Middle School Football: Trap Hill races past Montcalm

Teagan Houck scored three touchdowns and Jayson Workman added two more as Trap Hill defeated Montcalm 62-12 Thursday evening.

Touchdowns runs of 64 and 22 yards from Workman set the tone early before Houck added his own pair of scoring jaunts in the second quarter. Ben Harper and Cameron Acord also scored in the win while Max Hudgins and Seyona Waldron scored for Montcalm.

Trap Hill improves to 3-1 and will host Oak Hill on Sept. 27. Montcalm drops to 1-2 and will play Mount View.