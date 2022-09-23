Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was shaken up during today's 21-19 win over the Bills, looking noticeably wobbly after a hit from Buffalo's Matt Milano. Many were shocked to see Tagovailoa check back in after appearing woozy, but the Dolphins claimed he actually reaggravated a back injury on the play, which is why he was unsteady on his feet. He went to the locker room and reportedly passed concussion testing.

NFL ・ 19 HOURS AGO