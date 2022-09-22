Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Plan For Desert Surf Lagoon Near Palm Springs Nixed Amid Criticism Over Drought
A Southern California desert city rejected a proposal for a surf lagoon surrounded by hundreds of homes and hotel rooms after critics argued it's the wrong project in the midst of a punishing Western drought. The city council in La Quinta, near Palm Springs, voted unanimously on Wednesday against a...
San Jacinto, CA Real Estate market update
San Jacinto, CA Real Estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the August 2022 and September 2022 real estate market for San Jacinto, California, which is located in Riverside County.
Beaumont, CA Real Estate market update
Beaumont, CA Real Estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the August 2022 and September 2022 real estate market for Beaumont, California, which is located in Riverside County.
A fire burns a two-story condo complex in Palm Springs
Firefighters in Palm Springs are working to identify the cause of a fire inside a condo complex located on north Via Miraleste near east Vista Chino. Authorities say the fire started in the walls of the second story of the complex just before 4. p.m. Saturday. No one was injured. A resident of the complex The post A fire burns a two-story condo complex in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Thousands attend 31st Annual Thunder and Lightning Powwow hosted by Morongo Band of Mission Indians
Thousands of people attended the 31st Annual Thunder and Lightning Powwow in Cabazon this weekend. The three day powwow kicked off on Friday, which also happened to be California Native American Day. A spokesperson with the Morongo Band of Mission Indians says the annual event drew over 900 tribal dancers and 20 drum groups. This The post Thousands attend 31st Annual Thunder and Lightning Powwow hosted by Morongo Band of Mission Indians appeared first on KESQ.
Lake Elsinore, CA real estate market update
Lake Elsinore, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the August 2022 and September 2022 real estate market for Lake Elsinore, California, which is located in Riverside County.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Temecula, CA
Temecula is home to over 40 wineries and excellent up-and-coming restaurants, including artisan eateries and upscale fine dining establishments. So whether you are looking for a casual evening out or a fine dining experience, Temecula is sure to have the restaurant you are looking to experience. With so many unique and innovative restaurants, there is something for everyone to enjoy for dinner. Below are some of the best restaurants in Temecula for you to enjoy:
menifee247.com
City gives business incentive to Black Bear Diner
Yes, Black Bear Diner is still coming to Menifee, and yes, the City of Menifee is taking steps to support the restaurant's plans for an expanded dining experience at the former Coco’s Restaurant site at Bradley Road and McCall Boulevard. As SB Diner, LLC continues plans to improve the...
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Is a Dazzling Tour of Palm Springs’ Greatest Mid-Century Architecture
Despite its striking architecture, Palm Springs has seldom been captured effectively on film — even the movie “Palm Springs” shot somewhere else. But no longer. The Olivia Wilde-directed dystopian fantasy “Don’t Worry Darling” makes ample use of the California resort town’s well-preserved mid-century buildings to showcase her vision of 1950s suburban bliss covering up something menacing underneath. Endless sunny skies, broad avenues lined with swaying palm trees and turquoise swimming pools are signifiers of an idealized life for the inhabitants of the fictional Victory Project, like the attractive young couple played by Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. Production designer Katie Byron,...
Menifee, CA real estate market update
Menifee, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the August 2022 and September 2022 real estate market for Menifee, California, which is located in Riverside County.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
One of the best spots for apple picking in US is this tiny California farm, Yelp says
Summer is officially over, which means it’s time for all of the iconic fall festivities like apple picking. And a small California farm is one of the best places for apple picking nationwide, according to Yelp’s list of the “top 25 apple picking spots in the U.S.”
iebusinessdaily.com
Takano praises MoVal homeless programs
Rep. Mark Takano, D-Riverside, met with Moreno Valley Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez and a Salvation Army official about possibly expanding the city’s homeless services program. Takano heard a presentation from Salvation Army Capt. David Cain about the city’s Homeless to Work program, which allows homeless people to work part-time beautifying Moreno Valley, according to a statement on the city’s website.
Man found dead in bullet-riddled truck in Indio
A wounded driver was found dead after his bullet-riddled pickup truck crashed into a wall in Indio, police said Friday. The driver, who had gunshot wounds, was found dead inside the truck at about 11:45 p.m. Thursday after it crashed into a wall outside of a home in the desert community 130 miles southeast of […]
A person suffers major injuries after a golf cart crash in La Quinta
Authorities said today that a crash involving a golf cart sent one person to a hospital with major injuries. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said the accident occurred around 8:30 p.m. Friday on Shoal Creek Street south of Riviera Street within the PGA West community in La Quinta. The cause of the crash is under The post A person suffers major injuries after a golf cart crash in La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
Driver in critical condition after crashing into Harveston Lake
Riverside County Fire Department divers located the person and pulled them from the lake, rushing them to the hospital. It’s unclear how the car crashed into the water.
L.A. Weekly
Jesus Daniel Barrera Arrested after DUI Crash on Avenue 48 and Dune Palms Drive [La Quinta, CA]
21-Year-Old Driver Arrested and 4 Injured in DUI Crash. The incident took place near the intersection of Avenue 48 and Dune Palms Drive on September 18th, at around 4:49 p.m. Police said that the crash involved a Dodge Durango and a Nissan Rouge. According to reports, 21-year-old Daniel Barrera was...
cityofmenifee.us
Menifee Street Project and Construction Updates - Week of September 26, 2022
Night work is expected to be complete by Friday, September 23. Daytime work will continue on EMWD’s Murrieta Road Transmission Pipeline Project at the intersection of Murrieta Road and Newport Road and traffic control will remain in place during the project work. Please visit www.emwd.org/MurrietaRoad for additional updates on this project.
Man in custody suspected of several valley purse thefts
Authorities say a man is in custody accused of stealing someone's purse in La Quinta. They believe he is responsible for other purse thefts in the Coachella Valley. Riverside County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a robbery at a business in the 79200 block of Highway 111 around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. They identified the suspect as The post Man in custody suspected of several valley purse thefts appeared first on KESQ.
redlandscommunitynews.com
Fairview Fire, which destroyed 22 structures, 98% contained
On Sunday, Sept. 18, firefighters from Cal Fire, Riverside County Fire Department and U.S. Forest Service reported reaching 98%containment on the Fairview Fire near Hemet, which has been burning since Monday, Sept. 5 and burned 28,307 acres. The fire caused two fatalities and three injuries and destroyed 22 structures and...
Comments / 1