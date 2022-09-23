Read full article on original website
Drive Electric Week Knoxville kicks off September 24th
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – National Drive Electric Week kicks off in Knoxville tomorrow September 24th from 10am to 3pm at Pellissippi State Community College. If you have ever wondered what it is like to own or drive an electric vehicle of any kind, then tomorrow you will want to head to Pellissippi State Community College for the 2022 Knoxville Drive Electric Festival. From trucks to motorcycles to classic car conversions there is something for every kind of automotive enthusiast.
Car crashes into portable buildings near Clinton Highway
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A car crashed into portable buildings on Clinton Highway Sunday afternoon, according to Rural Metro Fire – Knox County. Rural Metro Fire responded to Clinton Highway near West Emory Road after receiving a call about a car accident at 1:30 p.m. When the crews arrived, they reported that two cars were in an accident at the scene.
The Middle Path provides the tools to help those in need
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Middle Path is an organization that offers Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) which helps individuals become the best versions of themselves. For Suicide prevention month, The Middle Path provides us with tools to help ourselves and our loved ones in need. Today The Middle Path...
Blount County single mom getting a new home and a fresh start
BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WATE) — A single mom of three daughters is ready for a fresh start on a new home. It was built by team members with Clayton Homes, a company that encourages its employees to give where their heart leads them. In this case, hundreds of Clayton...
Report: 2 injured, 2 arrested after shooting at Knoxville night club
An investigation is underway after an early Sunday shooting at an Alcoa Highway Latin dance club El Pulpo Loco that resulted in the injury of two people and the arrest of two teens, according to Knoxville Police.
Knoxville teen missing since June found safe
A Knoxville teen who has been missing since early June has been found safe, according to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.
First annual ‘Jody Bowl’ tailgate held to honor Vols fan who died from a rare blood disease
Family and friends remember Jody Slimp, a major Tennessee Vols fan who diesd from a rare blood disease, by starting an annual Tailgate in his memory.
Sticky stuff on your car? Here’s what it is
This honeydew is a sugary waste product of aphid insects called "phloem feeders."
Knoxville police investigating burned body found on Watauga Avenue
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A burned body was found on Watauga Avenue Saturday night in North Knoxville, according to Knoxville Police Department. Knoxville Police Department Violent Crimes Unit is investigating an incident involving a burned body found on the block of 130 Watauga Ave., near a wood line around 10 p.m.
Law enforcement warns of dangers on ‘The Dragon’
The Blount County Sheriff's Office put out a warning to drivers that there will be more deputies patrolling the 11-mile stretch known as 'the Dragon' this fall.
Knox PrideFest to kick off with 3 days of community events
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A celebration of East Tennessee’s LGBTQI+ community is happening later this week in Downtown Knoxville. Knox Pride organizers are calling the event “three days of equality, community, family and fun.”. In June, which is Pride Month, the organization confirmed that its annual PrideFest...
KCSO: 4 arrested after home search finds heroin and marijuana
Four people were arrested while deputies with the Knox County Sheriff's Office's narcotics unit served a search warrant in Knoxville according to police.
Two injured in car accident on Washington Pike
Two people were injured following a serious car accident on Washington Pike according to Rural Metro. Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
What employers can do to close the wage gap
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to pay equity UKG has conducted research that shows things are moving in the right direction but there is still a lot to do particularly when evening the playing field for minority women in the workforce. When it comes to pay equity...
Tennessee wrangles the Gators in first victory over Florida since 2016
Tennessee used a potent offense and an opportunistic defense to dispense Florida for the 2nd time since 2004 with a 38-33 victory in Neyland Stadium on Saturday.
Pedestrian hit and killed by car on Henley Street identified
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department has identified the pedestrian who was hit and killed by a car on Henley Street early Sunday morning. Officers responded to Henley Street at Clinch Avenue around 12:45 a.m. Sunday where 23-year-old Quinton Fields, of Knoxville, was struck by a car traveling north on Henley Street. He was transported to UT Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
‘Deplorable hoarder condition’ Sevierville woman arrested after 5 dogs found abandoned in house
A Sevierville woman was arrested and charged with aggravated cruelty to animals after police found 5 dogs abandoned at a house in "deplorable hoarder condition."
Tennessee snags first win over Florida since 2016
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee used a potent offense and an opportunistic defense to dispense Florida for the 2nd time since 2004 with a 38-33 victory in Neyland Stadium on Saturday. The. offense didn’t skip a beat without star wide-receiver Cedric Tillman. Bru McCoy, 5 catches for 102 yards...
Family sticks together at Anderson Co. High School
ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WATE) – A family that plays together stays together. The Martinez family has a footprint on the Anderson County School System. Holli Martinez is the cheerleading head coach and mom to two excelling athletes. Walker, senior quarterback, and Willow, co cheer captain cheerleader, have been on the field alongside their mom for every high school game.
Tennessee ranked No. 8 in Top 25 AP poll after sold-out Florida game
The Tennessee Volunteers went up in the Associated Press College Football Top 15 poll, their highest ranking since Week 5 of the 2020 season.
