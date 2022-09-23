ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

2 guns, marijuana seized at Fulton County high school, district says

FAIRBURN, Ga. - Two guns and marijuana were confiscated on Thursday at a Fulton County high school. A spokesperson for the Fulton County School District says its police are investigating after the items were found on students at Langston Hughes High School. The district says the students involved could face...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
