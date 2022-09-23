ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

1 killed in midtown shooting along street with popular nightlife

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is dead following an early Sunday morning shooting on a row of popular restaurants and bars in Sacramento, authorities said. Detectives believe at least two people fired guns during a fight. The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. near the intersection of 28th and...
Neighbors unnerved after pregnant woman stabbed to death in Lodi

LODI, Calif. — The deadly stabbing of a pregnant woman in a Lodi neighborhood leaves families on edge. Police said the stabbing happened just after midnight Sunday near Eagle Place and Century Boulevard. “We came home last night and saw about six cop cars and were like ‘what the...
Man killed in Fairfield shooting

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A Sunday morning shooting in Fairfield left a man dead, according to a Facebook post by the Fairfield Police Department. Police dispatchers received a call regarding a fight in the 1000 block of Eisenhower Street around 3:48 a.m. Sunday. A man then called police reporting that shots had been fired outside of his house.
Fight inside bar in downtown Sacramento ends with shooting death

SACRAMENTO -- A man who was shot in the area of 28th and J streets in Sacramento just before 1 a.m. Sunday died on the scene.Officers responded to the midtown area regarding multiple reports of a shooting. They arrive to find the victim near the intersection suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to a police department news release.Police say the incident started as a fight between two men in Barwest and then spilled out into the street. One person got a gun from a vehicle and shot and killed one of the men involved in the fight. Witnesses at...
21-year-old SF man dies in Vallejo shooting

VALLEJO, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Vallejo are investigating the shooting death of a 21-year-old San Francisco man Saturday morning. At 10:06 a.m., Vallejo police responded to a report of a shooting on the 1500 block of Valle Vista Avenue. The victim was located at the scene suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He […]
Woodland bar fights result in arrests, seizure of ghost gun

WOODLAND - Three people were arrested in connection with several bar fights over the weekend in Woodland, police say. One incident led police to an illegal ghost gun. According to the Woodland Police Department, early Saturday morning, officers were called to the area of Main Street and Grand Avenue for a report of a confrontation at the Thirsty Goat bar. One of the men involved in the fight allegedly pulled out a gun. When officers arrived at the scene, the man with the gun had already left.
Law enforcement on standby during Hells Angels funeral

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL), The sheriff of San Joaquin County says law enforcement prepared for the Hells Angels funeral service for weeks. Hells Angels Oakland chapter founder Sonny Barger died in June due to cancer; he was being remembered Saturday. Sheriff Patrick Withrow says they had contingency plans in place if things were to […]
Sacramento police investigating Sunday morning homicide

The Sacramento Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left one man dead. On September 25, 2022, just before 1:00 a.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the area of 28th Street and J Street regarding multiple reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male near the intersection, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officers rendered emergency medical aid to the individual. Despite these efforts, the man was later pronounced deceased at the scene by responding Sacramento Fire Department personnel.
Hells Angels pay tribute to leader of outlaw motorcycle gang Sonny Barger

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — There was a constant roar of engines as members of an outlaw motorcycle gang made their way into Stockton's 99 Speedway. Thousands turned out on two wheels Saturday for the six-hour funeral service for Ralph “Sonny” Barger, 83, as law enforcement kept a close eye on the event due to concerns about violence.
'Dropping the ball': Family says more mental health resources are needed for Sacramento County’s unhoused community

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Loved ones are trying to hold on to the memory of Tanisha Deal, a Sacramento woman whose life was cut short after a terrible tragedy. Tanisha’s family told KCRA 3 that she was seriously hurt in a hit-and-run crash in August, near Garden Highway and Northgate Boulevard in Sacramento. Doctors called her injuries "catastrophic."
Citrus Heights restaurant struck by vandals a third time

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Fukumi Ramen has been in business for a year on Sunrise Boulevard in Citrus Heights but has been vandalized three times since January. In all three instances the restaurant has had its windows shattered and demolished the sense of security owner Sylbi Song and her employees had.
Video: Dog charges at Elk Grove officer while being impounded

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A federal court temporarily delayed an Elk Grove dog’s euthanasia, which was ordered after it bit a police officer and a resident, the city said. The city of Elk Grove Animal Services said the incident began on May 16 when officers responded to a neighborhood for a report of a […]
Hundreds attending Hells Angels funeral in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — Hundreds of bikers and motorcycle riders are at the Stockton 99 Speedway on Saturday to pay respects to Hells Angels founding member Ralph “Sonny” Barger. The Hells Angels outlaw motorcycle gang is holding the funeral until 8 p.m. Barger, born in Modesto, died of...
