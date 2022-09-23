💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. In one of the nation’s most closely watched Senate races, both candidates set their sights on Philadelphia. A week after his visit to 52nd Street, Democrat Fetterman finally held his first rally in the city that contributed 17% of the state’s votes for Biden, doubling down on support for clemency and reproductive freedom. Republican Oz hosted a panel in East Germantown — which Philly state Rep. Rabb surprised everyone by attending — where he expressed support for reducing the federal prison population, then stopped by Kensington to decry the rampant drug use there. [NPR/Billy Penn/Tribune$/Billy Penn/Inquirer$/KYW]

