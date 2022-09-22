Read full article on original website
Related
EML's Nuapay Signs Milestone Contract Bringing Open Banking To Local Government And eCommerce Sectors In The UK
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Nuapay’s innovative and fully customisable open banking and real-time account-to-account payment capabilities will give Pay360′s customers access to cutting-edge payment technologies across all of its gateway connections. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005189/en/ Nuapay has extended its open banking payments services to Pay360. (Photo: Business Wire)
crowdfundinsider.com
Crypto Tax Reporting App Binocs Secures $4M via Seed Round
Over 300 million people around the world have crypto assets in their investment portfolio, “a number that is set to double by 2025,” according to an update shared with CI. Helping them stay on top of their regulatory responsibilities, crypto tax reporting app Binocs is announcing a $4M fundraise. With this new funding round, they plan “to cater to institutional crypto investors and enter geographies like the US, UK, Australia etc.”
crowdfundinsider.com
STEPN, a Web3 App Leveraging Tokenized Incentives, Reports Over 4M Users
STEPN, a Web3 lifestyle app that leverages tokenized incentives based on blockchain networks to encourage people to be active outdoors, recently celebrated its first anniversary amongst community members. Over the past year, the company “raised $5 million from investors, expanded to over 4.72 million users worldwide in over 200 countries...
crowdfundinsider.com
Canada: Coinsquare Acquires CoinSmart, Creates Largest Crypto Exchange in the Country
Coinsquare, a Canadian crypto exchange that is the oldest digital asset firm in the country, has agreed to acquire CoinSmart – a crypto marketplace that is registered with the Ontario Securities Commission. The combination of the two firms will create the largest crypto exchange in Canada. According to Coinsquare,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
crowdfundinsider.com
Financial Stability Oversight Council , Re-Iterates that Digital Asset Report to be Published in October
The Financial Stability Oversight Council held a meeting today, and part of the discussion revolved around digital assets. In the readout, the Council noted that Treasury staff provided an update on digital assets and the report that is being prepared following the recent Executive Order on Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets. The Council expects to issue the report in October 2022.
crowdfundinsider.com
OKX Introduces OKX Lite to Make Crypto Trading, Earning More Accessible
OKX, which claims to be the world’s “second-largest” cryptocurrency exchange, announced the launch of OKX Lite, a simplified version of its trading app that “makes it easy for users to buy, sell, swap and put their crypto to work.”. With a more streamlined look and feel...
crowdfundinsider.com
DARPA Introduces Crypto Project with Inca Digital
The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has awarded Inca Digital‘s government contracting division, Inca Digital Federal, a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract “to research advanced methods for analyzing activity related to financial applications of distributed ledgers in a project called: ‘Mapping the Impact of Digital Financial Assets’.”
Comments / 0