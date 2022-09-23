New event will teach kids about ballooning during Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Balloons in the Sky will teach children about ballooning in a unique way. The event is being held at the Balloon Museum during Balloon Fiesta on the morning of October 5.

It includes a parking pass and four tickets to Fiesta. Families will get to see the Flight of the Nations mass ascension and after Explora will hold activities. Families can also explore the new Canopy of Color exhibit . To learn more about the program, visit the city of Albuquerque’s website .

