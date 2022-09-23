George Pickens makes catch of the year with incredible one-handed grab

There have been some good receptions this year.

George Pickens might have just made the best one.

With the Pittsburgh Steelers down 7-0 in the second quarter of their Thursday Night Football matchup with the Cleveland Browns, Mitchell Trubisky heaved up a shot to the rookie wideout.

As Pickens went to the ground, the ball was going behind his head. That was hardly a problem though, as he made an absurd one-handed catch.

See it for yourself.

We’re only three weeks into the season, so there’s plenty of time for someone to unseat Pickens, but they have a high bar to clear.

The Steelers ended up scoring later in the drive to tie the game.

