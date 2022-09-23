ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

fox8live.com

LSU is a 9-point favorite on the road at Auburn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Either confidence is high on the LSU Tigers riding a three-game winning streak, or hope is dwindling for Auburn. LSU is currently a 9-point favorite on the road at Auburn. When the line opened on Sunday, the Purple and Gold were 7.5-point favorites. Overall LSU is...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Baton Rouge native in Florida prepares to ride out Hurricane Ian

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As thousands of people evacuate Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall, one Baton Rouge native is prepared to ride it out. Chris D’Antoni and his family moved from Louisiana to St. Petersburg, Florida a few years back. He says he thought his days...
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

Kickoff time set for LSU versus Tennessee game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The SEC has set the kickoff time for the LSU versus Tennessee game. The Tigers are scheduled to take the field at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 8 in Baton Rouge. The game will air on ESPN. Below is the complete SEC football schedule on...
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

Heart-Touching Touchdown: Local kid with Down Syndrome scores during football game

JENA, La. (KALB) - One simple play during a local youth football game in Central Louisiana turned into a moment that no one in attendance will soon forget. The crowd cheered for 10-year-old Zade Rutledge as teammates and coaches helped him race into the endzone. Zane was born with Down Syndrome but has never let that obstacle or any defender stop him from scoring.
CENTRAL, LA
fox8live.com

Another insurer with policies in Louisiana recommended for receivership by Florida regulators

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Yet another insurance company writing a small number of homeowner policies in Louisiana appears on the verge of collapse. Florida insurance regulators on Monday (Sept. 26) asked a judge in that state to place FedNat into receivership over financial weakness. The property insurance company is estimated to have 1,500 open claims in Louisiana in danger of being unpaid.
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in BR area

GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - A $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in the Baton Rouge area, according to Louisiana Lottery officials. The winning ticket was sold Saturday, Sept. 24, at a RaceTrac gas station on LA 73 in Geismar. The lucky winner has until March 23, 2023, to claim...
GEISMAR, LA
fox8live.com

Darren Bridges found guilty of murdering NOPD officer Marcus McNeil

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Darren Bridges was found guilty of first-degree murder in the October 2017 fatal shooting of New Orleans police officer Marcus McNeil. An Orleans Parish jury returned the verdict Tuesday night (Sept. 27) after nearly three hours of deliberations. Jurors also found Bridges guilty of obstruction of justice, aggravated assault on a police officer, possession of a firearm by a felon and four narcotics charges.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Nicondra: Sunny and dry into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Spectacular conditions across the north central Gulf Coast as our friends to the east deal with major Hurricane Ian. Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast will see temperatures sit comfortably in the low 80s with dry dew points through the rest of the week. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and 60s for most locations. Cool and dry air will continue to flow into the area on northerly and northeasterly winds. The brisk breeze and dry conditions did prompt a wind advisory and red flag warning. Outdoor burning should be avoided if possible as fires could spread quickly in this environment. Otherwise, the pleasant conditions should hold on through the weekend. Enjoy!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Fall front arrives tonight leading to a beautiful stretch of weather

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s the last day of the summer heat as big changes are set to roll in later tonight all due to a fall front. That frontal passage is expected to occur late today but not before we get one more 90 degree day out of this heat wave. Highs will climb into the low 90s ahead of this front and the humidity will make it feel even hotter. By this evening you’re going to notice the northerly winds kick up and the humidity start to drop like a rock.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

NOPD investigating a pair of separate overnight homicides

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating two separate overnight homicides that occurred late Tuesday (Sept. 27) night and early Wednesday (Sept. 28) morning. The first occurred around 11 p.m. Tuesday night on I-10 East near the Louisa Street exit. Police say that a man was fatally shot on the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Pedestrian killed as result of traffic incident in Kenner

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Kenner Police are on the scene of a traffic fatality involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Williams Boulevard and Veterans Boulevard. The accident occurred at 6:15 AM in the 2800 block of Williams Boulevard northbound. There are several lane closures. Drivers may want to avoid...
KENNER, LA

