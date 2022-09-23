ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Senate race focuses on Philly; Impeachment hearings at Navy Yard; North Broad biz district? | Sunday roundup

💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. In one of the nation’s most closely watched Senate races, both candidates set their sights on Philadelphia. A week after his visit to 52nd Street, Democrat Fetterman finally held his first rally in the city that contributed 17% of the state’s votes for Biden, doubling down on support for clemency and reproductive freedom. Republican Oz hosted a panel in East Germantown — which Philly state Rep. Rabb surprised everyone by attending — where he expressed support for reducing the federal prison population, then stopped by Kensington to decry the rampant drug use there. [NPR/Billy Penn/Tribune$/Billy Penn/Inquirer$/KYW]
COUNCILMEMBER THOMAS INTRODUCES CITIZEN WATCHDOG BILL

Citizen Watchdogs will cement a partnership with communities to curb quality of life crimes. PHILADELPHIA, PA. – Today in City Council, Councilmember Isaiah Thomas (At Large) introduced an ordinance which will create The Citizen Watchdog Fund as a way to reward Philadelphians who help government address quality of life issues. Philadelphia’s quality of life issues, such as illegal dumping, have taken over our neighborhoods and residents are looking for solutions. In addition to making residential areas and business corridors less pleasant, these quality of life issues fuel a perception of lawlessness and apathy.
To stop their sewer system sale, Towamencin residents want to change local law

Towamencin Township residents are trying an innovative strategy to fight the privatization of the municipality’s sewer system. The small township of Towamencin, Montgomery County, has just 18,000 residents. But it’s one of the most recent in a wave of Pennsylvania communities battling privatization of public water and sewer systems. Opponents fear rising rates and loss of local control over a public entity.
Retired cops could boost police numbers with new proposal

(The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania police departments struggle to recruit new officers, a proposed program would allow Philadelphia to recruit retired cops. While some questions about costs remain, the proposal is one strategy to boost police department numbers. House Bill 2830, sponsored by Rep. Jared Solomon, D-Philadelphia, would...
Is it a Rowhouse, or a Rowhome?

If you’re like me you’ve accidentally used the word “rowhouse” incorrectly in conversation with a resident of Philadelphia. Residents of Philadelphia takes great pride in their rowhouse, and for good reason. The city even launched a “Healthy Rowhouse Project” [pdf] in 2014 and published a rowhouse design manual in 2008 [pdf]. In Philadelphia, the distinctions regarding rowhouses matter, and the term is constantly at risk of conflation with a host of other terms, such as rowhome, townhome, townhouse, and brownstone.
Philadelphia Museum of Art workers strike, again

Workers at the Philadelphia Museum of Art are on strike, forming a picket line early Monday morning at the museum’s North Entrance on Kelly Drive. The “wall-to-wall” union of about 180 workers from nearly every department at the museum has been negotiating for its first contract for two years.
Set Sail On This Haunted Cruise In Philadelphia, PA

If you’re looking to add more Halloween adventures to your bucket list this fall, this cruise is worth checking out. Awesome Events Philly is hosting the Spirit of Philadelphia Cruise which is a super awesome haunted dinner cruise that is not taking reservations for the Halloween season. I, personally,...
Michener Museum traces the history of America through shoes

What can we learn about America by looking at our shoes?. Particularly shoes for women: Mary Janes, T-straps, stilettos, peep-toes, lace-ups, sling-backs, sandals, boudoir slippers. More than 100 pairs of shoes spanning the last 184 years are on view at the Michener Art Museum in Doylestown, Pa. “Shoes can tell...
COUNCILMEMBER GILMORE RICHARDSON INTRODUCES LEGISLATION TO AMEND THE CITY’S BUDGET STABILIZATION RESERVE

(PHILADELPHIA) Thursday, September 22, 2022 – Today, Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson (At-Large) introduced legislation to amend the City of Philadelphia’s Budget Stabilization Reserve (BSR), also known as the “Rainy Day Fund.” This legislation would amend the Philadelphia Home Rule Charter to require an annual appropriation of three-quarters of one percent (0.75%) of General Fund Revenue when the projected General Fund balance exceeds $100 million. It also updates the target balance of the BSR from a maximum of 5% of General Fund Revenues to a minimum of 7% to align with internal City spending goals.
UPenn Police Department asks for 'progressive' applicants

The University of Pennsylvania Police Department is openly recruiting candidates it labels "progressive applicants" to join its ranks. The recruiting pitch is only present on the Division of Public Safety's homepage and not on the linked police department employment page. "The University of Pennsylvania Police Department seeks progressive applicants for...
B & F Towing company accused of unfair treatment towards black Americans

NEW CASTLE, DE (WPHL)- African Americans are accusing a tow company in Delaware of unfair treatment. B & F Towing Company is a towing service located at 449 Old Airport Rd in New Castle, Delaware. The company staff appears to be all white Americans based on photos on google images and personal visits to the establishment.
