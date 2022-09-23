Read full article on original website
Ugly Detail Has Emerged From The Ime Udoka Scandal
It's been an ugly past 48 hours for Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, but new details being reported by TMZ Sports and Entertainment Tonight are making matters worse. According to the Hollywood outlets, not only did Udoka have a relationship outside of his marriage with a Celtics staffer, but the woman in question also handled travel arrangements for his wife.
Look: Alex Morgan's Pregame Shirt Is Going Viral
Alex Morgan is once again voicing her support for Brittney Griner. The United States women's national team legend and NSWL star posted a photo of herself in a pro-BG shirt on Sunday evening. Morgan is one of several notable athletes voicing their support for Griner's safe return to the United...
Look: Danny Kanell Is Furious With 1 Top 25 Rankings Snub
SiriusXM's Danny Kanell has one major beef with the polls this week. Kanell can't understand how Kansas, which is off to a 4-0 start for the first time in 15 years, is not ranked in the top 25. The Jayhawks are the highest team in the "also receiving votes" category in the AP poll and the second-highest in the Coaches Poll.
NBA World Reacts To The LiAngelo Ball Signing News
Welcome back to the NBA, LiAngelo Ball. The middle Ball brother, who's bounced around various camps and G-League teams in recent years, has reportedly signed a contract heading into the preseason. Shams Charania reports that LiAngelo Ball is signing with the Charlotte Hornets. "LiAngelo Ball is signing a non-guaranteed deal...
College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video
The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
Kirk Herbstreit Had Message For Tennessee Fans After College GameDay
The No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers hosted ESPN's College GameDay for a featured matchup against the No. 20 Florida Gators on Saturday. After today's Week 4 installment of the show, veteran analyst Kirk Herbstreit shared some words of respect for the Tennessee fanbase. "What a reminder the @Vol_Football fan base is...
Former College Football, NFL Player Has Died
The college football world received some bad news when a former player and coach passed away this week. Bill Fulcher, a former player and coach at Georgia Tech, passed away this week, according to a statement from the school. He was 88 years old. "We mourn the loss of former...
ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Week 4
ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its top 25 rankings following Week 4 of the 2022 regular season. Week 4 was another eventful one, with several notable results taking place, including Oklahoma's stunning upset loss to Kansas State on Saturday night. ESPN's computer model has updated its...
College Football World Reacts To Unfortunate Arch Manning, Isidore Newman News
Five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning and Isidore Newman High School lost their first game of the season on Friday night. The senior QB failed to lead his team to victory in an away matchup against the Many Tigers, falling by eight points with a 25-17 final score. The college football...
Breaking: NFL Investigating The Tua Tagovailoa Decision
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was shaken up during today's 21-19 win over the Bills, looking noticeably wobbly after a hit from Buffalo's Matt Milano. Many were shocked to see Tagovailoa check back in after appearing woozy, but the Dolphins claimed he actually reaggravated a back injury on the play, which is why he was unsteady on his feet. He went to the locker room and reportedly passed concussion testing.
Tom Brady Added To Buccaneers Injury Report Today
Tom Brady was added to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' injury report on Friday. The veteran quarterback is listed with a right finger injury, but notched full participation in today's practice session. Reporters noticed Brady's apparent finger issue throughout the week, but he hadn't been officially added to the injury report...
Gisele Reportedly Made Decision On Tom Brady's First Home Game
Sunday afternoon is the first home game of the season for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady, 45, was reportedly hoping that Gisele would be in attendance on Sunday afternoon. However, PEOPLE is reporting that Gisele is not in the stands on Sunday afternoon. "Tom Brady's kids were...
Cowboys Reportedly Getting A Major Boost Monday Night
The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly set to get a major boost in the lineup on Monday night. Dallas, 1-1, is set to take on the New York Giants (2-0) on Monday Night Football this evening. According to a report from Jordan Schultz, the Cowboys are set to have offensive tackle...
NFL World Reacts To Dianna Russini's Big Personal News
Congratulations are in order for Dianna Russini and her family on Sunday morning. The longtime ESPN NFL insider announced some big news on Sunday morning, revealing that she's pregnant live on "Sunday NFL Countdown." Russini and her husband are expecting their second child. It was a special moment on ESPN's...
Look: Fans Are Furious With New Coaches' Poll Ranking
The Coaches' Poll for Week 5 of the 2022 college football season is out and there was more than a little bit of controversy to the ranking this week. But the Sunflower State is at the center of the biggest dispute. Despite recording a pair of huge wins on Saturday...
NBA World Reacts To Heartbreaking Nia Long News
Boston Celtics head coach Ume Idoka has been suspended for at least one year for multiple violations of the organization's code of conduct. According to multiple reports, Udoka had an affair with a member of the organization. It's unclear what exactly is causing the year-long suspension. Udoka has notably been...
Report: NCAA Is Considering A Controversial Rule Change
The NCAA is reportedly looking to speed up the pace of their college football product. With the average time of an FBS game running three hours and 22 minutes (up four minutes from 2017), NCAA officials have pinpointed what they believe is the reason for the uptick in runtime: passing.
Cowboys Reportedly Make Decision On Michael Gallup Tonight
Michael Gallup isn't ready to come back just yet. The Dallas Cowboys star receiver will be inactive for Monday night's game against the New York Giants, according to Todd Archer. The team wants to make sure that he's 100% ready before he makes his return. Archer is also reporting that...
Magic build a new facility, now try to build a winner
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Every Orlando Magic locker inside the newly built AdventHealth Training Center comes with its own walk-in closet. The facility has nap rooms, floatation pods, an outdoor grilling area, a heated indoor pool, an area that provides players with three meals a day, a game room and so much more. They’ve built a palace. And now, the Magic start the process of building a team. Like most clubs in the NBA, training camp for the Magic starts Tuesday in Orlando — where internal expectations are high despite the reality that external expectations will be considerably different.
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner, WNBA Players News
With Brittney Griner still imprisoned in Russia, many of her former teammates and WNBA colleagues will not be heading overseas to play. Playing in Europe is common for WNBA players, who can add to their yearly income by playing in another league overseas. However, the Griner situation has made many of them think twice about their decisions.
