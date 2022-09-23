ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who's leading the charge in high school football at the halfway point?

By Em Poertner, Nashville Tennessean
 3 days ago
Happy Friday! Welcome to your Daily Briefing. This is Tennessean sports planner Em Poertner.

If you can believe it, we’re already at the halfway point of the high school football season. Tennessean high school sports editor Tom Kreager and reporter Joe Spears have used this week to reflect on how local players and teams have fared so far.

Before the season, The Tennessean released its Dandy Dozen list of the top area prospects. All the players have shown why they earned a spot on the list, but some have shown they could have been ranked higher. Here’s a look at the reshuffled Dandy Dozen.

With 300-yard rushing games and near-perfect passing nights, they rounded up the 10 best individual performances so far. If you’re curious who might make the end of the season top performance list, these are the 10 must-see players in the second half of the season. Plus, here are our frontrunners for the 2022 offensive and defensive players of the year.

Leading into the season, there were several teams we had high expectations for, and now we're wondering if they can recover in time for the playoffs. On the other hand, East Robertson and White County have been among the 10 pleasant surprises from the first half. As the second half of the season gets underway, these games will play a massive role in determining the TSSAA playoffs.

If you're still trying to decide what game to check out as the second half of the season gets underway, here are the best area games for Week 6.

To stay up-to-date on all Nashville-area prep news, sign up for The Bootleg, our newsletter that covers Nashville area high school sports.

Thanks for reading!

