The Suburban Times
Video: Chambers Creek Canyon Trail a log gem
What better time than now to take a walk on the Chambers Creek Canyon Trail?. This beautiful trail system connects the communities of University Place and Lakewood, and is highlighted by the recently constructed Chambers Creek Canyon Bridge.
thurstontalk.com
Where to View Salmon in Olympia and Tumwater: 5th Avenue Bridge and Brewery Park
There are many indicators of the seasons changing, such as days growing shorter and temperatures slowly dropping. Though we are often sad to see summer go, this shift means the welcome and exciting return of our beloved local salmon. The salmon run has been an integral and cherished part of our regional ecosystems, and indicates the end of another lovely summer as we move into fall. View salmon run in Olympia and Tumwater at 5th Avenue Bridge and Brewery Park.
Chronicle
Onalasks Apple Harvest Festival Brings Back Full Lineup
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Wall Hanging & Quilt Show, Onalaska Presbyterian Church. 6 p.m. — Royal Court Coronation, Onalaska School. 7-10 a.m. — Pancake Breakfast, Onalaska Presbyterian Church. 8 a.m. to noon — Apple Cider Pressing supporting the Onalaska Football Team, Community Youth Center.
Chronicle
Town Hall: Chehalis Residents Express Concerns Over New Apartment Complex on 21st Street
Nearly 40 residents who live on or near 21st Street in Chehalis gathered at the Lewis County Fire District 6 station for a town hall Wednesday aimed at allowing residents to voice traffic and flooding concerns related to a new proposed apartment complex. Chehalis Mayor Tony Ketchum and councilors Bob...
The Suburban Times
The nation’s largest traveling zoetrope lands in Tacoma with The Animation Academy: From Pencils to Pixels
Tacoma, WA – Do you remember Gumby? Are you a Simpsons fan? Have you mimicked the voice of Scooby Doo, or made your own stop-motion animated film? You’ll love learning more about the magical world of cartoons and animation through a new interactive exhibition at the Washington State History Museum. The Animation Academy: From Pencils to Pixels, created by Stage Nine Entertainment Inc., opens October 6, 2022 and will be at the History Museum in Tacoma through January 12, 2023.
thejoltnews.com
Tumwater and Thurston County looking to stop Hopkins Drainage District
A Tumwater city committee is working to oppose the annexation of 599 properties into the Hopkins Drainage Ditch District No. 2 with an ordinance aiming to prevent the action. Further, Thurston County has scheduled a public hearing “regarding the suspension of the operations of the Hopkins Drainage District” on October 18.
q13fox.com
Georgetown Morgue Haunted House opens today in Seattle (Part II)
FOX 13 's Dan Griffin thought he was brave enough... at first. Today, the Georgetown Morgue Haunted House in Seattle is creaking open its doors and welcoming those who want to test their bravery once again.
Overnight Lower Arrivals Drive closures coming to Sea-Tac Airport this week
SEATAC, Wash. — Lower Arrivals Drive at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) will be closed overnight this week so crews can demolish an unused ramp as part of a project to improve transit. Full Lower Arrivals Drive closures will begin every night at midnight, beginning Monday, and will last until...
maritime-executive.com
Fire Breaks Out Aboard Ro/Ro Midnight Sun at Tacoma
On Thursday evening, a fire broke out on the upper deck of the TOTE ro/ro Midnight Sun at her homeport of Tacoma, Washington. At about 1920 hours, local authorities received notice of a fire aboard the vessel. By the time fireboats and fire engines arrived on scene, the ship's crew had extinguished the fire using the fixed firefighting system. No injuries or pollution were reported.
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Friday, September 23, 2022
On 09/23/22 at 8:52 a.m. in the 3700 block of Carpenter Rd NE, Sheriff's deputies arrested Joe Louis Perez, 33, on suspicion of violation of no-contact order. On 09/23/22 at 11:54 p.m. in the 700 block of Sleater Kinney Rd SE, police arrested Dylan Jay Higgins, 25, on suspicion of third-degree driving while license suspended.
seattlerefined.com
6 hidden gems of Carnation, Washington
Located in rural King County, Carnation has a population around 2,200. This small Washington town offers some big-time fun and loads of charm. Writer Jeff Totey explores six spots that will have you asking, "What in Carnation was I waiting for?" Red Pepper Pizzeria & Pasta. 4721 Tolt Ave. Carnation,...
Updates made to evacuation notices as winds increase activity from Bolt Creek Fire
King and Snohomish County officials have announced updated evacuation levels for areas near the Bolt Creek Fire near Skykomish on Sunday, as fire activity has picked up through the weekend. Evacuation notices are divided into three levels, described by Snohomish County in order as “ready” (Level 1, be prepared to...
thejoltnews.com
Incomplete and untruth - a mega airport in Thurston County?
A mega airport in Thurston County? Two locations (of several others) in Thurston County have been suggested by WSDOT and the Governor’s aviation expansion work group. One between Olympia and Yelm, and the other between Tenino and Interstate I-5. The workgroup is completely dominated by commercial interests and only...
travelawaits.com
8 Delicious Apple Festivals To Experience In The Northwest
The Northwest offers so much more than a spectacular coastline. When the air turns crisp, your fall visit to this part of the country should leave room for some of these festivals celebrating all things apple:. 1. Ravalli Museum McIntosh Apple Day & Liquid Apple Night. Hamilton, Montana. Do you...
Business owner transforms Juanita Creek section for migrating salmon
A Kirkland restaurant owner wondered why she didn’t see more salmon migrating through the section of Juanita Creek running along her property. So Cafe Juanita owner and executive chef Holly Smith took it upon herself to transform her portion of the creek — and give the migrating salmon a healthier highway.
Tri-City Herald
Hold onto your plants! These WA cities are where the Farmers’ Almanac predicts first frost
As the first day of fall arrives Sept. 22, the first frost of the year is not far behind, potentially harming your hanging baskets as well as your garden. The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted the first frost in four of Washington’s cities by finding the normal average first frost date.
KUOW
Fall is here. What to expect in the PNW after an especially dry summer
It's officially fall — the first full day of the new season — and lots of people are already appreciating or looking forward to the cooler temperatures. But will autumn, like summer, serve up some surprises?. Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond spoke to KUOW's Angela King about what...
q13fox.com
80s return to Seattle, Puget Sound in late September
This forecast will boggle your mind. Highs on Monday will soar to the 80s in Puget Sound! Some spots over the Cascade foothills could see temps near 90 degrees. This is extremely impressive for it being the last week of September.
thejoltnews.com
Animal Services pushes for Lacey Community Cat Program
Lacey Joint Animal Services Commission (JASCOM) is lobbying for the new Community Cat Program (CCP) and recommending updates to the Lacey municipal code (LMC). During the council work session on Thursday, September 22, JASCOM proposed adding the definition of a community cat in the LMCto “any free-roaming cat that may be cared for by one or more residents in the area, known or unknown.”
Above average precipitation in October predicted to follow hot, dry summer
WASHINGTON — The first day of astronomical fall brought sunshine and the start of some fall colors to western Washington, which was a welcome sight for many after a hot, dry summer. "For Seattle, it was actually our driest summer on record," said Karin Bumbaco, the assistant state climatologist...
