Eagles All-Pro C Jason Kelce hopes for hot dog eating competition, drinking games at 'The Pro Bowl Games'
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce has been voted into five Pro Bowls over his 11-plus year NFL career, including in each of the last three seasons. With the NFL announcing Monday morning that they were doing away with the normal Pro Bowl and shifting to "The Pro Bowl Games," Kelce had some suggestions on what the new format should include.
College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video
The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
Lions' Walker done for the season (torn Achilles), Swift may miss time (shoulder sprain)
D'Andre Swift disappeared into a training room at U.S. Bank Stadium after the Detroit Lions' 28-24 loss Sunday to the Minnesota Vikings. When he re-emerged, he kept his left arm tucked under a sweatshirt as he talked briefly with reporters before heading to the bus. Swift played 32 snaps against the Vikings and...
