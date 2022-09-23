Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Fall in Doubles Final
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The duo of juniors Adrien Burdet and Melvin Manuel came up short in the doubles final at the ITF 15K Fayetteville Futures on Saturday. The doubles final featured the Razorback duo against, Alessio Basile of Oklahoma State and American Cooper Williams. The Arkansas pair got off to a hot start, staying right with their opponents tied 4-4, but dropped the next two games and fell behind 4-6. In the second set, the Hogs couldn’t get their offense going while their opponents took the title and win with a 6-3 second set.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
First-Ever DWRRS "Red Out"
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Saturday’s game vs. No. 2 Alabama has been announced as the first-ever “RED OUT” of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. All fans should wear Razorback red.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Tankersley, Defense Lead Hogs to Top 10 Road Win
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The No. 20 Razorbacks (7-2-1, 2-1-0 SEC) made the most of their latest trip to South Carolina as the Hogs took down the No. 8 Gamecocks (6-2-3, 1-2-0 SEC) 1-0 in Columbia for the first time in 17 years. Junior Ava Tankersley provided the match’s only...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs Storm Past Moccasins
LAKELAND, Fla. – The Arkansas Swimming and Diving team completed the day with a 121-71 win over the Florida Southern Moccasins. The Razorbacks totaled 10 wins in the dual meet against Florida Southern. “The team achieved some more goals today. We enjoyed swimming fast, outdoors and the second day...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Grab First SEC Win Over Rebs
The No. 20 Arkansas volleyball team brought conference action back home on Saturday afternoon and pulled out their first SEC win with a 3-1 victory over Ole Miss. The Hogs are now 10-2 overall and 1-1 in conference, and the Rebels are 4-8, 0-2 in the SEC. “We feel good....
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs Fall to Texas A&M, 23-21, in Southwest Classic
1Q, 9:44 – Touchdown Arkansas. Jefferson finds Ketron Jackson Jr. on the screen and he takes it to the house for a 32 yard touchdown. Jefferson with another long touchdown pass, this time finding Warren Thompson for 56 yards to the end zone. 4Q – Fourth Down Conversion.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Host Rebs for SEC Home Opener
The No. 20 Arkansas volleyball team returns home this weekend for the Hogs’ first SEC match-up at Barnhill in 2022 on Saturday afternoon. The Hogs take on the Ole Miss Rebels on Sept. 24 at 3 p.m. for both teams’ second conference match of the year. Arkansas and Ole Miss went to five sets with their respective SEC opponents on Wednesday, and each will be looking to even their league record as the Hogs fell to the LSU Tigers on the road and the Rebels were defeated by Texas A&M in Oxford.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
#14 Arkansas Looks to Retain SEC Match Play Title
FAYETTEVILLE – Last year, Arkansas won four matches over three days to claim the inaugural SEC Match Play title. However, year two of the event – set for Sept. 25-27 – will be a different format and played at a different course, albeit a place Razorbacks have had success in the past.
IN THIS ARTICLE
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs Split Against Gators and Sharks
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Arkansas Swimming and Diving team split the day, with a win over Nova Southeastern and a loss to the Florida Gators. Against the Gators, the Hogs posted a team score of 79 to Florida’s 219 and 222 over the Sharks’ 65. Arkansas is now 2-1 on the season.
Comments / 0