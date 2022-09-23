ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

New event will teach kids about ballooning during Balloon Fiesta

By Jordan Honeycutt
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jykxq_0i6kYtkv00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Balloons in the Sky will teach children about ballooning in a unique way. The event is being held at the Balloon Museum during Balloon Fiesta on the morning of October 5.

Balloon Fiesta Schedule of Events 2022

It includes a parking pass and four tickets to Fiesta. Families will get to see the Flight of the Nations mass ascension and after Explora will hold activities. Families can also explore the new Canopy of Color exhibit . To learn more about the program, visit the city of Albuquerque’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOAT 7

The experience of attending Balloon Fiesta

Visiting and attending Balloon Fiesta can be a big task. The day usually gets started early — very early. Traffic tends to be slow getting into the park, and parking can fill up quickly. But once you're in the park, you're greeted by thousands of others attending as well...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Society
Albuquerque, NM
Lifestyle
KOAT 7

Celebrate New Mexico: 50 years of Balloon Fiesta

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is a spectacle that many people from around the world look forward to every year. As we prepare to celebrate 50 years of Balloon Fiesta, we take a look at the history and pageantry of the international event. You can watch the full program in...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Balloons#Localevent#Ballooning#Festival#The Balloon Museum#Nations#Canopy Of Color#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
KRQE News 13

ABQ Biopark Botanic Garden hosting rose show

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Biopark Botanic Garden is holding a rose show. The Albuquerque Rose Society will be showing and teaching people about cultivated roses. It’s happening in the High Desert Rose Garden showroom from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 25.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
KOAT 7

Land of Enchantment fly-in event takes off Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Double Eagle II Airport will host the Land Of Enchantment Fly-In from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, an event that offers free parking and admission. The Experimental Aircraft Association's Young Eagles program is celebrating its 30th year in a big way. Volunteer pilots will provide youth ages 8-17 with a free plane ride to introduce them to aviation. The event is sponsored by EAA and Albuquerque Chapter 179.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
FOX 28 Spokane

‘Eco-warrior” and Earth First! co-founder Dave Foreman dies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Dave Foreman, a self-proclaimed eco-warrior who was a prominent member of the radical environmentalism movement and a co-founder of Earth First!, has died. He was 74. The New Mexico-based Rewilding Institute, which Foreman founded as a think tank to develop long-term conservation plans, said on its website that he died peacefully at his home in Albuquerque on Monday. A cause of death wasn’t released, but friends said Foreman had battled a lung illness for months. Foreman helped launch Earth First!, a movement that uses a direct-action approach to draw “attention to the crises facing the natural world,” according to the movement’s website. He also helped launch the “rewilding” movement, which seeks to protect huge expanses of nature for wildlife.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Clarks Pet Emporium presents check to local organization

This local business is celebrating 50-years. For the past five decades, Clark’s Pet Emporium has been providing Albuquerque pet owners with all of their needs. To celebrate that are giving back to the community. Clark’s along with their customers have raised $4081.00 for Safe Space New Mexico. Safe Space...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Police seen at northeast Albuquerque apartment Friday night

Police said someone was arrested. Police seen at northeast Albuquerque apartment Friday …. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office trying to tackle …. Corrales Harvest Festival wraps up, pet mayor named. Family to file wrongful death lawsuit against Albuquerque …. Albuquerque police investigating after person found …. 4th Annual Prickly Pear...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

36K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy