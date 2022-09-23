ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Cincinnati police bring ‘supercar therapy’ to children battling illness

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An international supercar benefit returned to Cincinnati for the second consecutive year Sunday. Cincinnati police officers and Cincinnati Reds Catcher Tyler Stephenson were on hand to welcome the Driven Project. The project offers “supercar therapy” for kids who are battling serious illnesses and significant life challenges....
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cincinnati, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Columbus, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Pets & Animals
City
Cincinnati, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio

Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbus Zoo#The Zoo#Local Life#Hippo#Travel Info#What To Do#The Cincinnati Zoo#The Graduate Hotel#Bar Grill#Visa
wvxu.org

A special ingredient helps this Cincinnati road suck in pollution

Cincinnati is beginning to see the pollution-reducing effects of a common mineral that has long been used in Europe, Asia and Central America. On a single stretch of Montgomery Road between Cypress Way and Coleridge Avenue in Pleasant Ridge, the city of Cincinnati has invested (with the help of an OKI grant) in a titanium dioxide coating designed to suck in car emissions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Chrissy Teigen tries Skyline after foiled first attempt

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - What if Chrissy Teigen came all the way from Hollywood to Cincinnati and headed over to Skyline in the heart of Downtown for a big bowl of our city’s unique version of meaty, savory, cinnamony-chili... BUT IT WAS CLOSED. That’s exactly what happened Thursday when the...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Pets
wnewsj.com

Silent Watch, raising awareness

WILMINGTON — The Annual Silent Watch — raising awareness of suicide among America’s veterans — is being held locally 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at the Veterans Memorial in front of the Clinton County Courthouse as volunteers stand watch in shifts throughout the day. September is suicide...
WILMINGTON, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana reveals uniform threads for road trip vs. Cincinnati

Indiana will be wearing these uniforms as the Hoosiers head to Ohio to take on Cincinnati. The team revealed the threads in a tweet released on Saturday. It’s not the first time Indiana uniforms have made headlines. Last season, freshman running back David Holloman took the field in a jersey reading “Indinia”.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WCPO

Crumbl Cookies opens first Warren County location in Mason

MASON, Ohio — In the mood for something sweet? Crumbl Cookies, a popular franchise with locations in Oakley and West Chester, is celebrating another Tri-State store. Jason and Heather Little hosted a grand opening Friday for their Mason Crumbl location, the first Crumbl Cookies in Warren County. Customers can enjoy prizes and giveaways while buying from Crumbl's weekly selections.
MASON, OH
Fox 19

For Paige Johnson’s family, yearly gathering soothes pain of her absence

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Friday marks 12 years since Paige Johnson went missing. Still without the closure they need, her family continues to wonder what happened that night in September 2010 when Johnson disappeared. The 17-year-old’s remains were found in Clermont County in March 2020. Jacob Bumpass, a man...
wvxu.org

Historic World War II warship to visit Cincinnati

A landing ship craft from the Second World War is returning to Cincinnati. LST 325 is a 328-foot long vessel that was used to carry troops and equipment to shore. LST 325 is typically on display in Evansville, Ind., but occasionally travels up and down the Ohio River. LSTs were built in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Seneca, Ill., as well as Jeffersonville and Evansville, Ind.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy