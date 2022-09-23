Read full article on original website
wnky.com
New trolley experience coming to Bowling Green in the next month
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A new hop-on, hop-off trolley tourism experience is coming to Bowling Green. “I mean it’s gonna be huge,” said Bobby Rabold, board member for the Historic Railpark & Train Museum. The project is four years in the making. In 2018 a trolley was brought to Bowling...
The Best Fall 2022 Events in South Central Kentucky
As a Bowling Green transplant, I live in an exciting hub of Kentucky. Close enough to drive to the Tri-State area, as well as Nashville, Mammoth Cave, and various other small towns in southern rural Kentucky. With being at the epicenter of this regional area and college town, there's always something exciting going on in my neck of the woods. I've compiled a list of events happening in beautiful south central Kentucky.
WBKO
Two Missing Persons in Ohio County
Bowling Green Fire Department presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival, Sept. 24th. B.G.F.D. presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival. This will take place at the Greenwood Mall from 2-4PM on Sept. 24th. Warren County Area Technology Center purchased four heavy equipment simulators with a grant. Updated: 12 hours ago. High school student...
wnky.com
8th Annual local Toys for Tots Motorcycle ride takes off Saturday
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bikers are revving up their engines, ready to roll into Bowling Green once again for Toys for Tots. Saturday morning, you can join the fleet of motorcycles riding in for the city’s 8th Annual Toys for Tots. Marines, sailors and volunteers use this program...
WBKO
Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.
Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man that went missing and was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20. A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.
Grease fire spreads to kitchen in Central City home
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Multiple first responding agencies were dispatched Saturday afternoon to what initially started as a grease fire in Central City. The Greenville Fire Department says they received a call just after 3:30 p.m. for a house fire in the 400 block of Ash Street. Officials say the blaze ended up catching […]
WBKO
Bowling Green community members work to put put the ‘green’ back in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - As “BG Strong” posters were displayed at the tree planting efforts event today, community members were reminded by the common goal between all of them- to be Bowling Green resilient and not let the tornado win. City Commissioner, Carlos Bailey says, “December 11th...
k105.com
Caneyville man with lengthy arrest history nabbed by Morgantown PD riding motorcycle stolen from Grayson Co.
A Caneyville man with a lengthy arrest history has been nabbed in Morgantown riding a motorcycle stolen from Grayson County. According to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor, on Wednesday night, Morgantown officers conducted a traffic stop on the motorcycle, being driven by 40-year-old Jody E. Embry, near the intersection of South Tyler Street and Porter Street.
wnky.com
Bowling Green hosts 32nd Annual International Festival
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Bowling Green hosted the 32nd annual International Festival at Circus Square Park on Saturday. The festival welcomed a variety of booths, vendors, and food trucks. Stages and performance areas were set around the park featuring a variety of music and dance. There were all kinds...
WBKO
Police: Local IT specialist arrested for stealing clients’ information
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police have arrested a local business owner for allegedly stealing clients’ information. Matthew Burns owns and operates a computer services company and may have provided IT support for many companies in the area. Following an investigation, police say Burns stole or compromised several businesses’ information.
wpsdlocal6.com
Traffic being diverted due to semitrailer crash on I-24 in Christian County
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY — Eastbound traffic is being diverted off of Interstate 24 because of crash involving two semitrailers at the 86 mile marker in Christian County. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the crash site is at the I-24 overpass for U.S. 41-Alternate. KYTC says eastbound traffic is being...
whopam.com
Hopkinsville man injured in downtown accident
A Hopkinsville man was injured Sunday morning in a two-vehicle accident at South Virginia and East Seventh Street. It happened just before 7 a.m. and the collision report from Hopkinsville police says 36-year old Amber Brown of Hopkinsville was northbound on South Virginia and said she didn’t see that her light was red at East Seventh until it was too late to stop.
WBKO
Locals react to new apartment complex coming to Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City-County Planning Commission of Warren County has voted to approve a new 48-unit apartment complex on Three Springs Road in Bowling Green. The new complex will be built across from Aviation Heritage Park and between Silver Lakes and Silver Springs homes. With the ever-growing...
WBKO
Witches in Warren County: Kore Design Co. hosts Mystic Arts Faire
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - What better way to kick off the spooky season than a Mystic Arts Faire?. The event, hosted by Kore Design Company, highlighted what was called a “hidden community” in Bowling Green, for those who practice magic, the occult, and the metaphysical. Guests could...
WBKO
Two arrested following Logan Co. murder investigation from August
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A man and a woman were arrested following a murder investigation in Lewisburg back in August. Kentucky State Police conducted a murder investigation on August 11 after Ronald Cable, 57, was found shot in his driveway on Deer Lick Road in Lewisburg. Police have now...
wcluradio.com
Barren County Athletic Hall of Fame inductees announced
GLASGOW — Four individuals and one group of athletes will be inducted into the Barren County Athletic Hall of Fame on Dec. 2. Warren Cunningham, athletic director at Barren County High, said in a news release that the school system will continue this year honoring former athletes, coaches, teams and contributors to Barren County athletics. These groups were either athletes at Barren County High or one of the “heritage schools,” which included Austin Tracy High School, Hiseville High School, Park City High School, and Temple Hill High School.
whopam.com
Elkton, Hopkinsville harvest festivals taking place this weekend
Hopkinsville and Elkton will host their annual harvest festivals Saturday and the schedules allow you attend both if you please. Elkton’s HarvestFest begins at 9 on the Public Square and goes until 3 p.m. and there will be vendors around the square and onto the adjoining streets. City Clerk Laura Brock says they have so many vendors this year, they had to expand the layout of the festival.
westkentuckystar.com
Two semis crash, cause 10-mile backup on I-24
Two tractor-trailers collided in a work zone and blocked traffic on I-24 for several hours between Cadiz and Clarksville on Thursday afternoon. Christian County deputies said one semi was stopped at a construction zone at the Fort Campbell overpass where traffic was merging into a single lane when it was rear-ended by another semi.
WBKO
BGPD warns of man peeping into homes and apartments
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is warning the public of a man that has been caught on camera peeping into windows and attempting to get into homes and apartments. Police say the homes and apartments are typically owned by college students. WKU also sent an...
WBKO
BG family back home months after tornado destroyed their house
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Back in December we brought you the story of Godfrey Hamisi and family who lost their home as a result of the tornadoes, now 9 months later they’re back at home, the same home they saw destroyed on December 11. “So bad, first it...
