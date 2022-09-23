Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hoursKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High SchoolTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fightTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
LSU is a 9-point favorite on the road at Auburn
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Either confidence is high on the LSU Tigers riding a three-game winning streak, or hope is dwindling for Auburn. LSU is currently a 9-point favorite on the road at Auburn. When the line opened on Sunday, the Purple and Gold were 7.5-point favorites. Overall LSU is...
Baton Rouge native in Florida prepares to ride out Hurricane Ian
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As thousands of people evacuate Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian’s landfall, one Baton Rouge native is prepared to ride it out. Chris D’Antoni and his family moved from Louisiana to St. Petersburg, Florida a few years back. He says he thought his days...
Kickoff time set for LSU versus Tennessee game
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The SEC has set the kickoff time for the LSU versus Tennessee game. The Tigers are scheduled to take the field at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 8 in Baton Rouge. The game will air on ESPN. Below is the complete SEC football schedule on...
Tulane's 3-game win streak is over; LSU owns a 3-game win streak. Garland Gillen recaps LSU and TU
Brian Kelly recaps LSU win over Miss. St.; previews game against New Mexico. LSU head football coach Brian Kelly recapped the 31-16 win against Mississippi State and previewed the upcoming matchup against New Mexico. The Athletic's Brody Miller and Garland Gillen analyze an LSU comeback win over Miss. St. LSU...
Karr dismantles undefeated St. Aug; Cougars take over top spot in “Big 8″ rankings
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Karr’s debut in the Catholic League was quite an eye-opener. When the Cougars met up with previously undefeated St. Augustine, on paper, it appeared it would be a closely contested game. That wasn’t the case. Karr throttled St. Aug, 49-7. Even though they forfeited...
Heart-Touching Touchdown: Local kid with Down Syndrome scores during football game
JENA, La. (KALB) - One simple play during a local youth football game in Central Louisiana turned into a moment that no one in attendance will soon forget. The crowd cheered for 10-year-old Zade Rutledge as teammates and coaches helped him race into the endzone. Zane was born with Down Syndrome but has never let that obstacle or any defender stop him from scoring.
‘Blood-soaked headlines’ harming Baton Rouge’s image, criminologist says
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Since Sunday night, Sept. 25, at least six people have been shot in Baton Rouge. One of those shootings happened right in front of police headquarters. We’ve heard Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul blame gangs for the rise in crime, but is that all...
Texas authorities, NOPD searching for missing teacher whose car was recovered in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Texas authorities said Monday (Sept. 26) they are working with the New Orleans Police Department to locate a missing junior high school teacher whose car was found this week in the city. Brazoria County Sheriff Bo Stallman’s office said the husband of 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds reported...
Another insurer with policies in Louisiana recommended for receivership by Florida regulators
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Yet another insurance company writing a small number of homeowner policies in Louisiana appears on the verge of collapse. Florida insurance regulators on Monday (Sept. 26) asked a judge in that state to place FedNat into receivership over financial weakness. The property insurance company is estimated to have 1,500 open claims in Louisiana in danger of being unpaid.
Cedric Richmond, back from the White House, has thoughts on New Orleans’ crime and education
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former White House senior adviser Cedric Richmond is back in New Orleans full time, and says he is deeply concerned about the soaring crime rate in his hometown. Richmond told Fox 8 on Tuesday (Sept. 27) that he has spoken with Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason...
New Orleans mayor doesn’t ‘embrace’ city’s title as ‘murder capital’ of U.S.
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Despite leading the nation in homicides per capita, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says the national designation of “murder capital” doesn’t sit right with her. “I don’t embrace it at all,” she said after a press conference on Tuesday (Sept. 27). “The data...
Strengthening Hurricane Ian pummels western Cuba as push toward Florida continues
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hurricane Ian lashed the western side of Cuba with 105 mph winds late Monday night (Sept. 26). Forecasters anticipated Ian strengthening into a major Category 3 or 4 storm as it moves Tuesday into the southeastern Gulf toward western Florida. The latest forecast track from the...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in BR area
GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - A $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in the Baton Rouge area, according to Louisiana Lottery officials. The winning ticket was sold Saturday, Sept. 24, at a RaceTrac gas station on LA 73 in Geismar. The lucky winner has until March 23, 2023, to claim...
Darren Bridges found guilty of murdering NOPD officer Marcus McNeil
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Darren Bridges was found guilty of first-degree murder in the October 2017 fatal shooting of New Orleans police officer Marcus McNeil. An Orleans Parish jury returned the verdict Tuesday night (Sept. 27) after nearly three hours of deliberations. Jurors also found Bridges guilty of obstruction of justice, aggravated assault on a police officer, possession of a firearm by a felon and four narcotics charges.
Nicondra: Sunny and dry into the weekend
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Spectacular conditions across the north central Gulf Coast as our friends to the east deal with major Hurricane Ian. Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast will see temperatures sit comfortably in the low 80s with dry dew points through the rest of the week. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and 60s for most locations. Cool and dry air will continue to flow into the area on northerly and northeasterly winds. The brisk breeze and dry conditions did prompt a wind advisory and red flag warning. Outdoor burning should be avoided if possible as fires could spread quickly in this environment. Otherwise, the pleasant conditions should hold on through the weekend. Enjoy!
Recall Cantrell effort has collected 20% of signatures needed for vote, organizers say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Organizers of the effort to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell say they have gotten around 20% of the 53,000 signatures they need. “They said it couldn’t be done, and here we are with a coalition across New Orleans,” said Eileen Carter. The organizers,...
Fall front arrives tonight leading to a beautiful stretch of weather
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s the last day of the summer heat as big changes are set to roll in later tonight all due to a fall front. That frontal passage is expected to occur late today but not before we get one more 90 degree day out of this heat wave. Highs will climb into the low 90s ahead of this front and the humidity will make it feel even hotter. By this evening you’re going to notice the northerly winds kick up and the humidity start to drop like a rock.
NOPD investigating a pair of separate overnight homicides
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is investigating two separate overnight homicides that occurred late Tuesday (Sept. 27) night and early Wednesday (Sept. 28) morning. The first occurred around 11 p.m. Tuesday night on I-10 East near the Louisa Street exit. Police say that a man was fatally shot on the scene.
Pedestrian killed as result of traffic incident in Kenner
KENNER, La. (WVUE) - Kenner Police are on the scene of a traffic fatality involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Williams Boulevard and Veterans Boulevard. The accident occurred at 6:15 AM in the 2800 block of Williams Boulevard northbound. There are several lane closures. Drivers may want to avoid...
Suspect in Slidell standoff booked in shooting of WWOZ DJ’s husband, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man who was taken into custody after barricading himself in a Slidell apartment has been booked for shooting a man in New Orleans’ St. Roch neighborhood in late May. U.S. Marshals were serving an arrest warrant for 28-year-old Tyrin Wiltz last Wednesday (Sept. 21)...
