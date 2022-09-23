Way too early North Coast Section Top 10 Player of the Year football watch

Sure, fall just started yesterday. Yes, many teams haven't nearly hit their stride. But roughly half the teams in the North Coast Section will hit the halfway point of their regular season on Friday.

Here's some names that we're already considering for Player of the Year.

We're big on winning games, just as big on production, and if you're a top recruit, that doesn't hurt either. With that in mind here's a look at where I'd rank things if I were voting today.

10. Zachary Card (Pittsburg) — The Oregon State-bound receiver and safety is a big contributor on both sides for the second-ranked Pirates (3-1) with 17 catches for 275 yards and two TDs and 17 tackles and two interceptions. A game-breaker and tenacious hitter.

Zachary Card with one of his two long long touchdown catches this year, this one against Liberty-Henderson (Nev.). Photo: Steve Silva.

9. Nate Bell (Liberty-Brentwood) — The dual threat quarterback has accounted for more than 1,000 yards with 663 through the air and 399 on the ground to go along with nine total touchdowns for the 3-1 Lions, ranked 12th.

8. Charles Brown (Antioch) — The senior transfer from Pittsburg has done all he can for the 1-3 Panthers with 869 yards rushing (9.6 per carry ) and nine touchdowns. If he stays healthy, banking on 2,000 rushing yards.

7. Luke Duncan (Miramonte-Orinda) — The UCLA commit has thrown for 1,052 yards with 15 touchdowns and one interception for the 3-1 Matadors. He threw for 438 yards and five touchdowns last week in a 64-42 loss at Oakdale.

6. Jackson Harris (Berkeley) — The Yellowjackets are 2-2 and not ranked, but the 6-3, 195-pound receiver has done all he can with 20 catches, 540 yards (27.0 average) and 11 touchdowns. This lad has been unstoppable and too few know about him.

5. Robbie Mascheroni (Campolindo-Moraga) — Not often a receiver demands so much attention but the 6-3, 185-pound senior is a great decoy when not hauling in 21 passes for 432 yards and six touchdowns. Campolindo is 4-0 and No. 6.

4. Jaden Rashada (Pittsburg) — The 5-star quarterback and Miami commit has completed 70 of 110 for 1,64 yards and 10 touchdowns for the third-ranked Pirates (3-1). He's coming off a four-interception game that wasn't nearly all his fault against Folsom. He's got lots of season left and we anticipate some big numbers.

3. Charles Greer (De La Salle-Concord) — The Fresno State bound tailback is a game-breaker for the second-ranked Spartans (3-1). He’s rushed 75 times for 514 yards and six touchdowns. He had TD runs of 79 and 61 to beat Cathedral Catholic last week.

2. Sailasa Vadrawale (Rancho Cotate-Rohnert Park) — The Cal-bound receiver and defensive back for the No. 7 team has 21 catches for 413 yards and eight touchdowns and racked up 30 tackles, including 17 last week against Vanden-Fairfield, with one interception. No bigger two-way contributor.

1. Devon Rivers (Heritage-Brentwood) — The Fresno State-bound back has rushed for at least 200 yards and two touchdown in all games for the No. 9 Patriots (4-0) while leading the North Coast Section with 991 yards and 13 scores. He passed the 3,000 career rushing mark, making him the school career yardage leader.

Devon Rivers, Heritage. Photo courtesy: Jenn Rhinebeck

Others in the conversation:

Luke Baker (San Ramon Valley-Danville) — The junior quarterback has been very efficient, completing 58 of 75 passes (78 percent) for 886 yards and eight interceptions for the No. 5 Wolves (3-0).

Kai Hall (St. Vincent-Petaluma) — The fourth-year starter at running back has 565 rushing yards for nine touchdowns for the 4-0 Mustangs, upping his career numbers to 4,348 yards and 56 touchdowns.

Trevor Rogers (Acalanes-Lafayette) — Not only the No. 8 Dons’ top receiving threat (24 catches, 425 yards, six touchdowns) but also very good on defense and special teams.

Warren Smith (El Cerrito) — Considered one of the top cornerbacks in the state, the Washington State bound senior leads a stout defense (23 points allowed) for the fourth-ranked Gauchos (4-0).

Charles Williams (Marin Catholic-Kentfield) — The third-ranked Wildcats (4-0) have had a lot of standouts in early going, but Williams, averaging well over 100 rushing yards and two touchdowns per games, will likely be relied on even more in tougher games. The junior running back is a major talent.

