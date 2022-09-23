Locals got to get behind the wheel of the latest electric vehicle (EV) models at a free Electric Vehicle Ride and Drive event at Mira Loma Park on Saturday. The free event provided opportunities to take an EV out for a spin, learn about charging, and see how an EV fits into a customer’s lifestyle. Information will also be available on current and near-future plans for public charging across Nevada and local, state, and federal rebates.

