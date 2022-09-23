Celtics suspend Ime Udoka for 2022-23; future with team will be decided at later date

The Boston Celtics have suspended Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season.

The team announced the punishment for the head coach Thursday night, citing a violation of team policies.

“The Boston Celtics announced today that the team has suspended Head Coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies,” the team said through a release. “A decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date. The suspension takes effect immediately.”

According to multiple reports , Udoka had “an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff."

Udoka released a statement apologizing.

"I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down. I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team's decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.

The Celtics did not name who would be the interim head coach, but ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported after the release was sent out that Joe Mazzulla would be taking over, as had been rumored throughout the day Thursday.

Celtics media day is Monday.

