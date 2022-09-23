ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, PA

Traffic to shift on Route 28 interchange ramps for PennDOT project

By Jeff Himler
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Mk2D_0i6kZPZs00
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review

Motorists on Route 28 can expect traffic restrictions at the Cheswick/Springdale (Exit 12) interchange beginning at 6:30 a.m. Friday and lasting all day.

Crews from Swank Construction Co. will mill the northbound interchange ramps and then will perform similar work on the southbound ramps.

The ramps will remain open, but traffic will be shifted to the shoulders of the ramps.

The milling in Harmar and Springdale townships is expected to be finished by Friday afternoon, weather permitting.

The work is part of a $27.6 million highway restoration project on Route 28 between the Harmar/I-76/Route 910 (Exit 11) and Russelton/Creighton (Exit 13) interchanges.

The project will include milling and resurfacing, concrete pavement preservation, bridge rehabilitation and preservation, guide rail and drainage improvements, work on highway lighting and traffic signals and installation of handicapped-accessible curb ramps.

During much of the construction, long-term, single-lane restrictions will occur, along with an 11-day single-lane closure in each direction near the northern limits of the project.

Work is expected to conclude between the end of 2023 and early 2024.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tribune-Review

Parade takes new route to Bethel Park Community Day

The route may have changed for 2022, but the parade preceding the annual Bethel Park Community Day drew the same spirit of enthusiasm as ever. Instead of proceeding from the municipal building to Highland Avenue and Bethel Church Road, the parade took a more direct approach to Bethel Park High School, the site for Community Day festivities.
BETHEL PARK, PA
beavercountyradio.com

VIDEO: “Futuristic” Renovation Of Beaver County McDonald’s Completed, Center Township Location To Begin Renovation Soon

(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) “It really is trending us into the future of the world.”. Tri-County McDonald’s owner Meghan Sweeney sat down with Matt Drzik on the September 23 edition of A.M. Beaver County to talk about the fully renovated McD’s location in Beaver Falls. The renovation of the building is part of the company’s “Experience Of The Future” campaign, which has introduced several modern upgrades to the building designs as well as the numerous ways in which to order traditional items from the menu.
BEAVER FALLS, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springdale, PA
City
Cheswick, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Tribune-Review

1 airlifted following fiery wreck in Hempfield

One person was airlifted for treatment following a multiple-vehicle crash Friday night on Arona Road in Hempfield, according to a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher. Firefighters from four companies responded to the crash that occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Lake Drive. They extinguished a fire that...
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
wtae.com

Vehicle goes off the road at busy Pittsburgh intersection

PITTSBURGH — A vehicle went off the road near the intersection of Saw Mill Run Blvd and Crane Avenue in Pittsburgh on Friday morning. The incident was reported a little after 5 a.m. though crews remained on the scene more than two hours later. No injuries were reported. There...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Rev 'em up Car Cruise has new date

The 12th annual Pasta Too Rev ‘Em Up for Kids Mega Car Cruise has been rescheduled. The event is set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct 8 at the South Park Wave Pool Complex in Bethel Park. The event had to be postponed from its original date of...
BETHEL PARK, PA
Tribune-Review

Optimism clear at Jeannette Glass City Heritage Festival

The crowd that walked along a couple of blocks of Clay Avenue at the Glass City Heritage Festival in Jeannette on Saturday afternoon — enjoying the entertainment, the food and drink sold by several city churches and the tables of arts and craft — was part of what appears to be a growing enthusiasm for a rebirth of development in downtown Jeannette.
JEANNETTE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Traffic Signals#Penndot#Construction Maintenance#Swank Construction Co#Russelton Creighton
wtae.com

Oh, deer: An unconventional rescue draws onlookers

PITTSBURGH — It was hardly a typical Saturday for residents on East End Avenue in Pittsburgh's Regent Square neighborhood, as word quickly spread that a deer had fallen down a large hole in the middle of the road. "When it first went down, it was like fighting," said Tracy...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMJ.com

Farrell trucker cited for Youngstown interstate milk spill

Youngstown Police Traffic Officers have cited a driver whose truckload of milk spilled during a crash on Interstate 680 in Youngstown. Tahan Broome, 25, of Farrell, was cited for failure to control his vehicle. The Dean’s Dairy tractor-trailer crashed along the Interstate Thursday afternoon, closing Interstate 680 Northbound between South...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman killed in wrong-way Westmoreland crash

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP — Intersections along Route 30 are flanked by wrong way and do not enter signs, but Thursday night, state police said a wrong-way crash killed one woman and seriously hurt another. “It’s very dangerous,” said driver Silvia Paesano. Paesano drives Route 30 in Hempfield Township...
GREENSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Tribune-Review

Natrona Heights man hurt in Salem crash

A Natrona Heights man has been identified by state police as the driver of a car that overturned Thursday on Route 66 and hit a tractor-trailer at the entrance to Sunoco Logistics Partners in Salem Township. Noah E. Bianco, 19, suffered what state police said was a serious injury in...
NATRONA HEIGHTS, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Scattered storms blow across the area, cool temperatures expected for Monday

PITTSBURGH — It’s breezy with scattered showers in spots Sunday evening, and temperatures will fall to the lower 50s Sunday night. Monday will be cool with a mix of clouds and sun. There’s a chance of a few passing showers in spots in the afternoon and early evening hours. Highs Monday will be below average, in the mid 60s. Tuesday will turn cloudy with a few passing showers in the afternoon and evening, turning cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police called to fatal crash in Fayette County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a fatal crash in Fayette County.The crash happened Saturday around 4:30 p.m. on Route 51 in Uniontown. One person was killed, police said, and there were no other injuries.Police say the driver crashed into a traffic signal pole, setting the car on fire. The identity of the driver has not been released.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Male shot overnight in Allegheny County in critical condition

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A male was found shot multiple times in the 1100 block of Walnut Street in the City of McKeesport. The victim was transported to an area hospital and is currently in critical condition. Allegheny County Homicide detectives are investigating. Stay tuned to WTAE for future...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
13K+
Followers
971
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy