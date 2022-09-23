Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is to reveal the government’s medium-term “fiscal plan” on 23 November, the Treasury has said amid market panic over borrowing-fuelled tax cut spree.The government said next month’s statement will set include details on the new approach to borrowing and spending rules, including a pledge to ensure debt falls as a share of GDP in the medium term.The Treasury also confirmed that there will not now be another Budget until spring 2023, following the highly-controversial “growth plan” set out by Mr Kwarteng last week.The independent Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) will publish its updated forecast for the economy in November, following by another forecast in the spring.The pound plummeted to its lowest level against the dollar for 50 years on Monday, as Labour accused Liz Truss and Mr Kwarteng of acting like “gamblers in a casino chasing a losing run”.It come as Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey warned that it is ready to hike interest rates “by as much as needed” to rein in inflation.More follows…

