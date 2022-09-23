Read full article on original website
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Every Orlando Magic locker inside the newly built AdventHealth Training Center comes with its own walk-in closet. The facility has nap rooms, floatation pods, an outdoor grilling area, a heated indoor pool, an area that provides players with three meals a day, a game room and so much more. They’ve built a palace. And now, the Magic start the process of building a team. Like most clubs in the NBA, training camp for the Magic starts Tuesday in Orlando — where internal expectations are high despite the reality that external expectations will be considerably different.
