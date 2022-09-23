Traffic to shift on Route 28 interchange ramps for PennDOT project

Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review

Motorists on Route 28 can expect traffic restrictions at the Cheswick/Springdale (Exit 12) interchange beginning at 6:30 a.m. Friday and lasting all day.

Crews from Swank Construction Co. will mill the northbound interchange ramps and then will perform similar work on the southbound ramps.

The ramps will remain open, but traffic will be shifted to the shoulders of the ramps.

The milling in Harmar and Springdale townships is expected to be finished by Friday afternoon, weather permitting.

The work is part of a $27.6 million highway restoration project on Route 28 between the Harmar/I-76/Route 910 (Exit 11) and Russelton/Creighton (Exit 13) interchanges.

The project will include milling and resurfacing, concrete pavement preservation, bridge rehabilitation and preservation, guide rail and drainage improvements, work on highway lighting and traffic signals and installation of handicapped-accessible curb ramps.

During much of the construction, long-term, single-lane restrictions will occur, along with an 11-day single-lane closure in each direction near the northern limits of the project.

Work is expected to conclude between the end of 2023 and early 2024.