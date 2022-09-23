Read full article on original website
The City Of Philadelphia Could Decide The Pennsylvania Senate Race
John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz are both acting accordingly.
Senate race focuses on Philly; Impeachment hearings at Navy Yard; North Broad biz district? | Sunday roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. In one of the nation’s most closely watched Senate races, both candidates set their sights on Philadelphia. A week after his visit to 52nd Street, Democrat Fetterman finally held his first rally in the city that contributed 17% of the state’s votes for Biden, doubling down on support for clemency and reproductive freedom. Republican Oz hosted a panel in East Germantown — which Philly state Rep. Rabb surprised everyone by attending — where he expressed support for reducing the federal prison population, then stopped by Kensington to decry the rampant drug use there. [NPR/Billy Penn/Tribune$/Billy Penn/Inquirer$/KYW]
‘A political stunt’: Philly’s Black clergy, officials slam Krasner impeachment probe
The Democratic prosecutor faces an impeachment probe by the Republican controlled state House of Representatives. The post ‘A political stunt’: Philly’s Black clergy, officials slam Krasner impeachment probe appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Philadelphia prison population on the rise after years of decreases
Philadelphia’s prison population is rising again after years of going down — so much so that incarcerated women have been moved to a different facility to accommodate the increased numbers.
COUNCILMEMBER THOMAS INTRODUCES CITIZEN WATCHDOG BILL
Citizen Watchdogs will cement a partnership with communities to curb quality of life crimes. PHILADELPHIA, PA. – Today in City Council, Councilmember Isaiah Thomas (At Large) introduced an ordinance which will create The Citizen Watchdog Fund as a way to reward Philadelphians who help government address quality of life issues. Philadelphia’s quality of life issues, such as illegal dumping, have taken over our neighborhoods and residents are looking for solutions. In addition to making residential areas and business corridors less pleasant, these quality of life issues fuel a perception of lawlessness and apathy.
To stop their sewer system sale, Towamencin residents want to change local law
Towamencin Township residents are trying an innovative strategy to fight the privatization of the municipality’s sewer system. The small township of Towamencin, Montgomery County, has just 18,000 residents. But it’s one of the most recent in a wave of Pennsylvania communities battling privatization of public water and sewer systems. Opponents fear rising rates and loss of local control over a public entity.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Brunch In Pennsylvania
Cheapism has ranked the best brunch in each state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Social justice leader Barber vows to stay in Philadelphia subsidized housing to bring national attention to eviction threat
ABOVE PHOTO: Bishop William J. Barber, president and senior lecturer of Repairers of the Breach and co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival, speaks to concerned residents about the upcoming eviction challenge at University City Town Homes on Sunday, September 18. (Photo/Joe Piette) Faith...
Video: Group ransacks Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A group ransacked a Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section on Saturday night. The store is located on Roosevelt Boulevard at Tyson Avenue.CBS3 has reached out to Philadelphia police for more information on this incident, but have yet to hear back.
Retired cops could boost police numbers with new proposal
(The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania police departments struggle to recruit new officers, a proposed program would allow Philadelphia to recruit retired cops. While some questions about costs remain, the proposal is one strategy to boost police department numbers. House Bill 2830, sponsored by Rep. Jared Solomon, D-Philadelphia, would...
With Its 150th Birthday Fast Approaching, Ivyland Is Remembered as an Important Town in American History
The borough has a lot of connections to Founding Fathers and American history. A Bucks County borough will soon be turning 150, so many are remembering the area’s connection to important moments in American history. The 150th Anniversary Celebration of Ivyland will be celebrated in June of next year....
DA Krasner calls on Pa. House committee to hold open hearings; allow him to testify
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is calling on the Pennsylvania House Committee investigating whether to impeach him to hold open hearings in Philadelphia and allow him to attend and testify on his own behalf. The committee is investigating what they allege is a failure to aggressively prosecute lawbreakers.
Is it a Rowhouse, or a Rowhome?
If you’re like me you’ve accidentally used the word “rowhouse” incorrectly in conversation with a resident of Philadelphia. Residents of Philadelphia takes great pride in their rowhouse, and for good reason. The city even launched a “Healthy Rowhouse Project” [pdf] in 2014 and published a rowhouse design manual in 2008 [pdf]. In Philadelphia, the distinctions regarding rowhouses matter, and the term is constantly at risk of conflation with a host of other terms, such as rowhome, townhome, townhouse, and brownstone.
Philadelphia Museum of Art workers strike, again
Workers at the Philadelphia Museum of Art are on strike, forming a picket line early Monday morning at the museum’s North Entrance on Kelly Drive. The “wall-to-wall” union of about 180 workers from nearly every department at the museum has been negotiating for its first contract for two years.
Set Sail On This Haunted Cruise In Philadelphia, PA
If you’re looking to add more Halloween adventures to your bucket list this fall, this cruise is worth checking out. Awesome Events Philly is hosting the Spirit of Philadelphia Cruise which is a super awesome haunted dinner cruise that is not taking reservations for the Halloween season. I, personally,...
Michener Museum traces the history of America through shoes
What can we learn about America by looking at our shoes?. Particularly shoes for women: Mary Janes, T-straps, stilettos, peep-toes, lace-ups, sling-backs, sandals, boudoir slippers. More than 100 pairs of shoes spanning the last 184 years are on view at the Michener Art Museum in Doylestown, Pa. “Shoes can tell...
COUNCILMEMBER GILMORE RICHARDSON INTRODUCES LEGISLATION TO AMEND THE CITY’S BUDGET STABILIZATION RESERVE
(PHILADELPHIA) Thursday, September 22, 2022 – Today, Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson (At-Large) introduced legislation to amend the City of Philadelphia’s Budget Stabilization Reserve (BSR), also known as the “Rainy Day Fund.” This legislation would amend the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter to require an annual appropriation of three-quarters of one percent (0.75%) of General Fund Revenue when the projected General Fund balance exceeds $100 million. It also updates the target balance of the BSR from a maximum of 5% of General Fund Revenues to a minimum of 7% to align with internal City spending goals.
UPenn Police Department asks for 'progressive' applicants
The University of Pennsylvania Police Department is openly recruiting candidates it labels "progressive applicants" to join its ranks. The recruiting pitch is only present on the Division of Public Safety's homepage and not on the linked police department employment page. "The University of Pennsylvania Police Department seeks progressive applicants for...
B & F Towing company accused of unfair treatment towards black Americans
NEW CASTLE, DE (WPHL)- African Americans are accusing a tow company in Delaware of unfair treatment. B & F Towing Company is a towing service located at 449 Old Airport Rd in New Castle, Delaware. The company staff appears to be all white Americans based on photos on google images and personal visits to the establishment.
Philly Is Putting a Standalone Toilet on a Center City Corner. Here's Why
Finding a place to go when you have to go isn't always the easiest thing to do in Philadelphia, especially since the start of the COVID pandemic. Now, city health and human services leadership is trying to change that by placing so-called "Portland Loo" restrooms in key parts of the city.
