Effective: 2022-09-26 10:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-28 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Allegan; Mason; Muskegon; Oceana; Ottawa; Van Buren BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Mason, Oceana, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties. * WHEN...Through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO