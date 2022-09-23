NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Spectacular conditions across the north central Gulf Coast as our friends to the east deal with major Hurricane Ian. Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast will see temperatures sit comfortably in the low 80s with dry dew points through the rest of the week. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and 60s for most locations. Cool and dry air will continue to flow into the area on northerly and northeasterly winds. The brisk breeze and dry conditions did prompt a wind advisory and red flag warning. Outdoor burning should be avoided if possible as fires could spread quickly in this environment. Otherwise, the pleasant conditions should hold on through the weekend. Enjoy!

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO