International Business Times
Sudanese Head North To Egypt Seeking Brighter Future
At downtown Khartoum's al-Souq al-Arabi, travel agencies helping young Sudanese seek a brighter economic future in Egypt are replacing once-packed hardware stores in a corner of the capital's main commercial hub. The exodus reflects growing despondence over prospects at home, where the economy has been in free fall and the...
International Business Times
Croatia, Netherlands Into Nations League Semi-finals As France Survive Relegation
Croatia and the Netherlands booked their places in the last four of the Nations League as holders France needed a favour to avoid relegation from the top tier on Sunday. Les Bleus lost 2-0 in Denmark to finish with just one win from their six group games, but Croatia's 3-1 win at Austria saved the world champions from the drop.
FIFA・
Putin's call-up fuels Russian anger, instability, violence
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Long lines of cars on roads snaking to Russia’s border crossings with Georgia, Kazakhstan and Mongolia, and similar queues at airports. Angry demonstrations — not just in Moscow and St. Petersburg — but in the remote far north province of Yakutia and in the poor, southern region of Dagestan, with women chasing a police officer and shouting, “No to war!” A gunman who opened fire in an enlistment office in a Siberian city and gravely wounded the military commandant, saying, “We will all go home now.” Five days after President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization to call up hundreds of thousands of reservists to fight in Ukraine, the move has triggered outraged protests, a fearful exodus and acts of violence across the vast country.
International Business Times
U.S. Official Rules Out Secondary Sanctions For Russian Oil Price Cap
A U.S. Treasury official has ruled out secondary sanctions to enforce a price cap mechanism on Russian oil exports despite a proposal last week by U.S. senators. Democratic and Republican senators last week proposed that U.S. President Joe Biden's administration use secondary sanctions on international banks to strengthen the price cap aimed at capping Russia's oil revenues while minimising the impact on global markets and prices.
International Business Times
UK PM Truss Under Fire As Pound Sinks
The government of new British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Monday came under pressure after the pound hit a record low against the dollar following last week's huge tax-cutting budget. The main opposition Labour party lambasted Truss for the massive spending plans, which some economists warn could further fuel inflation.
International Business Times
US, South Korea Begin Naval Drills After North's Missile Test
South Korea and the United States began their first combined naval exercise near the peninsula in five years on Monday, a day after Pyongyang conducted a ballistic missile launch. Washington is Seoul's key security ally and stations about 28,500 troops in South Korea to protect it from the nuclear-armed North.
International Business Times
Brazilian First Lady, From The Shadows To The Front Lines
Brazilian first lady Michelle Bolsonaro used to keep a low profile, but she has become a key agent for her husband's reelection bid, thanks to oratory worthy of an evangelical preacher. Michelle de Paula Firmo Reinaldo, 40, and Jair Bolsonaro, 27 years her senior, met in 2007 in Congress, where...
International Business Times
Droughts, Ukraine War Push Global Grain Stocks Toward Worrying Decade Low
The world is heading toward the tightest grain inventories in years despite the resumption of exports from Ukraine, as the shipments are too few and harvests from other major crop producers are smaller than initially expected, according to grain supply and crop forecast data. Poor weather in key agricultural regions...
