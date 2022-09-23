ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Senator Marco Rubio and Congressman Mike Waltz team up on Gulf Test Range bill

By Chase Bunker
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cLZ5q_0i6kWVGX00

Congressman Mike Waltz (R-FL) and Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) are joining forces to introduce the “Preserving the Gulf Test Range to Ensure Military Readiness Act.” The bill aims to prevent energy exploration and development that would jeopardize the Gulf Test Range.

In a statement, Waltz says “The Gulf Test Range is an irreplaceable national asset for our country’s defense infrastructure,” adding “The Department of Defense uses this area to test and develop our military’s weapons, such as hypersonic missiles, and advance our military’s capabilities in the air and on water. As our adversaries, like China, spend billions of dollars to modernize and build up their military capabilities, leasing water just off the coast of Florida for energy development would greatly hinder our country’s readiness and ability to deter military aggression.”

“Any form of energy exploration or development in this critical area would jeopardize our national security and undermine our military readiness,” says Rubio. “Protecting Florida’s unique coasts and vital military assets has long been a priority of mine. We made great progress during the Trump Administration, but Democrats undid our good work. This bill would restore protection to Florida’s Eastern Gulf of Mexico.”

Waltz accuses the Biden Administration and Congressional Democrats of stripping the Gulf Test Range’s protections that President Trump put in place. “Not only will this jeopardize our national security, but it will forever alter Florida’s waters. We must protect the Gulf Test Range,” says Waltz.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Trump has called several GOP donors who contributed money to Ron DeSantis asking them to stop boosting the Florida governor: report

Trump has informed some political donors to stop boosting Ron DeSantis, per The Washington Post. During his calls with donors, the ex-president said that DeSantis could be a potential 2024 rival. Trump's endorsement of DeSantis' 2018 gubernatorial bid was a key moment in the governor's political rise. Former President Donald...
FLORIDA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

Chris Christie hits back at Trump after former president mocked his weight

Last week, former President Donald Trump appeared to knock Chris Christie's weight. Now, the former New Jersey governor is ribbing Trump back. Christie, who once had a friendly rapport with Trump, mercilessly mocked him for his recent assertion that a president can declassify material "even by thinking about it" before throwing shade at Trump's management style during a convention Thursday.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
The Associated Press

Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4

HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian was growing stronger as it approached the western tip of Cuba on Monday, on a track to hit the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday. Ian was forecast to hit Cuba as a major hurricane and then become an even stronger Category 4 with top winds of 140 miles (225 kilometers) over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before striking Florida along a stretch of coast including the Tampa Bay area. “Please treat this storm seriously. It’s the real deal. This is not a drill,” Hillsborough County Emergency Management Director Timothy Dudley said at a Monday news conference on storm preparations in Tampa. Authorities in Cuba suspended classes in Pinar del Rio province and planned evacuations Monday as Ian gained strength on approach to Grand Cayman and the Cuban provinces of Isla de Juventud, Pinar del Rio and Artemisa. Cuba also was shutting down its train system ahead of the worst weather.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Donald Trump
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
9K+
Followers
90K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy