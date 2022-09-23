ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

ARL rescues over 40 cats, kittens from feces filled home in northern Iowa

By Roger Riley
WHO 13
WHO 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VKAMT_0i6kZaKz00

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Animal Rescue League of Iowa drove two hours to northern Iowa on Wednesday to rescue 46 cats and kittens from a home that was filled with feces and the smell of ammonia.

The rescue was at a home where the residents were expecting the pets to be taken away. A team of four people made the trip.

“Once we were on scene that went pretty smooth,” said Robyn Dobernecker, of the Animal Rescue League. “Luckily it took us about three hours give or take to actually get all the cats and be able to get them back.”

Planning a rescue like this requires getting some things lined up before they go.

“When I got the information and realized the number of cats that were involved and more importantly the condition of the cats their health, we had to have the resources to be able to go in to take care of them,” said Dobernecker. “We obviously had to have a place for them and our medical staff was prepared including our vets to be able to take care of them.”

Dobernecker credited the work of Blue Pearl Vet Clinic for being ready to help treat the cats when they returned from the trip.

“They are already under treatment as you can see, the medical team was waiting upon our arrival which is pretty standard procedure at this point,” said Dobernecker. “We do this enough so we’re a pretty well oiled machine. I’m very lucky to have the support that I have here for the Animal Rescue League and all the staff members.

The cats had some cold-like symptoms, fleas and ear mites. The cats will be put up for adoption once they have recovered.

“That is the ultimate goal, they are very friendly all of them so they should be pretty easy to place once they get healthy.”

The Animal Rescue League is asking for contributions to help care for the 46 cats until they can be put up for adoption.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
ourquadcities.com

46 sick cats, kittens rescued from Iowa home

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — More than 40 cats and kittens were rescued Wednesday from a northern Iowa home, an animal rescue said. The Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) stated that it received a report of a family struggling to care for many sick cats and kittens. When the ARL’s Mobile Rescue Team entered the home, the release said the team was “hit with ammonia so strong, it burned their eyes and throats.” They also noted that the floor was covered in feces.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Central Iowa offers plenty for fall fishermen

BONDURANT, Iowa — The fall season is officially here as of last week and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is highlighting great local areas for fishermen to cast out a line. Fall brings changes to the weather which switches up fishing methods to make it easier on the average person wanting to enjoy the […]
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Pets & Animals
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
City
Des Moines, IA
KCRG.com

Central Iowa man to be sentenced in Jan. 6 case

Some in Eastern Iowa are taking part in a National Day of Remembrance event to share stories of family and friends they've lost to homicide. Show You Care: Dubuque woman's anti-breed ban shirts raise money for local animal shelters. Updated: 2 hours ago. Not every dog is the same, and...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arl#Feces#Kitten#Northern Iowa#Cat#Blue Pearl Vet Clinic
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Tractor Accident Claims The Life Of Motorcyclist

THE FEATURED IMAGE IS A STOCK IMAGE, NOT FROM THE ACCIDENT. Harvest has been underway in many areas of Iowa this week which means there has been a lot more heavy machinery out and about. But, it’s only the beginning of the season which means not every farmer is in their tractors or trucking around their grain.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa has made it harder to vote, study shows

Since the 2020 election, it got harder to vote in Iowa, relative to other states, according to a new study. The Cost of Voting Index, which measures the ease of voting in all 50 states, ranked Iowa 23rd in the nation in its 2022 report, a decline of four places. The new study was published […] The post Iowa has made it harder to vote, study shows appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
WHO 13

Human bone found in Iowa River is prehistoric, officials say

MARSHALL COUNTY, IOWA — A bone found in a dry bed of the Iowa River earlier this summer is a human jawbone, authorities say, belonging to a prehistoric Native American. The bone was found in early August by staff with the Marshall County Conservation Department. They found the bone and several others while conducting a […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA
Corydon Times-Republican

After buying fraudulent diploma, Iowa man worked for years as a nurse

An Iowa man worked as a state-licensed nurse for four years after purchasing his nursing degree from a diploma mill, state officials say. (Photo illustration by Iowa Capital Dispatch) A central Iowa man worked as a state-licensed nurse for four years after purchasing a fraudulent nursing degree from an alleged...
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Around 12k in eastern Iowa to receive one-time payment from energy assistance program

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Around 12,000 households in Eastern Iowa will be issued a one-time additional benefit payment in September. The payment is for those who applied for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) last season in the following counties: Benton, Dubuque, Delaware, Iowa, Jackson, Johnson, Jones, Linn and Washington.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Local doctor weighs in on Iowa passing 10,000 COVID-19 deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa – The state of Iowa has surpassed a grim milestone. More than 10,000 people have died from COVID-19. MercyOne Medical Director of Infection Prevention Dr. Ravi Vemuri says that many deaths in a two-and-a-half-year span are significant. The CDC reports that COVID-19 is the third leading cause of death in Iowa, behind heart disease and […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

1 killed, 1 injured in chase with Iowa State Patrol Wednesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa – One person was killed and another injured in a crash that happened during a chase involving the Iowa State Patrol Wednesday night in eastern Iowa. It happened around 8:16 p.m. near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Pleasant Street in Davenport, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. An ISP Trooper […]
ourquadcities.com

Arizona woman sentenced to prison for damaging pipeline in Iowa

A 32-year-old Arizona woman was sentenced Thursday in federal court to six years in prison for conspiracy to damage an energy facility in Iowa. Ruby Katherine Montoya, 32, was ordered to serve three years of supervised release to follow her prison term and pay $3,198,512.70 in restitution, a news release says.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

WHO 13

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy