Fulton County Schools approves plan to install Flock cameras at every school in district
Fulton County Schools is moving forward with plans to add security cameras at every school in the district. We told you about the district’s plan last week. The Fulton County Board of Education approved the license plate-reading Flock cameras at Thursday night’s meeting. The cameras will read the...
Gun found at Douglas County High School during fight involving 4 students
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga — During an altercation between four Douglas County High School students on Sep. 19, administrators say they found an unloaded weapon fall to the pavement. In an email to Channel 2 Action News, the Douglas County School district said police moved quickly to maintain campus safety...
Gwinnett County considering major changes to keep weapons off school campuses
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Gwinnett County’s school superintendent says he’s considering major changes to keep weapons off campuses. Gwinnett County Schools Superintendent Calvin Watts said during a state of the schools speech on Wednesday that the district is considering technology upgrades throughout the district. “We are looking...
2 guns, marijuana seized at Fulton County high school, district says
FAIRBURN, Ga. - Two guns and marijuana were confiscated on Thursday at a Fulton County high school. A spokesperson for the Fulton County School District says its police are investigating after the items were found on students at Langston Hughes High School. The district says the students involved could face...
The Citizen Online
Commission violates its new land use plan to rezone for Ford dealership
Rebuffing the County’s Planning & Zoning staff’s and commission’s recommendation to deny the proposed rezoning, the Fayette County Commission voted three-to-two to rezone the corner of South Sandy Creek Road and Ga. Highway 54 from R-70 Residential to Commercial to allow Fayetteville Ford to relocate its dealership there.
Gwinnett County superintendent steps down from board amid controversy
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Superintendent Dr. Calvin J. Watts over Gwinnett County Public Schools recently announced his departure from the Board of Directors for Cognia. This comes amid a controversy about Watts accepting the position in the first place. In May, Watts joined the nine-member board. Parents in the district...
Fulton County officials to designate $500,000 to fight human trafficking
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — With human trafficking, an ongoing and prevalent issue in Georgia and around the nation, Fulton County officials announced Friday it has pledged $500,000 to fight the continued battle. The county's Board of Commissioners appropriated the funds toward community programs that are fighting back against human...
Fulton County: Election officials find personal info was 'shared' in apparent 'human error'
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Fulton County on Friday reported that election officials learned "personally identifiable information" had been "shared" outside the organization in an apparent human error. The county did not report the scope of the information that had been shared, nor did they say how many people might...
Complaints over discipline increase as number of school fights in Gwinnett intensifies
Videos of fights at Gwinnett County schools are becoming a common occurrence on social media this school year. Lunch has been served in the classroom and school has let out early on a staggered basis this week at South Gwinnett High School after more than a dozen fights broke out on Monday.
Social media threats circulating at several Clayton County schools prompt lockdowns
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Public Schools said it is currently investigating several social media posts appearing to threaten several district schools that have prompted school lockdowns across the metro. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. School officials said they believe the posts are...
Students could face charges after 2 guns found at high school in Fairburn
FAIRBURN, Ga. — School district officials in Fulton County said Thursday that students could face charges after two guns were confiscated during a search at a high school. According to Fulton County Schools, the two guns, as well as a bag of marijuana, were found during a search at Langston Hughes High School.
APS superintendent rescinds Midtown elementary principal recommendation
Atlanta Public Schools announced the principal selected to lead the new Midtown elementary school on Wednesday.
Clayton County superintendent asks for calm, parent help in combating social media threats
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The superintendent of Clayton County Public Schools is asking for calm and the help of parents in combating social media threats the district believes are being made to disrupt learning. The district said Thursday, after it reported threats to multiple schools in Clayton County, that...
Ex-teacher files discrimination suit against Cobb school district
A former teacher has filed a lawsuit against the Cobb County School District, accusing officials of discrimination based...
Police: Drugs in car seized after driver fails to pull over for emergency vehicle
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person is behind bars after failing to pull over for an emergency vehicle. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Sept. 19 officers conducted a traffic stop on a white Mercedes, due to the driver failing to pull over as an emergency vehicle drove by.
Georgia mayor dies in motocross accident, officials say
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga — A mayor of a small Georgia city died in a motocross accident on Saturday morning, according to officials. Perry Bell, the mayor of White, Ga, died while competing in an event at the Lazy River Motocross outside of Dalton, according to interim Mayor Gary Crisp.
New kiosk offers safer solution for city’s ‘water boys’
ATLANTA — A group that advocates for young people in Atlanta has a new solution for the city’s so-called “water boys.”. The water boys refer to teens who sell water at intersections around the city. The group, Helping Empower Youth, just opened a water kiosk in downtown...
I-285 blocked at South Cobb Drive due to multi-vehicle crash
ATLANTA — A crash was blocking all lanes of traffic on I-285 Sunday afternoon. Several vehicles appeared to be involved in the crash, including one that was overturned in the roadway. It happened around 1 p.m. in the northbound lanes at South Cobb Drive. By 1:45 p.m., all lanes...
Forum: Mayors say it’s critical for residents to join fight against Fulton over sales revenue
A panel of eight mayors took part in a Roswell town hall Wednesday to inform the public on what’s at stake if 15 cities ...
Atlanta’s Dickens Administration Seeks to Dissolve NPU-R
With additional reporting by Matthew Charles, News Editor. (APN) ATLANTA – The City of Atlanta’s Executive Branch, under the Administration of Mayor Andre Dickens, has taken the unprecedented step of seeking to redraw southwest neighborhood planning unit (NPU) boundaries and dissolve an entire NPU without City Council approval.
