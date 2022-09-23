ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Morton Arboretum events: When to see fall foliage as colors change for the season

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ylgyW_0i6kWPyB00

Fall is here! Many people love to see the changing colors and the Morton Arboretum has plenty of trees full of foliage.

"What's nice about the arboretum is we have so many varieties of trees. We'll see different colors in different spots," said Tari Marshall, director of public relations.

In the Chicago region, generally, the middle to end of October marks the best time to see the changing colors.

RELATED: When does fall officially begin

"This year should be better than last year," said Marshall. "Last year we had a drought in the region so the colors weren't that vibrant.

The arboretum also has many fall events scheduled. You can find the schedule here .

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Apple Fest returns to kick start the fall season

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fall is officially here and that means Apple Fest is back.It starts Friday at noon in downtown Long Grove. There will be vendors with countless apple treats. Families can also enjoy live music, a carnival, kid's activities and more. The festival runs through Sunday. Tickets ARE $5. 
LONG GROVE, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
104K+
Followers
15K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy