Over 300 million people around the world have crypto assets in their investment portfolio, “a number that is set to double by 2025,” according to an update shared with CI. Helping them stay on top of their regulatory responsibilities, crypto tax reporting app Binocs is announcing a $4M fundraise. With this new funding round, they plan “to cater to institutional crypto investors and enter geographies like the US, UK, Australia etc.”

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO