIntosh Apple Day & Liquid Apple Night. Hamilton, Montana. Do you...
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

80s return to Seattle, Puget Sound in late September

This forecast will boggle your mind. Highs on Monday will soar to the 80s in Puget Sound! Some spots over the Cascade foothills could see temps near 90 degrees. This is extremely impressive for it being the last week of September.
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Animal Services pushes for Lacey Community Cat Program

Lacey Joint Animal Services Commission (JASCOM) is lobbying for the new Community Cat Program (CCP) and recommending updates to the Lacey municipal code (LMC). During the council work session on Thursday, September 22, JASCOM proposed adding the definition of a community cat in the LMCto “any free-roaming cat that may be cared for by one or more residents in the area, known or unknown.”
LACEY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy