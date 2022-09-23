Read full article on original website
KEYC
Minnesota State rookie QB Dean shines in homecoming victory over UMary
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State football team moved to 3-1 on the season after pulling off the 31-28 win over the University of Mary at Blakeslee Stadium on Saturday. The Mavericks were led by Lakeville South alumni Camden Dean who threw for 227 yards and a touchdown along...
KEYC
No. 1 Mankato West extends program win streak to 23 games
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The top-ranked team in Class 5A, Mankato West, trounced Rochester Century 49-0 at Todnem Field, Saturday afternoon. The Scarlets were led on offense by senior running back Jackson Froderman who came away with three touchdowns and 80-yards rushing while quarterback Bart McAninch threw three-touchdown passes. Next...
KEYC
NRHEG comes up short against St. Clair/Loyola
NEW RICHLAND, Minn. (KEYC) - The New Richland-H-E-G football program came up short in the second half of action after leading St. Clair/Loyola 7-0 at halftime, eventually falling to the Spartans 28-14 on Saturday. St. Clair/Loyola improves to 4-0 while NHREG falls to 0-4.
KEYC
Sports Extra: VOTE for this week’s Play of the Night
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Vote for this week’s Play of the Night!. Voting ends at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, 2022.
KEYC
MSU Outlasts UMary
After a nice weekend, pleasant "harvest weather" will continue through next week and beyond. Early voting in MN begins today. KEYC News Now’s Maddie Paul went live from the Blue Earth County Historic Courthouse with information on how to cast your vote.
Gunfire outside stadium halts Richfield/Kennedy football game
Gunfire outside the Richfield High School football stadium during a game between the Richfield Spartans and the Kennedy Eagles of Bloomington Friday evening left two people injured. Bring Me The News can confirm that the game was called in the 4th quarter as police responded to the scene. The game...
myalbertlea.com
Alden Conger Glenville Emmons Head Coach Brady Neel and Produce State Athlete of the week, Caleb Songstad
Aaron talks with AC/GE Head Coach Brady Neel and Senior running back Caleb Songstad. Songstad in the two wins this season for AC/GE rushed for 192 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Gov. Walz reacts to Tuesday death of Mankato West student
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has reacted to a tragic incident at his former school in which a student took his own life. The incident, which sparked a soft lockdown at Mankato West High School on Tuesday, saw a 17-year-old boy die at a local hospital after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the school's parking lot.
KEYC
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Weekend Forecast
Early voting in MN begins today. KEYC News Now’s Maddie Paul went live from the Blue Earth County Historic Courthouse with information on how to cast your vote. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 9-23-33 - clipped version. Updated: 18 hours ago. Scattered showers with embedded thunderstorms will...
KEYC
Food Friday: The Kaiserhoff
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s considered a landmark in New Ulm and is known for its German dishes with an American twist. This week’s Food Friday takes us to The Kaiserhoff, home of their famous barbeque ribs. You can find Kaiserhoff at 221 North Minnesota Street in...
KEYC
Windom-based housing organization sends volunteers to repair local homes
MOUNTAIN LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) - When a Mountain Lake woman, Sherri Penner, needed her 96-year-old mother’s home upgraded, Rebuilding Together Minnesota sent a swarm of volunteers to help. “I saw it in the newspaper- the phone number- and it just went really fast. I told them what I needed:...
voiceofalexandria.com
Crash in west central Minnesota leaves 2 drivers dead
(East Lake Lillian Township, MN)--A weekend crash in Kandiyohi County has left two drivers dead and a passenger hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Emergency responders were called to the two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in East Lake Lillian Township. Both drivers were killed when the two SUVs collided – 86-year-old August Faber of Lake Lillian and 35-year-old Jacob Dahlheimer of Faribault. Eighty-three-year-old Gertrude Faber of Lake Lillian was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.
KEYC
Fall gardening tips with Drummers Garden Center and Floral
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - As the weather starts turning cooler, that means some frost is possible. Johanna George from Drummers Garden Center & Floral stopped by Kato Living to offer some tips.
KEYC
LIVE: Early voting in MN starts today
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Early voting in Minnesota begins today. KEYC News Now’s Maddie Paul went live from the Blue Earth County Historic Courthouse with information on how you can cast your ballot. General election voters- who are ready to cast in their ballots- can start on Friday, Sep....
KEYC
Mankato Area Lions Clubs bring back its annual Diabetes Rally
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Area Lions Clubs will host their fifth annual Diabetes Rally. The rally will be held at the WowZone on Saturday, Oct. 8. The goal of the fundraiser is to raise money to find a cure for type-one diabetes. The event features family-friendly games, informational...
KEYC
A look at what’s trending with interior fall decor
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s that time of year when many people are switching out the bright summer décor with the warm colors of fall. Lisa and Kelsey checked in with local designer Deb Morin of Neutral Groundz in lower North Mankato for some helpful tips.
Ethan Glynn making steady improvement, eyes treatment at Colorado hospital
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Family members say Ethan Glynn, the high school student who was paralyzed while playing football earlier this month, is steadily improving and could soon move to Colorado for treatment.Glynn, 15, was paralyzed from the shoulders down while playing defense for the Jefferson High School freshman team. He was removed from a ventilator roughly 10 days after the incident and said his first words: "roll tide."Related: Ethan Glynn, newly removed from ventilator, smiles and says "roll tide"Since then community members have rallied together to raise money for his recovery; a GoFundMe has raised over $200,000 and the community organized a car wash last week.In the latest update on CaringBridge, family said he had recently been accepted to a hospital in Denver, which has one of the best spinal cord rehabilitation programs in the country. They're still working out the details, but Glynn will likely depart next week.
Minnesota brewpub to bring seasonal eatery to south metro park
Antlers Park & Swimming Beach is set to undergo roughly $11.6 million in improvements in 2023. The city of Lakeville has also agreed to work with a private partner to bring food and beverage service to the park. Courtesy of city of Lakeville. The City of Lakeville and a locally-owned...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Minnetonka, MN
Just west of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Minnetonka is known for its breathtaking natural beauty and scenery. But it’s also famous for being home to a variety of restaurants that appeal to any palate. Keep reading to discover the 14 Best Restaurants in Minnetonka. 1. Blue Birch. $$ | (952) 935-5500...
KEYC
Waseca house fire results in death, investigation ongoing
The City of Mankato held their annual community investment plan at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. Mankato Youth Place has purchased a building from the city of Mankato and hopes to move in by fall of 2024. Updated: 3 hours ago. Mankato West was one of at least...
