Paul Posadowski
3d ago

It was a great show (last night)they should do that more often!!But all three shows could definately stand on there own!!Great Shows!!

Tinamarie Knipe
3d ago

Awesome show last night!! It was great to see the three shows unite!!!

Diamond Dogz
3d ago

Now we need a Law and Order: Border Patrol Unit.

