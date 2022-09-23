Prep Roundup: Chiefs volleyball cruises at Newberry

NEWBERRY – The Cheboygan varsity volleyball team looks to have found a groove over the last week or so.

A nice, consistent groove.

Traveling to the U.P., the Chiefs took care of business by cruising to a 3-0 victory over Newberry in a Straits Area Conference clash on Thursday night.

Head coach Kris Jewell praised the play of the Chiefs, including senior hitter Mya Collino, who recorded 10 kills and was a strong presence at the net all night.

“Mya not only had 10 kills, but they were big, aggressive hits that she sent to the floor most of the time,” said Jewell. “This is the Mya I’ve seen numerous times in practice and she was out in full force tonight. I feel like something has really clicked, not just within Mya, but between her and KK (Makaela Steiner) in the past week. I hope it’s here to stay.

“There were a few shots Lia Basanese crushed, where I saw this fire and intensity on her face as she was approaching the net to swing. Before she hit the ball, I knew she was going to crush it.

“It was great to see the seniors hitting aggressively.”

Basanese, a senior, was efficient offensively, finishing with nine kills for the Chiefs (11-7-4, 1-1 SAC), who also benefitted from the strong serving of Steiner, a freshman who tallied 19 serving points and seven aces. Kenzie Burt (four kills, 12 serving points, six aces) and Olivia Brandau (five serving points, one ace) also chipped in for Cheboygan.

“A few kids got to see more court time and did a nice job,” Jewell said. “Olivia Brandau got to serve and play back row. Bella Lail and Kaylin LaVigne split time up front. They both did a nice job playing smart front row. Makaela Steiner played a great game. She ran great offense, setting up big kills from Mya Collino and Lia Basanese. Mya and (Steiner) connected well tonight.

“She’s (Burt) always the go-to girl with smart hits, but she was getting in on the aggressive offense tonight. Great team contribution.”

Cheboygan’s victory came five days after the team earned a second-place finish at the Charlevoix Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 20.

Cheboygan heads to Cedarville for a non-conference match on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Huffman returns, Mackinaw City boys take first at NLC Meet No. 3

EAST JORDAN – It’s been a long wait, but Mackinaw City senior cross country runner Lars Huffman is finally back.

Returning to run his first race of the season, Huffman – who wasn’t able to run for a good portion of this campaign due to a knee injury suffered late last basketball season – clocked a 19:22 time and finished in second place overall in the boys race to help lead the Comets (nine points), who finished first as a team at Northern Lakes Conference Meet No. 3 at Pleasant Valley Bible Camp in East Jordan on Thursday.

"This was Lars’ first race after his knee surgery,” said Mackinaw City coach Heather Huffman. “He was cleared to start running competitively this past week. He loves running, he loves this sport, it’s been hard to see him on the sidelines. He’s been cheering on his teammates, helping out the team with timing, so now it’s his turn. I’m glad he can get a little bit of his senior season. He’s been working hard with (physical therapy) and on his own time, getting stronger every day. Of course he’s not where he was last year with his time, and I know that bugs him. He’s a competitive kid, and I know he’s going to work hard safely to try to meet his goals that he has made for himself. Just showing up and doing what he loves to do is the first step.”

Also for the Comet boys, who finished four points in front of host Ellsworth (13), Cooper Whipkey (19:27) took third, Noah Valot (20:17) earned fourth, Trystan Swanson (20:54) was sixth, Myran Thompson (22:41) placed seventh, and Jeffrey Siebigteroth (23:01) recorded 10 th . Kyle Valot (11 th , 23:17), Ben Strittmatter (14 th , 24:37), Isaac Valot (16 th , 24:52) and Wesley House (17 th , 29:26) also raced for the Mack City boys.

Joining the boys with a first-place finish were the Mackinaw City girls (10), who beat out both Wolverine (13) and Ellsworth (14).

Larissa Huffman’s time of 23 minutes was good enough for first, while Madison Smith (24:58) earned third. Julia Sullivan (29:32) was sixth.

“It was great to go down there and come back with both teams on top,” Huffman said. “I’ve got kids injured and sick, and they still showed up. These kids work hard and are driven, I’m proud of their dedication and efforts to compete for a conference title.”

Mackinaw City runs at the Petoskey Invitational on Saturday.

Bulldogs pick up non-conference win over Harbor Springs

INDIAN RIVER – Just a couple days after posting an enormous Ski Valley victory over two-time defending champion Johannesburg-Lewiston, the Inland Lakes volleyball team returned to the court on Thursday.

It ended up going well again for the Bulldogs, who cruised to a 3-0 non-conference victory over Harbor Springs (25-10, 25-21, 25-13) at home.

“This game got a lot of players involved and as a team they showed that everyone can play at a high level,” said Inland Lakes coach Nicole Moore. “We challenged ourselves to match the intensity of our match earlier this week.”

Natalie Wandrie led Inland Lakes with 10 kills, 10 digs and one block, while Brooklyn LaBrecque had seven kills and five aces, Hannah Robinson tallied six kills and four digs, Ryann Clancy added nine digs and two aces, and Erica Taglauer registered 28 assists and two aces.

Inland Lakes heads to St. Ignace to compete in a tournament on Saturday.

Cardinals swept by Gaylord St. Mary at home

ONAWAY – There’s been both good stretches of play and poor stretches of play from the Onaway volleyball team so far this season.

Unfortunately for the Cardinals, the latter has been occurring far too often, which has resulted into multiple defeats.

On Thursday night, lack of consistency was present again from the Cardinals, who suffered a 3-0 Ski Valley home loss to Gaylord St. Mary (18-25, 20-25, 23-25).

“We had some moments with good energy,” said Onaway coach Steve Watson. “It wasn’t always enough to finish out the set or to complete a comeback, but at least the girls showed that they’re capable of putting together some real positive stretches. We have to start doing that point in and point out, though. Consistency and avoiding errors is everything in this game, and that’s something we still need to get better at.”

The Cardinals (1-2 Ski Valley) were led by Aubrey Benson, who recorded seven kills, four blocks and six digs, as well as Sydney Peel, who tallied seven kills, seven digs and two aces. Onaway’s other contributors included Mackenzie Robbins (four kills, two aces, three digs), Grace Watson (16 assists, seven digs, two kills), Sadie Decker (three kills, five digs), Kalli Szymoniak (three aces, one dig), Jayma Domke (two aces, one dig), Ema DeMaestri (one ace, one dig), and Ella Lintz (five digs).

Onaway travels to play in the Oscoda tournament on Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Cheboygan Daily Tribune: Prep Roundup: Chiefs volleyball cruises at Newberry