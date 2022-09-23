Read full article on original website
Steve-Cheryl Hubbard Lowther
3d ago
that's great and I am so proud for her but where is all the money that was donated? who's in charge of it? Everyone should get new homes with the amount that was donated.
WBKO
Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.
Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man that went missing and was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20. A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.
Evansville & Boonville Among the 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Indiana for 2022
A recent study was conducted ranking the ten most dangerous cities in Indiana for 2022, and you might be surprised by this list. When you think of Indiana overall, you don't really associate it with crime. Sure, criminal acts happen all of the time, but that's not typically the stereotype that goes with Indiana. I mean Indiana isn't even one of the top ten most dangerous states in the country. That being said, the website RoadSnacks.net recently broke down the most dangerous cities in each state, and the results for Indiana might surprise you.
Are These Old Kentucky Sayings or Just Southern Phrases?
You could spend a long time going over a list of folk sayings that are uniquely American. I did it in my Introduction to Folklore class at Western Kentucky University. The whole class had a ball. But "uniquely American" is one thing; "specifically regional" is another thing entirely. And I've...
WLWT 5
Kentucky couple finds blue crayfish crawling in their garage
RUSSELL SPRINGS, Ky. — A couple in Kentucky made a recent colorful discovery when they found a blue crayfish crawling around in their garage. Crystal Hash said her husband, Allen, found the colorful crayfish crawling in their garage, saying he was surprised since they aren't near a creek or body of water.
k105.com
KSP issues Golden Alert for missing eastern Ky. woman with brain injury last seen in western Ky.
Kentucky State Police has issued a Golden Alert for a woman with a traumatic brain injury missing from eastern Kentucky who was last seen in western Kentucky. State police issued the alert for 45-year-old Amy M. Green, of Monticello. Her last known location, police said, was in the Walmart parking lot in Hopkinsville.
WKYT 27
Lexington police recover state representative’s stolen vehicle
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has assisted a Kentucky politician in recovering her stolen car. Kentucky State Representative Cherlynn Stevenson reportedly had her Chevrolet Tahoe SUV stolen several weeks ago. According to Lexington Police, they received a call from a resident of the Bridle Creek apartments on...
14news.com
Monday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Florida is preparing for the big storm. Ian just strengthened into a hurricane. Authorities say a man remains in critical condition following an officer-involved shooting in Owensboro. It happened on U.S. 60 west Friday morning. Princeton’s Jackie Young is back in town after her recent WNBA win and...
Governor announces SBA funds available to help Kentucky small businesss become exporters
Gov. Andy Beshear announced this week the continued support of small-business growth statewide as the U.S. Small Business Association (SBA) awarded the Commonwealth $400,000 in State Trade Expansion Program (STEP) funds to help more companies export. The grant program, which is marking its 10th anniversary of funding small business growth,...
seniorresource.com
Where Are The Best Places In Kentucky For Retirement?
Kentucky, nicknamed the Bluegrass State, is home to the world’s first KFC, the Kentucky Derby, and a growing number of retirees! This state boasts more than its fair share of tourist attractions, including Mammoth Cave, Cumberland Falls, and the Louisville Slugger Museum. The cost of living in Kentucky is...
WTVQ
Kentucky’s oldest festival, October Court Day, returning Oct. 14-17
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s longest-running festival will be back again in about three weeks, and the music lineup is officially set. October Court Day hosts hundreds of vendors selling handmade crafts, antiques, tools, clothing, collectibles, food and more. Live music can be heard on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two Court Day soundstages (one behind Monarch Mill on South Maysville and the other behind Main Cross on the city lot between Main Street and Locust Street).
This Kentucky County is so Eerie TWO Horror Movies Have Been Filmed There
Graves County, Kentucky is home to places like Fancy Farm Vineyard and Winery and the Barn Quilt Trail. It's also home to the largest corn maze in the state of Kentucky, and a spooky monument in a cemetery that has garnered attention from Ripley's Believe it or Not! Graves County is also the place where two different horror movies have been filmed in the last decade.
WLKY.com
Radcliff becomes 2nd city in Kentucky to prohibit sale of dogs bred in puppy mills
RADCLIFF, Ky. — Selling puppies from a mill is now against the law in another Kentucky city. The city of Radcliff's council members voted yes on an ordinance that would prohibit the selling of puppy mill dogs. City Councilwoman Toshie Murrell announced the decision on her Facebook Tuesday. She...
935wain.com
Gov. Beshear Provides Team Kentucky Update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Sept. 22, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on the historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky, the creation of the Council for Community Recovery and Resiliency, Mountain Parkway expansion, eviction relief funding, orphan well capping progress, declining gas prices and COVID-19. He also named the 2023 Kentucky Teachers of the Year and Kentucky’s Blue Ribbon Schools as this week’s Team Kentucky All-Stars.
wkdzradio.com
Beshear Looking For Kentucky To Join ‘Midwest Hydrogen Coalition’
Hydrogen power, and its implementation, could eventually be a part of Kentucky’s economic profile. Earlier this week, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that he was working with “fellow governors” in six states — Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin — to create the “Midwest Hydrogen Coalition,” which would, in essence, create a regional framework for hydrogen-related jobs.
WLKY.com
Kentucky mother spreading awareness that no child is immune to accidental opioid overdose
KENTUCKY — During this National Recovery Month, a local mother is spreading awareness that no child is immune to an accidental opioid overdose. "He died right there in the kitchen you know basically it just slows your breathing and your heart rate and everything down so quickly that he just laid down," said Julie Hofmans.
KRMG
Kentucky high school teacher says snakes, mice falling from classroom ceilings
Kentucky high school teacher says snakes, mice falling from classroom ceilings Other teachers at the high school also complained about mice allegedly falling from the ceiling. (NCD)
WLKY.com
One in five Ky. child care centers say they may close when federal funding runs out
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Like many child care center owners, Asia Rivers was having a hard time finding workers. Subsidy payments from federal stimulus money have helped her raise wages so she can attract employees, but there is a problem – that money is expected to run out sometime in 2024.
953wiki.com
Ky Attorney General Urges Banks, Credit Card Companies Not to Track, Monitor Firearm and Ammunition Purchases
FRANKFORT, Ky. (September 21, 2022) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined a 24-state coalition in urging banks and the chief executive officers of three major credit card companies, American Express, Mastercard, and Visa, to avoid tracking and monitoring firearms and ammunition purchases through Merchant Category Codes. The attorneys general warn that the use of these codes may violate consumer protection laws, anti-trust laws, and the privacy rights of Kentuckians.
thecountrynote.com
Kentucky’s Grayson Jenkins Releases Two New Singles in Tribute to Don Williams
Acclaimed Kentucky country singer-songwriter Grayson Jenkins has released two new singles today, his first since releasing the full-length Turning Tides in 2021. Both tracks serve as a tribute to the late Don Williams, with original “Little Things” (produced by Steve Dawson) featuring fellow Kentuckian Abby Hamilton on harmony vocals. “Tulsa Time” is a cover of Williams’ country-funk classic, written by Danny Flowers.
