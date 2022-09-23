ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

KEYC

No. 1 Mankato West extends program win streak to 23 games

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The top-ranked team in Class 5A, Mankato West, trounced Rochester Century 49-0 at Todnem Field, Saturday afternoon. The Scarlets were led on offense by senior running back Jackson Froderman who came away with three touchdowns and 80-yards rushing while quarterback Bart McAninch threw three-touchdown passes. Next...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

NRHEG comes up short against St. Clair/Loyola

NEW RICHLAND, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Richland-H-E-G football program came up short in the second half of action after leading St. Clair/Loyola 7-0 at halftime, eventually falling to the Spartans 28-14 on Saturday. St. Clair/Loyola improves to 4-0 while NHREG falls to 0-4.
NEW RICHLAND, MN
Mankato, MN
Mankato, MN
Mankato, MN
KEYC

MSU Outlasts UMary

After a nice weekend, pleasant "harvest weather" will continue through next week and beyond. Early voting in MN begins today. KEYC News Now’s Maddie Paul went live from the Blue Earth County Historic Courthouse with information on how to cast your vote.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Gov. Walz reacts to Tuesday death of Mankato West student

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has reacted to a tragic incident at his former school in which a student took his own life. The incident, which sparked a soft lockdown at Mankato West High School on Tuesday, saw a 17-year-old boy die at a local hospital after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the school's parking lot.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Weekend Forecast

Early voting in MN begins today. KEYC News Now’s Maddie Paul went live from the Blue Earth County Historic Courthouse with information on how to cast your vote. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 9-23-33 - clipped version. Updated: 18 hours ago. Scattered showers with embedded thunderstorms will...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Food Friday: The Kaiserhoff

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s considered a landmark in New Ulm and is known for its German dishes with an American twist. This week’s Food Friday takes us to The Kaiserhoff, home of their famous barbeque ribs. You can find Kaiserhoff at 221 North Minnesota Street in...
NEW ULM, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Crash in west central Minnesota leaves 2 drivers dead

(East Lake Lillian Township, MN)--A weekend crash in Kandiyohi County has left two drivers dead and a passenger hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Emergency responders were called to the two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in East Lake Lillian Township. Both drivers were killed when the two SUVs collided – 86-year-old August Faber of Lake Lillian and 35-year-old Jacob Dahlheimer of Faribault. Eighty-three-year-old Gertrude Faber of Lake Lillian was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.
LAKE LILLIAN, MN
KEYC

LIVE: Early voting in MN starts today

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Early voting in Minnesota begins today. KEYC News Now’s Maddie Paul went live from the Blue Earth County Historic Courthouse with information on how you can cast your ballot. General election voters- who are ready to cast in their ballots- can start on Friday, Sep....
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Mankato Area Lions Clubs bring back its annual Diabetes Rally

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Area Lions Clubs will host their fifth annual Diabetes Rally. The rally will be held at the WowZone on Saturday, Oct. 8. The goal of the fundraiser is to raise money to find a cure for type-one diabetes. The event features family-friendly games, informational...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

A look at what’s trending with interior fall decor

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s that time of year when many people are switching out the bright summer décor with the warm colors of fall. Lisa and Kelsey checked in with local designer Deb Morin of Neutral Groundz in lower North Mankato for some helpful tips.
NORTH MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Ethan Glynn making steady improvement, eyes treatment at Colorado hospital

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Family members say Ethan Glynn, the high school student who was paralyzed while playing football earlier this month, is steadily improving and could soon move to Colorado for treatment.Glynn, 15, was paralyzed from the shoulders down while playing defense for the Jefferson High School freshman team. He was removed from a ventilator roughly 10 days after the incident and said his first words: "roll tide."Related: Ethan Glynn, newly removed from ventilator, smiles and says "roll tide"Since then community members have rallied together to raise money for his recovery; a GoFundMe has raised over $200,000 and the community organized a car wash last week.In the latest update on CaringBridge, family said he had recently been accepted to a hospital in Denver, which has one of the best spinal cord rehabilitation programs in the country. They're still working out the details, but Glynn will likely depart next week.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Minnetonka, MN

Just west of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Minnetonka is known for its breathtaking natural beauty and scenery. But it’s also famous for being home to a variety of restaurants that appeal to any palate. Keep reading to discover the 14 Best Restaurants in Minnetonka. 1. Blue Birch. $$ | (952) 935-5500...
MINNETONKA, MN
KEYC

Waseca house fire results in death, investigation ongoing

The City of Mankato held their annual community investment plan at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. Mankato Youth Place has purchased a building from the city of Mankato and hopes to move in by fall of 2024. Updated: 3 hours ago. Mankato West was one of at least...
WASECA, MN

