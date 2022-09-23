ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too

The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video

The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

NFL Replacing Pro Bowl With Flag Football Game, Other Competitions

NFL replacing Pro Bowl with flag football game, other competitions originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Say so long to the Pro Bowl and hello to “The Pro Bowl Games.”. The NFL is replacing its all-star exhibition with a flag football game and multi-day skills competition between AFC and...
Yardbarker

Eagles All-Pro C Jason Kelce hopes for hot dog eating competition, drinking games at 'The Pro Bowl Games'

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce has been voted into five Pro Bowls over his 11-plus year NFL career, including in each of the last three seasons. With the NFL announcing Monday morning that they were doing away with the normal Pro Bowl and shifting to "The Pro Bowl Games," Kelce had some suggestions on what the new format should include.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

