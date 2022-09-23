Read full article on original website
Sterling tumbled to a record low on Monday as traders scampered for the exits on speculation the new government's economic plan will stretch its finances to the limit. The British pound's searing fall helped the U.S. dollar index - which gauges the greenback versus six peers, including sterling and the euro - to a new two-decade peak.
Despite the market's swings, it's actually a great time to invest for young workers.
Biden is reportedly considering Al Gore to replace Trump's climate-skeptical head of the World Bank. The Biden administration has considered ousting World Bank President David Malpass over concerns of his “weak” stance on climate change, Axios reported Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter. One of his potential...
Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is to reveal the government’s medium-term “fiscal plan” on 23 November, the Treasury has said amid market panic over borrowing-fuelled tax cut spree.The government said next month’s statement will set include details on the new approach to borrowing and spending rules, including a pledge to ensure debt falls as a share of GDP in the medium term.The Treasury also confirmed that there will not now be another Budget until spring 2023, following the highly-controversial “growth plan” set out by Mr Kwarteng last week.The independent Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) will publish its updated forecast for the economy in November, following by another forecast in the spring.The pound plummeted to its lowest level against the dollar for 50 years on Monday, as Labour accused Liz Truss and Mr Kwarteng of acting like “gamblers in a casino chasing a losing run”.It come as Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey warned that it is ready to hike interest rates “by as much as needed” to rein in inflation.More follows…
A U.S. Treasury official has ruled out secondary sanctions to enforce a price cap mechanism on Russian oil exports despite a proposal last week by U.S. senators. Democratic and Republican senators last week proposed that U.S. President Joe Biden's administration use secondary sanctions on international banks to strengthen the price cap aimed at capping Russia's oil revenues while minimising the impact on global markets and prices.
The government of new British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Monday came under pressure after the pound hit a record low against the dollar following last week's huge tax-cutting budget. The main opposition Labour party lambasted Truss for the massive spending plans, which some economists warn could further fuel inflation.
The world is heading toward the tightest grain inventories in years despite the resumption of exports from Ukraine, as the shipments are too few and harvests from other major crop producers are smaller than initially expected, according to grain supply and crop forecast data. Poor weather in key agricultural regions...
