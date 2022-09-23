ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

The Best Fall 2022 Events in South Central Kentucky

As a Bowling Green transplant, I live in an exciting hub of Kentucky. Close enough to drive to the Tri-State area, as well as Nashville, Mammoth Cave, and various other small towns in southern rural Kentucky. With being at the epicenter of this regional area and college town, there's always something exciting going on in my neck of the woods. I've compiled a list of events happening in beautiful south central Kentucky.
Two Missing Persons in Ohio County

Bowling Green Fire Department presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival, Sept. 24th. B.G.F.D. presents the 2022 Firehouse Festival. This will take place at the Greenwood Mall from 2-4PM on Sept. 24th. Warren County Area Technology Center purchased four heavy equipment simulators with a grant. Updated: 12 hours ago. High school student...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.

Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man that went missing and was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20. A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
Grease fire spreads to kitchen in Central City home

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Multiple first responding agencies were dispatched Saturday afternoon to what initially started as a grease fire in Central City. The Greenville Fire Department says they received a call just after 3:30 p.m. for a house fire in the 400 block of Ash Street. Officials say the blaze ended up catching […]
CENTRAL CITY, KY
Caneyville man with lengthy arrest history nabbed by Morgantown PD riding motorcycle stolen from Grayson Co.

A Caneyville man with a lengthy arrest history has been nabbed in Morgantown riding a motorcycle stolen from Grayson County. According to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor, on Wednesday night, Morgantown officers conducted a traffic stop on the motorcycle, being driven by 40-year-old Jody E. Embry, near the intersection of South Tyler Street and Porter Street.
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
Bowling Green hosts 32nd Annual International Festival

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Bowling Green hosted the 32nd annual International Festival at Circus Square Park on Saturday. The festival welcomed a variety of booths, vendors, and food trucks. Stages and performance areas were set around the park featuring a variety of music and dance. There were all kinds...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Police: Local IT specialist arrested for stealing clients' information

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police have arrested a local business owner for allegedly stealing clients’ information. Matthew Burns owns and operates a computer services company and may have provided IT support for many companies in the area. Following an investigation, police say Burns stole or compromised several businesses’ information.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Hopkinsville man injured in downtown accident

A Hopkinsville man was injured Sunday morning in a two-vehicle accident at South Virginia and East Seventh Street. It happened just before 7 a.m. and the collision report from Hopkinsville police says 36-year old Amber Brown of Hopkinsville was northbound on South Virginia and said she didn’t see that her light was red at East Seventh until it was too late to stop.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Locals react to new apartment complex coming to Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The City-County Planning Commission of Warren County has voted to approve a new 48-unit apartment complex on Three Springs Road in Bowling Green. The new complex will be built across from Aviation Heritage Park and between Silver Lakes and Silver Springs homes. With the ever-growing...
Two arrested following Logan Co. murder investigation from August

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A man and a woman were arrested following a murder investigation in Lewisburg back in August. Kentucky State Police conducted a murder investigation on August 11 after Ronald Cable, 57, was found shot in his driveway on Deer Lick Road in Lewisburg. Police have now...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
Barren County Athletic Hall of Fame inductees announced

GLASGOW — Four individuals and one group of athletes will be inducted into the Barren County Athletic Hall of Fame on Dec. 2. Warren Cunningham, athletic director at Barren County High, said in a news release that the school system will continue this year honoring former athletes, coaches, teams and contributors to Barren County athletics. These groups were either athletes at Barren County High or one of the “heritage schools,” which included Austin Tracy High School, Hiseville High School, Park City High School, and Temple Hill High School.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
Elkton, Hopkinsville harvest festivals taking place this weekend

Hopkinsville and Elkton will host their annual harvest festivals Saturday and the schedules allow you attend both if you please. Elkton’s HarvestFest begins at 9 on the Public Square and goes until 3 p.m. and there will be vendors around the square and onto the adjoining streets. City Clerk Laura Brock says they have so many vendors this year, they had to expand the layout of the festival.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Two semis crash, cause 10-mile backup on I-24

Two tractor-trailers collided in a work zone and blocked traffic on I-24 for several hours between Cadiz and Clarksville on Thursday afternoon. Christian County deputies said one semi was stopped at a construction zone at the Fort Campbell overpass where traffic was merging into a single lane when it was rear-ended by another semi.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
BGPD warns of man peeping into homes and apartments

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is warning the public of a man that has been caught on camera peeping into windows and attempting to get into homes and apartments. Police say the homes and apartments are typically owned by college students. WKU also sent an...

