ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WWMT

Right to Life volunteer shot, Michigan State Police investigate

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — A volunteer for an anti-abortion group was shot following an argument while canvassing door-to-door about the November ballot initiative to enshrine abortion rights in Michigan, police said. The 83-year-old woman, a Right to Life volunteer, was shot in the back and shoulder while passing out...
LAKE ODESSA, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Accidents
Ottawa County, MI
Accidents
County
Ottawa County, MI
City
Holland, MI
Holland, MI
Accidents
Ottawa County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Holland, MI
Crime & Safety
MLive

3 injured in Cass County crash caused by medical emergency

PORTER TWP, MI — Three women were hospitalized following a crash caused by what investigators are calling a medical emergency. A report from the office of Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behnke said just after 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, the three women were involved in a two-vehicle crash on Union Road, south of US-12 in Porter Township.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Sailboat#Holland State Park#Accident#Navy
WWMT

Police search for man suspected of armed robbery at a Kalamazoo business

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are investigating an armed robbery at a business in Kalamazoo on Saturday. The robbery happened around 4:40 p.m. at a business on South Westnedge Avenue near Howard Street, according to Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The suspect approached the checkout lane, flashed a handgun, and...
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Red Arrow Highway, I-94 ramp

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on Red Arrow Highway Thursday afternoon, according to the Lincoln Township Police Department. At 4:40 p.m., police were called to the intersection of Red Arrow Highway and the I-94 westbound on-ramp for the crash. According to the investigation,...
STEVENSVILLE, MI
WWMT

Two arrested after stealing and cashing lottery tickets, deputies say

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people were arrested after cashing in $2,000 worth of stolen lottery tickets, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. Grand Haven Public Safety officer said lottery tickets were visible all over the suspect's car when it was pulled over Tuesday, according to investigators.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Netherlands
WWMT

Two arrested overnight in Montcalm County human trafficking case

STANTON, Mich. — Montcalm County sheriff deputies arrested two men who were accused of human trafficking. The men were arrested overnight when they came to the county intending to engage in sexual activities with underage females, according to Montcalm Country Sheriff's Office. Internet crime: Wayland Public Schools employee arrested...
MONTCALM COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

Car and motorcycle crash sends two people to hospital

A crash between a car and motorcycle in Berrien County sent two people to the hospital. The Sheriff’s Department says it happened in Watervliet Township around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sep. 21, at the intersection of County Line Road and Hagar Shore Road. A car driven by a 67-year-old...
WATERVLIET, MI
WOOD

Hail Up to Golfball-Size Batters West Michigan

Hail up to Golfball-size pounded parts of West Michigan Wednesday morning (9 21 22). The largest hail report from a trained spotter was golfball-size just west of Cedar Springs and a report of 2″ hail near Mason in Ingham Co. Hail fell across S. Newaygo, N and E. Kent, parts of Montcalm and Ionia Co. and the Lansing Area.
CEDAR SPRINGS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy